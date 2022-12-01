GamingInvesting News

Bigo Live the leading global livestreaming platform, announced that it is an official streaming partner of The Game Awards 2022, which will kick off on 4:30 pm PST Thursday December 8th and will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles .

Bigo Live to livestream The Game Awards 2022 across more than 10 global markets.

This year sees Bigo Live's first time with the event and includes streaming of the ceremony across North America , Latin America , Japan , South Korea , Australia , the UK, Italy , France , Germany , Spain and Portugal .

In addition to the streaming partnership, Bigo Live will also engage the Bigo community by hosting in-app Community activations such as discussions and voting around the Awards, encouraging the creation of user generated content.

Bigo Live has long enabled streamers to connect with viewers and fans as they stream popular games such as League of Legends, Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty and more. Viewers are able to enjoy an immersive watching experience and highly interactive engagement on Bigo Live when creators are streaming their favorite games.

Mike Ong , Vice President of BIGO Technology , said: "Bigo Live is honored to be partnering with The Games Awards this year and streaming this exciting event to a huge audience across the globe. This partnership is also the latest in Bigo Live's commitment to the gaming community and we wish all the participants the best of luck."

The Game Awards are an annual event to 'recognize and uphold creative and technical excellence in the global video game industry.' The Game Awards recognize and honor all sectors of the gaming industry from the games themselves to gaming content creators – with Game of the Year finalists including Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok and Content Creators including Fluxo creator Nobru and Streamer Awards creator QTCinderella.

The Game Awards Host and Creator, Geoff Keighley , said: "The Game Awards strives to reach as wide an audience as possible and so we're thrilled to bring Bigo Live into the community. We aim to bring together diverse groups of game developers and players, as well as major names from pop culture, to celebrate gaming as an immersive, challenging and inspiring form of entertainment."

For more information on Bigo Live, please visit bigo.tv and to begin your livestreaming journey, download the Bigo Live app (available on iOS and Android).

About Bigo Live:

Bigo Live is one of the world's fastest-growing social live streaming communities where users broadcast in real-time to share life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people from around the world. Bigo Live has around 400 million users in over 150 countries and is currently the market leader in the live streaming industry. Launched in March 2016 , Bigo Live is owned by BIGO Technology, which is based in Singapore .

(PRNewsfoto/Bigo Live)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bigo-live-to-livestream-the-game-awards-2022-across-more-than-10-global-markets-301689551.html

SOURCE Bigo Live

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Devs United Games Expands Globally Immersive Outdoor Experiences through AR / VR

Korean startup Devs United Games is expanding globally after its successful launch of Real VR Fishing the highly rated Oculus-delivered outdoor experience game. Real VR Fishing was launched in 2019 and exceeded 110K monthly active users (MAU) as of 2021. Of the users, 96% are outside of Korea - 70% are from North America the rest are from the United Kingdom and Japan . The game was featured recently in the Meta ad " Fishing with Dad ", and has been a hit with a diverse audience.

AR / VR has great potential to allow users and creators to positively impact behavior and engage in community building, but so far this potential is underrealized. Devs United Games is publishing games that manifest the team's values; their games focus on creating resonating experiences, is family oriented, nonviolent, and enjoyable experiences. These experiences allow relaxation, relationship building, and memory creation. Real VR Fishing was launched to emulate the laid-back family-oriented experience of an outdoor excursion.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Epic Seven x aespa enlivens the center of New York, Times Square Billboard advertisement revealed

  • Large outdoor advertisements placed on five buildings in New York , including one in Times Square, and Los Angeles
  • Large outdoor advertisements using 3D technology displaying AESPA members in a lively manner placed in Korea's hub, including Gangnam Station, COEX, etc.
  • Collaboration Heroes released at the end of the video attracts many

- On Thursday, the 1 st Smilegate Megaport (In-a Jang, CEO) announced that its global hit mobile RPG "Epic Seven", serviced by Smilegate Megaport and developed by Super Creative ( Hyung-Suk Kim and Ki-Hyun Kang, Co-CEOs), placed large outdoor advertisements in New York including Times Square to celebrate Epic Seven's collaboration with one of the best K-pop groups, aespa.

Epic Seven x aespa enlivens the center of Los Angeles! OutFront Wilshire Grand advertisement revealed!

The advertisement features aespa on an adventure to Orbis in the world of Epic Seven. It has also attracted attention from Epic Seven fans around the world, as it revealed ae-aespa reborn as Heroes in Epic Seven.

The advertisement will be placed in a total of 5 places, i ncluding the center of New York Times Square at The Cube at 2 Times Square, Time Square Wedge, as well as other places such as Bryant Park Digital, NY, Midtown West Digital, NY, and OutFront Wilshire Grand, LA.

Starting today, Smilegate Megaport will post large outdoor advertisements in Korea to promote the Collaboration. The advertisements will be displayed in Seoul's popular areas, such as the K-POP Square in COEX, IS-LIVE at Gangnam Station, and G-LIGHT at the Nonhyeon Intersection. In particular, advertisements at the IS-LIVE and K-POP Square implemented 3D technology to display skills used by aespa members in a lively manner. The Collaboration advertisement will also be played in 118 CGV theaters nationwide.

The Epic Seven x aespa teaser videos, which were released on November 15 th , accumulated more than 20 million views within a week. In addition, Epic Seven has climbed the Google Play Chart as of November 29th in Korea and Taiwan , being placed 2 nd and 1 st respectively. It is very unusual for a mobile game, which marked its fourth official launch anniversary to climb the charts in such a manner. To celebrate, Smilegate Megaport will distribute a 5-star Hero Summon Ticket to all players.

"We think this could be a good opportunity for us to promote Epic Seven to gamers and aespa fans around the world. We will always strive to make Epic Seven a more beloved game IP in the future," says Jae-Hoon Jung , department head of Smilegate Megaport.

For more information on Epic Seven, visit the website.

( https://epic7.smilegatemegaport.com/beginnerguide )

Official YouTube Channel

( https://youtube.com/@EpicSeven )

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epic-seven-x-aespa-enlivens-the-center-of-new-york-times-square-billboard-advertisement-revealed-301691339.html

SOURCE Smilegate Megaport

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Outfit7's Talking Tom Time Rush Now Available Worldwide

An out-of-this-world chase begins in Outfit7's new runner game

Talking Tom Time Rush the newest runner game from Outfit7 one of the leading players in the endless runner segment is now available to download on all major platforms worldwide. And, for the first time ever in Outfit7's endless running portfolio, all six characters are unlocked and available to run with from the beginning of the game.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Fnatic Announces Strategic Partnership with Hivemind Capital to further Web3 ambitions

Fnatic to Focus New Efforts on Gamer Performance and Ownership of Digital Assets, Expanding In-Game Digital Economies Using Web3 Tech.

Fnatic, the world's leading esports performance brand, today announced a strategic partnership and investment with Hivemind Capital, a leading crypto asset manager, in order to accelerate the Company's ability to partner as well as natively develop and scale Web3 applications across its award-winning esports platform.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SIDUS METAVERSE to Lead GameFi Mass Adoption: 'Zeus' Partnership Ensures Esports Standards

The famous Ukrainian Counter-Strike pro player Danylo 'Zeus' Teslenko joins the SIDUS GATES GameFi publisher inside the crypto metaverse. He signed a 10-year contract for the release of exclusive NFT collections. To celebrate this extraordinary event, the team has launched a $100,000 giveaway!

$100,000 giveaway to celebrate Zeus's arrival in the SIDUS METAVERSE (PRNewsfoto/SIDUS METAVERSE)

"I studied many areas, including crypto technologies and NFT," he said. "I met the SIDUS METAVERSE founder and I was inspired by what they're doing, so I decided to join the team. I plan to use my vast experience in esports to help popularize new products, fit them to cybersports standards and attract a global audience.

We plan to release a limited-edition NFT collection. It will be represented by a new race: cyborgs with unique skins and value for all SIDUS users. Holders can receive a unique resource demanded by all SIDUS METAVERSE users."

A game publisher for a new era

SIDUS GATES is an exclusive game publisher that onboards gaming studios and their projects to SIDUS METAVERSE. All future games will adhere to a unified lore and utilize native tokens. With multiple games planned for the launch, Zeus and other players can apply their experience and skills to create products that can compete with giants.

" We're already tightly negotiating with multiple stellar esports athletes and plan to involve them in developing new products. I can't tell you names but they are pretty impressive."

SIDUS GATES, Co-Founder, CEO Roman Povolotski also commented on the latest addition to the team. "We are pleased to announce our partnership and will do our best with high-profile releases and gaming products," he said. "To celebrate this event, we decided to make a special giveaway worth $90,000! 300 NFT kits are at stake!"

Anyone can participate by filling out this form and share a huge prize pool with a guaranteed reward of $100 -worth in-game gadgets: https://forms.gle/gj6iBe2HQkK6YyBK8

Road to metaverse gaming

Now it's official - Danylo 'Zeus' Teslenko joins the metaverse as an ambassador and spokesperson for significant changes and NFT mass adoption. Let's watch his progress closely!

Find out more about SIDUS Metaverse:

Website | Twitter | Discord | Reddit | Telegram | Medium

Danylo 'Zeus' Teslenko official social media accounts:

Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957742/SIDUS_METAVERSE.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sidus-metaverse-to-lead-gamefi-mass-adoption-zeus-partnership-ensures-esports-standards-301690481.html

SOURCE SIDUS METAVERSE

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/30/c6487.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

BOSTON BREACH ANNOUNCE TICKETS ARE ON SALE FOR CALL OF DUTY LEAGUE MAJOR II & CHALLENGERS TOURNAMENT

ICONIC FENWAY PARK WILL HOST CHALLENGERS TOURNAMENT IN STATE STREET PAVILION

Oxygen Esports (OXG), the owners of the Boston Breach, are excited to announce that tickets are now on-sale for both Call of Duty League™ (CDL) Major II and the second event of this year's installment of CDL's amateur circuit, Call of Duty ® Challengers. The Breach and Fenway Sports Management are thrilled to share that Boston's second Challengers tournament will be hosted at the State Street Pavilion inside one of America's most iconic sports venues, Fenway Park .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

×