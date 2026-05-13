BeyondSpring Reports First-Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

AACR 2026 Data Positions Plinabulin as a Potential Backbone Agent to Combine with Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC)-Based Therapies to Improve Anti-Cancer Efficacy and Tolerability

SEED Advances First Molecular Glue Degrader into Clinical Development with Biomarker-Driven Strategy

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) ("BeyondSpring" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, and provided a corporate update highlighting significant scientific and clinical advancements across its pipeline.

"Plinabulin continues to demonstrate the ability to enhance both efficacy and tolerability in ADC-based regimens, supporting its positioning as a potential backbone agent across a rapidly evolving treatment landscape," said Dr. Lan Huang, Co-Founder, Chair, and Chief Executive Officer of BeyondSpring. "Data presented at AACR 2026 further highlights the expanding value of our pipeline and reinforces our strategy of advancing highly differentiated therapies with the potential to address significant unmet medical needs. We believe Plinabulin has the potential to become a foundational combination agent that unlocks the full clinical and commercial value of ADC therapies."

Dr. Huang continued, "At SEED, the advancement of ST-01156, a novel RBM39 molecular glue degrader, into clinical development in oncology indications, coupled with a biomarker-driven approach, underscores the strength and scalability of our RITE3™ platform. These milestones reflect disciplined execution across our portfolio and position us to unlock meaningful long-term value through multiple clinical and strategic partnership opportunities."

Recent Clinical Highlights

Plinabulin: Expanding Role as a Potentially Foundational Combination Therapy

  • AACR 2026 data demonstrated that Plinabulin significantly enhances both efficacy and tolerability of topoisomerase inhibitor–based ADC regimens, with or without immune checkpoint inhibitors
  • Preclinical findings showed:
    • Improved complete response rate and survival outcomes
    • Improved tolerability
    • Enhanced CD8+ T cell / Treg ratio - shifting the tumor immune environment from suppression to attack
  • These preclinical results suggest Plinabulin's potential to address key limitations of current ADC therapies, including limited durability and dose-limiting safety concerns, and support Plinabulin's positioning as a potential backbone agent across a broad range of ADC combination regimens

SEED Therapeutics: Advancing precision oncology through molecular glue degraders

  • ST-01156 (RBM39 molecular glue degrader) advanced into Phase 1 clinical development, with the first dose cohort completed
  • AACR 2026 data demonstrated:
    • Complete tumor eradication in a neuroblastoma in vivo model
    • Identification of MYC overexpression and CDKN2A/B deletion as potential predictive biomarkers
  • This program represents a biomarker-driven precision oncology approach and highlights the productivity of SEED's proprietary RITE3™ platform for targeted protein degradation

First Quarter Financial Results1

Continuing operations:

  • R&D expenses were $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $0.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The $0.2 million increase was primarily driven by increased drug manufacturing activities to prepare for potential future study initiation, partially offset by lower regulatory filing advisory and personnel expenses
  • G&A expenses were $1.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $1.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The $0.6 million decrease was primarily driven by lower personnel and legal advisory expenses
  • Net loss was $2.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared to $2.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $7.9 million as of March 31, 2026

Discontinued operations:

  • Net loss was $4.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to net income of $3.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025
  • Current assets were $5.3 million as of March 31, 2026

Note 1. As a result of BeyondSpring entering into definitive agreements to sell a portion of its Series A-1 Preferred Shares of SEED, SEED's operations met the criteria as discontinued operations under ASC 205-20 for financial reporting purposes.

About BeyondSpring
BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapies for cancers with high unmet need. Its lead asset, Plinabulin, has been studied in over 700 cancer patients and is in late-stage development across multiple cancer indications, with results published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. Learn more at BeyondSpringpharma.com.

About SEED Therapeutics
SEED Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering targeted protein degradation. Its proprietary RITE3™ platform is advancing novel molecular glue degraders across oncology, neurodegeneration, and immunology. SEED collaborates with Eli Lilly and Company and Eisai Co., Ltd., and is advancing its RBM39 degrader into clinical development. Learn more at seedtherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact: IR@beyondspringpharma.com 
Media Contact: PR@beyondspringpharma.com 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "design," "may," "future," "estimate," "predict," "objective," "goal," or variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on BeyondSpring's current knowledge, beliefs, and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, difficulties raising the anticipated amount needed to finance the Company's future operations on terms acceptable to the Company, if at all; unexpected results from preclinical studies or clinical trials; the risk that preclinical results may not be predictive of clinical results; delays in, or failure to obtain, regulatory approvals; results that do not meet the Company's expectations regarding the safety, efficacy, clinical utility, or regulatory pathway of the Company's product candidates; increased competition in the market; the Company's ability to meet Nasdaq's continued listing requirements; and other risks described in BeyondSpring's most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release, and BeyondSpring undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

Financial Tables to Follow

 
BeyondSpring INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars ("$"), except for number of shares and per share data)
 
 
    As of  
    December 31,
2025		     March 31,
2026 		 
    $     $  
            (Unaudited)  
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents     7,786       4,036  
Short-term investments     4,775       3,827  
Advances to suppliers     227       177  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     71       181  
Current assets of discontinued operations     8,023       5,283  
Total current assets     20,882       13,504  
                 
Noncurrent assets:                
Property and equipment, net     166       152  
Operating right-of-use assets     305       240  
Other noncurrent assets     224       126  
Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations     4,356       4,384  
Total noncurrent assets     5,051       4,902  
                 
Total assets     25,933       18,406  
                 
Liabilities and equity                
                 
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable     363       646  
Accrued expenses     938       1,278  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities     320       246  
Other current liabilities     822       937  
Current liabilities of discontinued operations     11,133       9,263  
Total current liabilities     13,576       12,370  
                 
Noncurrent liabilities:                
Deferred revenue     28,600       28,994  
Other noncurrent liabilities     3,981       4,239  
Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations     3,766       3,157  
Total noncurrent liabilities     36,347       36,390  
                 
Total liabilities     49,923       48,760  
                 
                 
                 
Shareholders' deficit                
Ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 41,122,320 and 41,119,820 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2026)     4       4  
Additional paid-in capital     375,664       375,739  
Accumulated deficit     (408,431 )     (410,590 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income     602       360  
                 
Total BeyondSpring Inc.'s shareholders' deficit     (32,161 )     (34,487 )
Noncontrolling interests     8,171       4,133  
Total shareholders' deficit     (23,990 )     (30,354 )
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit     25,933       18,406  


 
BeyondSpring INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars ("$"), except for number of shares and per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
    Three months ended March 31,  
    2025     2026  
    $     $  
                 
Revenue     -       -  
                 
Operating expenses                
Research and development     (874 )     (1,076 )
General and administrative     (1,736 )     (1,156 )
                 
Loss from operations     (2,610 )     (2,232 )
Foreign exchange gain, net     29       50  
Interest income     17       8  
Other income, net     -       15  
                 
Loss before income tax     (2,564 )     (2,159 )
Income tax expenses     (20 )     (192 )
                 
Net loss from continuing operations     (2,584 )     (2,351 )
                 
Discontinued operations                
Loss from discontinued operations     (3,232 )     (4,323 )
Gain on sale of subsidiary interests     6,986       -  
Income tax expenses     -       -  
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations     3,754       (4,323 )
                 
Net income (loss)     1,170       (6,674 )
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests from continuing operations     (75 )     (132 )
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests from discontinued operations     (3,232 )     (4,383 )
Net income (loss) attributable to BeyondSpring Inc.     4,477       (2,159 )
                 
Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted                
Continuing operations     (0.06 )     (0.05 )
Discontinued operations     0.17       -  
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share     0.11       (0.05 )
                 
Weighted-average shares outstanding                
Basic and diluted     40,316,320       41,119,803  
                 
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil:                
Foreign currency translation adjustment loss from continuing operations     (151 )     (379 )
Foreign currency translation adjustment loss from discontinued operations     (7 )     (47 )
Comprehensive income (loss)     1,012       (7,100 )
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests from continuing operations     (130 )     (269 )
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests from discontinued operations     (3,238 )     (4,430 )
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to BeyondSpring Inc.     4,380       (2,401 )



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