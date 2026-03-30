BeyondSpring Announces Plinabulin and ADC Combination Poster Presentation at AACR Annual Meeting 2026

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) ("BeyondSpring" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases, today announced that the Company will have a poster presentation at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research ("AACR"), taking place on April 17 through 22, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Presentation Details:

  • Title: Plinabulin Boosts Antitumor Efficacy of Topoisomerase Inhibitor-based Antibody-drug Conjugates Without or With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor
  • Presenter / Authors: Yingjuan June Lu, Xiaoyan He, Weiwei Cheng, Zhengyan Zhang, James Tonra, Lan Huang
  • Presentation Time: April 21, 2026, 2PM to 5PM PT
  • Location: Poster Section 8 at San Diego Convention Center
  • Session Category: Immunology
  • Session Title: T Cell Engagers 2 / Antibody-Drug Conjugates 1
  • Poster Board Number: 16
  • Poster Number: 5597

About BeyondSpring
BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapies addressing high unmet medical needs. Its lead asset, Plinabulin, is in late-stage clinical development as an anti-cancer agent in NSCLC and other indications. Plinabulin's novel mechanism as a dendritic cell maturation agent supports both anti-cancer activity and immune modulation, offering a unique approach to restoring tumor sensitivity to checkpoint inhibitors. Learn more at https://BeyondSpringpharma.com.

Investor Contact: IR@beyondspringpharma.com
Media Contact: PR@beyondspringpharma.com


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