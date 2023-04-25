Battery MetalsInvesting News

Beyond Minerals new CEO drawn to the job because of companyâs strong portfolio

(NewsDirect)

Beyond Minerals CEO Allan Frame joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share details about the company that it says is Canada's only project generator with the largest portfolio of lithium projects in Ontario.

Frame talks more about those projects and how the company plans to work on them. Frame said that will include boots on the ground in May to start assessing key projects, which the company may work on alone or bring in a joint venture partner. He also talks about the company's structure and seasoned management team.

Beyond Minerals Appoints Lawrence Tsang as V.P. Exploration

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Lawrence Tsang PGeo. as Vice President Exploration.

Lawrence Tsang currently serves as the Senior Geologist of Ascot Resources Ltd. and the Technical Advisor and a co-founder of Tailwinds Exploration Corp., a private exploration company based in British Columbia. Mr. Tsang has more than 15 years of experience in the mining and metals industries in North America and has administered numerous grassroots and advanced projects for both private and public companies.

Beyond Minerals Announces Expansion of Mckenzie Bay, Wapesi Lake and Wapesi North Properties

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE:BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded the McKenzie Bay, Wapesi Lake and Wapesi North properties by low-cost map staking. Highlights of the expansion announced today by the Company in the Wapesi Lake area in Ontario include:

  • The new claims cover 227 provincial grid cells and add 5,169 additional hectares
  • The McKenzie Bay (6,186 hectares), Wapesi Lake (944 hectares) and Wapesi North (1,864 hectares) properties are now connected to form one contiguous property covering 14,163 hectares
  • The expansion covers important interpreted geological trends (granite and pegmatite fractionation trends) and possible structural controls on these interpreted trends (Wapesi Lake Fault)

"With a 14,163-hectare land position, Beyond is now the largest player in the Wapesi Lake area. This area has recently seen increased interest by resource exploration companies, including Collective Metals Inc. and Cashbox Ventures making significant acquisitions to the west of our property," said Allan Frame, President and CEO of Beyond. "This type of activity, which we are seeing in other parts of Ontario as well, seem to support our decision to focus on Ontario. This province is quickly emerging as a reliable global supplier of responsibly sourced critical minerals."

RETRANSMISSION: Beyond Minerals Announces Exploration Partners to Advance Its Ontario Lithium Projects

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a master services agreement with each of Bounty Gold Corp. ("Bounty Gold") and Last Resort Resources Ltd. ("Last Resort"), two leading prospecting companies in grassroots lithium exploration in the province of Ontario.

The Company will work directly with Bounty Gold and Last Resort to advance the properties through an assessment of currently available data and grassroots exploration field work to be carried out on the properties starting next month. The project teams at Bounty Gold and Last Resort are familiar with the geology of the various properties, having performed extensive analysis of government recommendations, historical geological reports and boots-on-the-ground reconnaissance work guided by data-driven techniques for the discovery of lithium, cesium, tantalum ("LCT") pegmatites within the province of Ontario.

Beyond Minerals Announces Exploration Partners to Advance Its Ontario Lithium Projects

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a master services agreement with each of Bounty Gold Corp. ("Bounty Gold") and Last Resort Resources Ltd. ("Last Resort"), two leading prospecting companies in grassroots lithium exploration in the province of Ontario.

The Company will work directly with Bounty Gold and Last Resort to advance the properties through an assessment of currently available data and grassroots exploration field work to be carried out on the properties starting next month. The project teams at Bounty Gold and Last Resort are familiar with the geology of the various properties, having performed extensive analysis of government recommendations, historical geological reports and boots-on-the-ground reconnaissance work guided by data-driven techniques for the discovery of lithium, cesium, tantalum ("LCT") pegmatites within the province of Ontario.

Beyond Minerals Proposes Name Change at AGM to Beyond Lithium to Reflect Company's Focus on Lithium Assets

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce that an annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company has been called for May 15, 2023 (the "Meeting") to consider, among other items of business, and approve the following:

  1. the election of the directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

TINONE DEFINES BROAD LITHIUM AND TIN SOIL ANOMALIES AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) ( Frankfurt : 57Z0) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has defined coherent and locally coincident lithium and tin soil anomalies during ongoing exploration activities at its 100%-owned, 9,600 hectare Aberfoyle Project (" Aberfoyle " or the " Project ") located in the tier-one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

Highlights

ACME Lithium Provides Drilling Update at Shatford Lake Manitoba Canada Lithium Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company," or "ACME") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2023 winter drill program at its 100% owned Shatford Lake and Birse Lake lithium projects in southeastern Manitoba, Canada. ACME's Shatford-Birse claim area are contiguous to the south of Sinomine's world-class Tanco Mine, a Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum producer (LCTs) since 1969.

  • Eight holes were completed totalling 3280m of diamond drilling
  • Pegmatites were encountered in 6 of 8 holes
  • 235 samples have been cut for assay and delivered to SGS Laboratories in Burnaby, BC
  • Assay results are pending and will be released once received

A Sci-Aps Z-901 LIBS (Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) analyzer with lithium calibration was employed in the field program and returned values of geochemical level precision. Two drill holes intersected significantly elevated lithium analyses within gabbro, albitic pegmatites and wall rock.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Appointment of Joint Broker

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", "BHL" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited as Joint Broker with immediate effect

Charles FitzRoy, CEO of Bradda Head Lithium, commented:

Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSX-V: KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to declare that its consultants, Grander Exploration, will be applying for the required exploration permits for the Company's summer geophysical program at the Cluff Lake Road (CLR) uranium project in northwestern Saskatchewan.

The CLR property belonging to the Company is encircled by F3 ("F3") Uranium Corp.'s (formerly Fission 3.0) high-profile Paterson Lake North (PLN) project. F3 announced the discovery of the JR high-grade uranium zone in November 2022, with reported intersections (refer to F3 press release dated Feb. 6, 2023) in drill hole PLN22-038, consisting of 11.0 meters averaging 4.20 percent triuranium octoxide, including a 4.5-meter interval averaging 9.8 percent U3O8, indicating the existence of the newest basement-hosted uranium deposit in Athabasca, similar to Fission Uranium Corp.'s Triple R uranium deposit.

ALX Resources Corp. Update on Lithium Exploration Plans, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2023 prospecting program at its Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project") located in the James Bay Region of the Province of Quebec, Canada. The focus of the program is to explore for lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") type pegmatites by way of systematic prospecting, geological mapping and geochemical sampling (the "Program").

2023 Exploration Plansat Hydra

Brunswick Exploration Begins Trading on the OTCQB

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; OTCQB: BRWXF " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, a U.S. market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC") in New York, under the symbol "BRWXF''. The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its symbol "BRW".

Killian Charles, President and CEO, commented: "As one of the largest lithium grassroot exploration company in the Americas, the new listing on the OTC will allow a broader group of investors to participate in our lithium exploration strategy and Brunswick Exploration will benefit from the improved visibility and trading liquidity for U.S. institutional and retail investors."

