Avalon Announces C$63M Strategic Investment by Sibelco to Create a Vertically Integrated Lithium Strategic Partnership in Ontario

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Beyond Lithium Provides Sampling and Exploration Update from Multiple Properties as Part of Its Phase 1 Exploration Program in Ontario

Beyond Lithium Provides Sampling and Exploration Update from Multiple Properties as Part of Its Phase 1 Exploration Program in Ontario

HIGHLIGHTS 

  • A total of 25 properties have been prospected encompassing a combined 78,061 hectares of Beyond Lithium's more than 150,000 hectares in Ontario (Fig. 3). 

  • Since the last exploration program press release dated May 26th, ten more properties have been prospected (Fig. 3). 

  • Historical drill hole MET-01 from the Sollas Lake property (4,730 hectares) has been relogged by the Company's senior geologist and sampled by the Ontario resident geologist based in Thunder Bay (Fig. 2). 

  • Four historical drill holes from the Oneman Lake property (578 hectares) will be relogged and sampled by the Company's Senior Geologist in the coming days. Pegmatite dykes were noted in the historical drill logs and recorded in Assessment File: 52L07SE0003. 

  • Currently, one crew is prospecting in the Eastern English River district. Three additional crews return to the field tomorrow to focus on the McKenzie Bay and the Western English River districts. 

  • 290 grab and channel samples have been submitted to the lab for analysis. The first batch of assays is expected to be received and announced by the beginning of July. 

  • A total of 454 historical drill holes have been drilled on fifteen of the Beyond Lithium's projects according to the Ontario Drill Hole Database. At least seven historical drill holes have been located in Ontario government core facilities and Beyond Lithium expects to locate additional cores as part of its Phase 1 exploration program.

Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2023) - Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 2023 Phase 1 exploration program that has now prospected a total of 25 properties encompassing a combined 78,061 hectares.

"Our fully funded Phase 1 exploration program continues to proceed on schedule and on budget," shared Beyond Lithium's President and CEO, Allan Frame. "Having already covered so much ground is a testament to the leadership of our VP of Exploration Lawrence Tsang and the dedication of our field crew. We have a large number of samples at the lab, and we have started the process of relogging and sampling historical drill cores. I expect we will be announcing assay results by the beginning of July."

Currently, one crew is prospecting in the Eastern English River District. The three additional crews are heading back to the field tomorrow, June 16, to begin prospecting in the McKenzie Bay and Western English River districts.

Over 350 grab and channel samples have been collected from the different properties thus far and 290 of them have been submitted to the lab for analysis. An initial compilation of field data and outcrop mapping show possible mineral zonation with tourmaline, garnet, and beryl locally in a several properties including the Temple Bay (5,110 hectares), the Cosgrave Lake (6,269 hectares), and the Laval (1,041 hectares) properties.

The relogging program of historical drill cores is led by Beyond Lithium's Senior Geologist, Paul Baxter. He has completed the relogging of the Sollas Lake property's (4,730 hectares) core and will finish relogging and sampling four more historical drill cores from the Oneman Lake property (578 hectares) by June 17th. Additional historical cores are expected to be relogged and assayed in the second half of June. 

A total of 454 historical drill holes have been drilled on fifteen of the Beyond Lithium's projects according to the Ontario Drill Hole Database. At least seven historical drill holes have been located in Ontario government core facilities and Beyond Lithium expects to locate additional cores as part of its Phase 1 exploration program. 

Phase 1 Exploration Program Update

The 64 Beyond Lithium properties located in Ontario (Fig. 1) are greenfield exploration properties that historically have not been prospected or explored specifically for Lithium or Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum pegmatites. Beyond Lithium has reviewed the historical and regional data available of all the properties and geo-referenced most of the 500 mapped pegmatite outcrops. 

The Phase 1 exploration program is designed to sample, map and assess over 500 mapped pegmatites across all 64 Beyond Lithium properties totalling over 150,000 hectares with the possibility of an initial drill program to follow up on any high priority targets. One of the main objectives of the Phase 1 program is to collect sufficient samples to build up a geochemical database for classifying the different properties. Most of the properties are accessible via highways and logging roads which allow the field crews to prospect the properties efficiently. The Phase 2 program will involve more detailed mappings and samplings intended for delineating potential drill targets.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/170079_figure1_550.jpg

Figure 1: Locations of Beyond Lithium Properties in Ontario in Relation to Railway, Hydro Lines, and Proximity to Towns and Communities

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/170079_figure1.jpg

Beyond Lithium has four field crews which includes a Senior Geologist/Supervisor for a total of 11 people working in the field for the Phase 1 program. To date, the field crews have visited 25 properties covering the Dryden Mavis, the Escape Lake, the Hearst, and the Mountainry districts. One crew is currently prospecting in the Eastern English District and the other three crews will focus on the McKenzie Bay and the Western English River districts when they return from their breaks. Helicopter charter is being arranged for the Lily Pad Lake and the PAK & SPARK districts, aiming to start in early July. The prospecting of the three properties located in the Case Lake district is on hold due to forest fires in the area, and will be postponed until the access restriction is lifted.

Historical drill hole, MET-01, from the Sollas Lake property was relogged by Beyond Lithium's Senior Geologist and sampled by the Ontario resident geologist based in Thunder Bay. A 3.50m wide two micas pegmatite dyke was logged from 89.04m to 92.54m at depth. The geochemistry from the drill hole samples could potentially be correlated with surface samples to vector any geochemistry zonation on the property. Four historical drill holes from the Oneman property will be relogged and sampled by the Company's Senior Geologist and are expected to be completed by June 17th. Further historical cores are expected to be relogged and assayed in the second half of June.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/170079_f37f986fa4d9ba0f_005.jpg

Figure 2: Muscovite-Biotite Pegmatite Dyke Recorded from 89.04 to 92.54m at depth from Historical Drill Hole MET-01 from the Sollas Lake Property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/170079_f37f986fa4d9ba0f_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/170079_figure3_550.jpg

Figure 3: Beyond Lithium Phase 1 Prospected Properties

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/170079_figure3.jpg

To date, over 350 grab and channel samples have been collected from the different properties and 290 samples have been submitted to the lab for analysis. The first batch of assays is expected to be received and announced by the beginning of July.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/170079_f37f986fa4d9ba0f_007.jpg

Figure 4: Field Observation from the Temple Bay property of Mineralogy Change in Pegmatites from Muscovite-Biotite in the Southwest to Muscovite plus Garnet and/or Tourmaline towards the Northeast (assays pending for the samples).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/170079_f37f986fa4d9ba0f_007full.jpg

An initial compilation of field data and outcrop mapping show potential minerals zonation with tourmaline, garnet, and beryl locally on several properties including the Temple Bay (5,110 hectares), the Cosgrave Lake (6,269 hectares), and the Laval (1,041 hectares) properties. (Fig. 4-5).

The Temple Bay property (5,110 hectares) is located 32km west of Dryden or 47km west of the Mavis Lake Lithium property owned by Critical Resources Limited that has planned a 20,000m drill program on its Mavis Lake property in 2023. The Temple Bay property can be accessed via highway and logging roads. A few white pegmatites ranging from 0.3m to 5m wide have been mapped and sampled across the property. The assays of the collected samples from the Temple Bay property are expected to be available by early July.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/170079_f37f986fa4d9ba0f_008.jpg

Figure 5: Field Crew Taking Notes of the Channel Sampled Beryl-Bearing Pegmatite Outcrop from the Cosgrave Lake Property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/170079_f37f986fa4d9ba0f_008full.jpg

The Cosgrave Lake Property encompasses a total of 6,269 hectares, located about 125km northeast of Thunder Bay and is situated 3km by road from the TransCanada Highway (Hwy 11). The property can be accessed via highway and logging roads and is contiguous to Imagine Lithium. Imagine Lithium's Jackpot Lithium Project has a historical resource of 2 million tons at 1.09% Li2O (1). Field crews located and sampled several pegmatites across the property mainly with muscovite-tourmaline-garnet. In the southwestern part of the property, a beryl-bearing pegmatite was recognized and was channel sampled perpendicularly to strike at 1m interval. The assays from the channel sampled Beryl-bearing pegmatite are expected to be received and announced by early July.

Qualified Person and Third-Party Data

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Beyond Lithium Inc.

Beyond Lithium Inc. is the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with 64 high potential greenfield lithium properties totalling over 150,000 hectares. The Company has adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for exploration projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. Beyond Lithium is advancing certain of its projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success. Beyond Lithium currently has 28,259,658 common shares outstanding (market cap of $6.2 million as of June 15, 2023).

1 See Imagine Lithium's Jackpot Lithium Project.

Please follow @BeyondLithium onTwitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, InstagramandYouTube.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.beyondLithium.ca

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Allan Frame
President and CEO
Tel: 403-470-8450
Email: allan.frame@beyondLithium.ca

Jason Frame
Manager of Communications
Tel: 587-225-2599
Email: jason.frame@beyondLithium.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/170079

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Beyond LithiumBY:CCCSE:BYBattery Metals Investing
BY:CC
The Conversation (0)
Beyond Lithium

Beyond Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Continues Expansive Sampling Campaign over Multiple Projects; Ongoing 2023 Phase 1 Exploration Program on Schedule and on Budget

Beyond Continues Expansive Sampling Campaign over Multiple Projects; Ongoing 2023 Phase 1 Exploration Program on Schedule and on Budget

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The field crews are on track to complete the Phase 1 fully funded exploration program before August including prospecting, mapping, and sampling of all 64 properties in Ontario (Fig. 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Beyond Minerals Inc.

CSE Bulletin: Name Change - Beyond Minerals Inc.

Beyond Minerals Inc. has announced a name change to Beyond Lithium Inc.

Shares will begin trading under the new name and with a new CUSIP number on May 18, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Minerals Completes Name Change to Beyond Lithium and Announces AGM Results

Beyond Minerals Completes Name Change to Beyond Lithium and Announces AGM Results

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium")  is pleased to announce that, at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on May 15, 2023 (the "Meeting"), shareholders voted in favour and approved all items of business.

The Company's shareholders elected all director nominees, being Allan Frame, Craig Gibson, Tom Provost, James Campbell, and Michelle DeCecco. The shareholders also re-appointed Clearhouse LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company; approved a special resolution to change the name of the Company from "Beyond Minerals Inc." to "Beyond Lithium Inc." (the "Name Change"); and adopted an ordinary resolution, approved by a vote of disinterested shareholders, to ratify and confirm the Company's new omnibus equity incentive plan to replace its current incentive stock option plan.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Minerals Closes $1.38-Million Flow-Through Financing

Beyond Minerals Closes $1.38-Million Flow-Through Financing

2023 Exploration Program Fully Funded and Underway

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

HIGHLIGHTS

  • $1.38-Million Flow-Through Financing Fully Funds 2023 Exploration Program

  • Phase 1 Exploration Program Has Commenced:

    • Covering all 64 Beyond Lithium projects, the largest greenfield Lithium portfolio in Ontario, including a significant position in every major lithium, cesium, tantalum ("LCT") pegmatite district known in that province

    • Up to six teams conducting extensive field exploration work on all projects

    • Actively sampling, mapping and assessing over 500 mapped pegmatites outcrops aimed at prioritizing potential pegmatite-bearing structures. Some individual pegmatites are mapped as being over 100 meters wide and are traced up to 2.5 kilometers along strike

    • Phase 1 expected to be completed by August, 2023

  • Crews Currently At The Dryden East Group Of Lithium Projects Next To Critical Resources' Mavis Lake Lithium Deposit Which Has A Resource Of 8.0 Mt At 1.07% Li2O1

  • Phase 2 Program Will Follow Up On Projects Showing The Highest Potential For Discovery After Interpreting The Results From The Phase 1 Program

  • Field Teams Are Led By Experienced Prospecting Companies, Bounty Gold Corp. And Last Resort Resources Ltd.

  • Three Of Beyond's Lithium Projects (Scholfield, Oneman Lake, and Sollar Lake) Intercepted Pegmatites In Historical Drilling And The Drill Cores Available For Relogging And Sampling, To Be Conducted During Phase 1

  • LiDAR Survey Is Planned For The Wisa Lake Lithium Project Next To Green Technology Metals' Wisa Project With A Mapped Pegmatite Striking 1.5km In Length And Exceeding 20m In Width2

Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce the completion of a non-brokered private placement of 2,764,600 common shares in the capital of the Company that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,382,300 (the "Offering").

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in Ontario. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Flow-Through Shares effective December 31, 2023.

Beyond also announces that it has begun an extensive Phase 1 exploration program to assess its 64 Lithium projects located across Ontario, Canada.

Beyond's President and CEO, Allan Frame, commented: "With the closing of this flow-through financing, Beyond is uniquely positioned to execute on its 2023 exploration program, starting with a Phase 1 exploration program that will cover our 64 Lithium projects, representing the largest lithium portfolio in Ontario. Our projects are located within the most active Lithium exploration areas across Ontario. We are pleased to start the field season early in the Dryden East area and will gradually shift to the central and northern areas as the snow continues to melt. The results from the Phase 1 program will lead to a Phase 2 program which will have its primary focus to delineate potential drill targets and provide additional geological information to enter into potential joint ventures."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/166033_da8b5cf974751aa9_003.jpg

Figure 1: Tenure map of Dryden area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/166033_da8b5cf974751aa9_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/166033_da8b5cf974751aa9_004.jpg

Figure 2: Geological map of Dryden area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/166033_da8b5cf974751aa9_004full.jpg

Beyond has 64 Lithium projects totalling over 150,000 hectares across Ontario. Most of the projects are accessible via highways and logging roads except for eight projects (12,051 hectares) which require helicopter access support. These eight projects are situated near Frontier Lithium's Pak and Spark Lithium deposits in northwestern Ontario. In addition, most of the projects are close to cities and towns and proximal to infrastructures such as the Trans-Canada Railway and hydro power lines.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/166033_da8b5cf974751aa9_005.jpg

Figure 3: Locations of Beyond Lithium projects in Ontario

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8620/166033_da8b5cf974751aa9_005full.jpg

Exploration Program

The 64 Beyond Lithium projects located in Ontario are greenfield exploration projects that historically have not been prospected or explored specifically for Lithium or Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum pegmatites. Beyond has reviewed the historical and regional data available of all the projects and geo-referenced most of the mapped pegmatite outcrops. The main focus of the Phase 1 exploration program is to formally map, assess and systematically sample these pegmatite outcrops, identify new pegmatite showings, and locate prospective regional or terrane structures.

A total of 11 projects have records with historical drilling information and 8 of them reported intercepts of pegmatites noted in the drill logs. Drill cores from three projects, the Scholfield, the Oneman Lake, and the Sollar Lake are available for relogging and sampling. Re-examination and sampling of the pegmatites intercepts of these three projects will be conducted during Phase 1. Assays from these historical drill holes will quickly outline potential follow-up drill targets to confirm these historical drill holes.

The LiDAR survey planned for the Wisa Lake Lithium project next to the Green Technology Metals' Wisa Project will provide a detailed digital elevation model (DEM) of the area which is a useful exploration tool for identifying and prioritizing areas within the project evidencing the highly prospective combination of outcrop and structure. LiDAR is a remote sensing method that is utilized to create digital terrain (DTM) and DEM of the landscape. As the topography of the area is generally flat, a subtle change to elevation high may indicate pegmatite outcrops or features worth prospecting.

All data collected from the Phase 1 exploration program will be integrated into the existing database for interpretation and used to prioritize projects for the Phase 2 program planned later this field season. The Phase 2 program will include detailed geological mapping and sampling of the selected projects. The key objective of the Phase 2 program will be to define potential drill targets.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid certain eligible third parties dealing at arm's length with the Company (the "Finders"): (i) cash commissions totalling $88,224.50, representing 6.5% of the proceeds raised from subscribers introduced to the Company by such Finders; and (ii) an aggregate of 176,449 non-transferable broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"), representing 6.5% of the number of Flow-Through Shares sold to such subscribers, each exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company for 2 years from the date of issuance at exercise price of $0.50 per share.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from their date of issuance.

The offered securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Qualified Person and Third-Party Data

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Beyond Minerals Inc.

Beyond Minerals Inc. is the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with 64 high potential greenfield lithium properties totalling over 150,000 hectares. The Company has adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for exploration projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. Beyond Minerals is advancing certain of its projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

Please follow @BeyondMinerals onTwitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, InstagramandYouTube.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.beyondminerals.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Frame
President and CEO
Tel: 403-470-8450
Email: allan.frame@beyondminerals.ca

Jason Frame
Manager of Communications
Tel: 587-225-2599
Email: jason.frame@beyondminerals.ca

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Minerals Announces Flow-Through Share Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $2 Million

Beyond Minerals Announces Flow-Through Share Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $2 Million

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 common shares of the Company that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Flow-Through Shares") at a price of $0.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Offering").

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures" as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the Company's projects in Ontario. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Flow-Through Shares effective December 31, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium to Present at Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference

ACME Lithium to Present at Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Steve Hanson will be presenting as part of a panel for "Lithium Project Insights: US and South America" at the Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference on June 20th, 2023, at 2:00 PM in Las Vegas, Nevada. ACME will also be exhibiting at the conference from June 20th to 22nd and meeting with potential strategic partners, industry members and investors.

The Fastmarkets Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference, a three-day event, is the largest global forum for lithium and battery raw materials, with keynote speakers and attendees from the world's top producers, to end users as well as participants along the entire supply chain. Fastmarkets is the most trusted cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA) in the agriculture, forest products, metals and mining, and energy transition markets.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VICTORY DRILLS 137 ft AT 1023 Li PPM, INCLUDING 85 FT AT 1267 Li PPM WITH A HIGH INTERCEPT OF 1620 Li PPM IN ITS 23-01 DRILL HOLE AT ITS SMOKEY LITHIUM, NEVADA PROPERTY

VICTORY DRILLS 137 ft AT 1023 Li PPM, INCLUDING 85 FT AT 1267 Li PPM WITH A HIGH INTERCEPT OF 1620 Li PPM IN ITS 23-01 DRILL HOLE AT ITS SMOKEY LITHIUM, NEVADA PROPERTY

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Victory's exploration team's analysis of its Phase 2 drill program is highlighted by strong correlations extending the high-grade intercepts from the Phase 1 2022 drill program on its 22-09 and 23-01 holes, featuring higher ppm Li results
  • The drill program included 4 holes, with a combined total of 1966.5 feet of drilling
  • As a result of initial analysis, Victory made the decision to stake 100 new lode claims as announced on 12 June 2023, expanding the property by 2066 acres to 5691 acres

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA (14 June 2023) Victory Battery Metals (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR6) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to announce the drill results from its Phase 2 drilling program at its Smokey Lithium Nevada property, which include a strong correlation to its Phase 1 2022 drill program confirming a significant area of interest and positive indications for continued exploration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Identifies Major Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite Boulder Field at the Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Identifies Major Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite Boulder Field at the Mirage Project

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has identified a major trend of large spodumene-bearing pegmatite boulders over 1.7km of strike length at the Mirage Project in the James Bay-Eeyou Istchee region of Quebec. The Mirage Project is located approximately 105 km east of Patriot Battery Metals' Corvette Lithium Project and 34 km northeast of Winsome Resources' Adina Project.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "With the positive identification of over twenty large spodumene-bearing boulders, the Mirage Project is now a top priority for the Company. The field crew is eager to return as soon as the government-imposed fire restrictions are lifted. I am particularly excited that prospecting rapidly uncovered such large, well mineralized boulders with pale grey spodumene crystals as the Project remains unexplored for lithium. BRW will immediately apply for drill permits with the objective of drilling as rapidly as possible in Q3 once the source(s) of the boulders has been identified."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
North Arrow Starts Exploration Work at DeStaffany Lithium Project, NWT

North Arrow Starts Exploration Work at DeStaffany Lithium Project, NWT

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV-NAR) (" North Arrow ") is pleased to announce the start of the 2023 exploration field program at its 100% owned DeStaffany Lithium Property, Northwest Territories. Highlights of this initial lithium exploration program will include:

  • Detailed evaluation of the Moose 1 and Moose 2 lithium pegmatites including mapping and rock sawn channel sampling;
  • Mineralogical characterization sampling of spodumene mineralized exposures of the Moose 1 and Moose 2 pegmatites. Spodumene is the primary lithium-bearing mineral of interest in these deposits. Sampling of exposed mineralization will allow for spodumene recovery and characterization studies to be completed in advance of exploration drilling planned for August and September;
  • Property wide prospecting of identified target areas for previously undiscovered or undocumented spodumene mineralized pegmatites; and
  • Program funding has recently been enhanced by a $180,000 grant awarded to the DeStaffany Lithium Project under the Mining Incentive Program (MIP) of the Government of the Northwest Territories.

Ken Armstrong, President and CEO of North Arrow commented, "The start of this exploration program is an important milestone for North Arrow, as the DeStaffany Lithium Project represents a compelling spodumene pegmatite target with rapid evaluation potential. Historic tantalum mining of the Moose 2 pegmatite has exposed spodumene mineralization that is easily accessible for the mineralogical characterization sampling currently underway, and channel sampling of the Moose 1 pegmatite will provide the first full evaluation of spodumene mineralization and its distribution in this pegmatite. Furthermore, the property's first exploration drilling program is planned for later this summer and potential discovery of additional spodumene pegmatites during current fieldwork could add new targets to include as part of this drilling."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Change of Auditor

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Change of Auditor

Bradda Head Limited Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, wishes to announce the resignation of KPMG Audit LLC as the auditor and the appointment, with immediate effect, of PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditor of the Company

As a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company is required to retain an auditor recognised by the Canadian Public Accountability Board ("CPAB"). KPMG Audit LLC, who has been the Company's auditor since 2009, is not a participating auditor firm with CPAB and has therefore resigned at the request of the Company. Bradda Head appointed PKF Littlejohn LLP, a CPAB-recognised auditor, to audit the Company's financial statements as at and for the year ended February 28, 2023.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avalon Overhauls Leadership Team to Compete in Global Lithium Race

Avalon Overhauls Leadership Team to Compete in Global Lithium Race

As part of its strategic transformation to become a leading North American vertically integrated lithium producer, Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of three veteran executives to its leadership team, a key milestone as the Company executes on an ambitious growth plan.

  • Scott Monteith will assume control as interim Chief Executive Officer
  • Jim Jaques will serve as the Company's inaugural Chief Administrative Officer
  • Jan Holland will join the Board of Directors

"These appointments, and others to come, underscore the arrival of Avalon 2.0," Zeeshan Syed, Avalon President, said. "The commitment of our new leadership team is clear: reorient the Company towards full vertical integration of the lithium production cycle, and help establish Ontario, and Canada more broadly, as a strategic fulcrum in North America's clean energy transition."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canadian North Resources Inc. Starts the Summer Phase of its 20,000-meter Drill Program at the Ferguson Lake Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum Project in Nunavut, Canada

Nanalysis Announces Annual General Meeting

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Ltd to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. Starts the Summer Phase of its 20,000-meter Drill Program at the Ferguson Lake Nickel, Copper, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum Project in Nunavut, Canada

Precious Metals Investing

Leach Testing Begins on Groete Creek Gold Project Samples

Precious Metals Investing

White Gold Corp. Announces Fully Funded 2023 Exploration Program on District Scale Land Package, Yukon, Canada

Resource Investing

High-Grade Lithium-Bearing Pegmatites – Up To 1.65% Li2o - Discovered At Ruth Well Project WA

Lithium Investing

Lithium Targeted Drilling To Commence At Forrestania Project

uranium investing

Assays Confirm Further Massive Nickel Sulphides At Dusty Nickel Project, WA

×