Beyond Lithium Inc. to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 3rd at 1:00-1:30pm EST/10:00-10:30am PST

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE:BY,OTC:BYDMF) (OTCQB: BYDMF) based in Winnipeg, Manitoba focused on Canadian critical minerals exploration, today announced that Mr. Allan Frame President and CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 3 rd .

DATE : December 3rd
TIME: 1:00-1:30pm EST/ 10:00-10:30am PTST
LINK: REGISTER HERE
Available for 1x1 meetings: December 4, 2025. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Beyond Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") (CSE:BY,OTC:BYDMF) (OTCQB:BYDMF) is pleased to provide an update on its Rare One rare earths project in British Columbia and to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 15,000,00 flow-through units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.04 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the "Offering").

About Beyond Lithium Inc.
Beyond Lithium Inc. is a critical minerals exploration company with the Ear Falls spodumene-bearing pegmatite exploration project in Ontario and two exploration projects in British Columbia exploring for rare earths and base metals. Beyond Lithium is advancing the projects with its exploration team. The Company will continue to seek to stake, to acquire, or to option other properties to expand the Company's portfolio. Also, Beyond will seek for potential joint ventures partner on projects as it is a source of non-dilutive working capital through partner-funded exploration and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.

CONTACTS:
Beyond Lithium Inc.
Allan Frame
President and CEO
403-470-8450
allan.frame@beyondlithium.ca

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.


