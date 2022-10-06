GamingInvesting News

New Products Are First League-Themed Games in North America

- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, today announced the launch of its National Hockey League® (NHL)-branded casino games including roulette, blackjack, baccarat and the new live Money Wheel game, Dream Catcher. All games are available to players in New Jersey Ontario, Pennsylvania and Michigan .

BetMGM logo (PRNewsfoto/BetMGM)

"The launch of these one-of-a-kind games further strengthens our relationship with the NHL," said Oliver Bartlett , BetMGM's Director of Gaming. "As the season approaches, we're thrilled that our players will have the ability to 'drop the puck' with BetMGM."

Developed in partnership with Evolution, the games feature three-dimensional renderings and animations that deliver an immersive experience. Each game features a unique 'go live' button, taking players onto the ice and directly into BetMGM's live dealer version of the same game. The NHL's logo is prominently featured in each game with team logos cycling throughout the rendered arena.

NHL Roulette features realistic ball movements and full, interactive results and statistics. NHL Blackjack players are placed at a table inside an arena skybox with the ability to move virtually between seats. NHL Baccarat offers players an experience similar to a live casino game highlighted by many of the game's same features. Finally, Dream Catcher allows players to bet on the number on which they think the wheel will stop, amplifying the suspense various multipliers.

Jason Jazayeri , NHL Vice President, Business Development, said, "We're excited to broaden our relationship with BetMGM through the development of NHL-branded casino games, particularly when these new platforms allow us to deepen the connection NHL fans have to our sport in a more immersive and compelling way. We look forward to collaborating with BetMGM on other fan-centric efforts in years to come."

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the GameSense integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can directly access responsible gaming tools.

For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey . For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/ .

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the benefits of the partnership. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

NHL AND THE NHL SHIELD ARE REGISTERED TRADEMARKS OF THE NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE.  © NHL 2022.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

