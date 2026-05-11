Besra Gold Announces CEO & Executive Director Appointment

Besra Gold Announces CEO & Executive Director Appointment

Besra Gold Inc (ASX: BEZ,OTC:BESAF) (Besra or the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Raymond Shaw as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Dr Shaw has over 40 years' experience in the natural resources sector, including over 20 years in executive and non-executive director roles with ASX-listed companies. His experience spans from micro-cap entities to serving as Managing Director of an ASX 300 company.

Dr. Shaw has been closely involved with Besra since before its relisting on the ASX in October 2021 and has since held several senior management positions within the Company, most recently as Chief Technical Officer. During this period, he has played a key role in technical oversight, stakeholder engagement and operational activities in Sarawak.

Continuing the strategic review commenced in July 2025, this appointment strengthens the Company's management structure and executive leadership. It establishes a more traditional and accountable platform from which the Company can advance professionally, in line with established governance standards, as it advances the Bau Gold project.

Originally trained as a geophysicist, Dr. Shaw holds a BSc (Hons I) and PhD from the University of Sydney and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. He is also a qualified legal practitioner in New South Wales (non-practising).

Dr Shaw is currently a Non-Executive Chairman of Redcastle Resources Limited.

Chairman John Blake said:

"Dr Shaw's extensive technical, operational and corporate experience, together with a deep understanding of Besra's assets and strategic direction. His long-standing involvement with the Company and experience in Sarawak position him strongly to lead Besra as it advances the Bau project. The Board looks forward to working closely with Dr Shaw to deliver value for shareholders."

Summary of Key Terms of Employment

Position: Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
Commencement: 11th May 2026.
Term: The appointment will be on an ongoing basis and subject to customary termination notice provisions.
Remuneration: $270,000 plus statutory superannuation contributions.

 

Dr. Shaw's employment terms remain materially consistent with his existing executive arrangements with the Company.

The Company may consider additional long-term incentive arrangements in the future, subject to shareholder approval where required. The material terms of Dr Shaw's employment agreement are summarised above in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.4.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Chairman of the Board.

For more information, please contact:

Investors:
John Blake
Non-Executive Chairman
info@besra.com

North America Contact:
James Hamilton
jim@besra.com

Media:
Nicholas Read / Kate Bell
Read Corporate
info@readcorporate.com.au

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296889

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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