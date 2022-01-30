Precious Metals Investing News
Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Beroni Group (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) (NSX:BTG), an Australia-based diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise focused on the research, development, innovation and commercialization of therapies and products for treatment of global diseases, today announced that it has raised US$500K from the issue of convertible notes to an investor in China with the following key terms:

- Number of Convertible Notes - 5,000
- Face value of each Convertible Note - US$100
- Maturity Date - January 28, 2023
- Interest Rate - Nil

Some or all of the Convertible Notes can be converted at the election of the Convertible Noteholder at any time prior to maturity.

The Number of Shares to be issued to the Convertible Noteholder in respect of each Convertible Note will be calculated by dividing the Face Value of the Notes by the Conversion Price of US$7.

If, upon the listing of the Company on NASDAQ or NYSE, the Issue Price is lower than the Conversion Price, additional convertible notes will be issued to the Convertible Noteholder that would have been issued if the Convertible Notes were issued at the Issue Price instead of the Conversion Price.

On the Maturity Date, all Convertible Notes held by the Convertible Noteholder that have not otherwise been converted will be automatically converted.

Funds raised from the Convertible Notes will be used for general working capital of the Company.



About Beroni Group Limited:

Beroni Group (NSX:BTG) (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com.



Source:
Beroni Group Limited



Contact:
Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC
Tel: +1(646)-801-2803
Email: BNIGF@dgipl.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Beroni Group Limited New R&D Centre in High-Tech Hub in Zhuhai, China

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Beroni Group (OTCMKTS:BNIGF) (NSX:BTG), an Australia-based diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise focused on the research, development, innovation and commercialization of therapies and products for treatment of global diseases, is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract to build a new Research & Development ("R&D") centre in the Zhuhai National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone in China. Beroni aspires to build a state-ofthe-art facility with new preclinical research labs, manufacturing process development labs, and a GMP pilot manufacturing plant.

The new R&D centre -- the first R&D site for Beroni -- will help the Company develop new drugs and medicines to cater for the vast needs of the Chinese market. To start with, the Company will occupy about 4,000 square metres (44,000 square feet) of office space for setting up the GMP plant and laboratories. Construction of the new R&D facilities is expected to be completed towards the end of the second quarter, and the entire R&D centre is expected to be ready in the second half of this year. Beroni intends to commit US$10 million to support the clinical trials in the new R&D facility. A new company, Beroni Pharmaceutical (Guangdong) Co., Ltd, has been established for this new venture with Beroni owning 80% of the entity's shares and a local investor owning the other 20% shares. The Company will bring professional staff, scientists, technicians, and support teams together into a state-of-the-art hub for innovation and development of the company's future products and services.

Beroni has a drug development pipeline focusing on oncology and immunotherapy. It is moving ahead with the Phase II clinical trial of the anti-cancer molecular drug, PENAO later this year and is scheduled to commence the clinical trials for a few cellular therapies including gamma delta T cell, DC vaccine, and protein modifier R8. It is also currently studying the use of single-domain antibodies for treatment of coronavirus diseases.

"Establishing a new R&D centre in Zhuhai will allow us to expand our R&D capabilities and accelerate our innovative pipeline," said CEO Jacky Zhang. "In the future, we plan to establish additional R&D centres around the world to advance the discovery and development of new innovative product candidates."

The Zhuhai National High-Tech Industrial Development Zone Valley, established in 1992, is one of the top biotech hubs in China and is home to hundreds of innovative biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies. It covers an area of 139 square kilometres and boasts a convenient transportation network with the Beijing-Zhuhai Expressway, Western Guangdong Coastal Expressway and Guangzhou-Zhuhai Intercity MRT passing through the area. Ideally placed for business opportunities, the zone has the location advantage of being within the "One-Hour Economic Circle" of the Pearl River Delta.



About Beroni Group Limited:

Source:
Beroni Group Limited

roll of US bills

Top Stories This Week: Gold Drops After FOMC Meeting, How Low Can it Go?

Gold took a tumble this week, although it started the period strong.

The yellow metal traded between about US$1,835 and US$1,850 per ounce from Monday (January 24) to Wednesday (January 26), but dropped mid-week. It was just over US$1,785 by Friday (January 28) afternoon.

So what happened to gold? The major event this week was the year's first Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, which took place from Tuesday (January 25) to Wednesday.

