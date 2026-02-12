Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s 2025 Annual Report to the shareholders will be posted on the Internet on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time where it can be accessed at www.berkshirehathaway.com . Concurrent with the posting of the Annual Report, Berkshire will also issue an earnings release.
The Annual Report will include Greg Abel's first annual letter to shareholders as well as information about Berkshire's financial position and results of operations. The Annual Report will also include information regarding Berkshire's Shareholders Meeting to be held on Saturday, May 2, 2026 and related events.
Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing services and retailing. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.
