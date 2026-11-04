Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Information Regarding Third Quarter Earnings Release

BRK.A; BRK.B) Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s third quarter earnings release and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q will be posted on the Internet on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Central time where it can be accessed at www.berkshirehathaway.com .

About Berkshire

Berkshire Hathaway and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities including insurance and reinsurance, utilities and energy, freight rail transportation, manufacturing, services and retailing. Common stock of the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, trading symbols BRK.A and BRK.B.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Berkshire assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Chuck Chang
402-346-1400

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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