BeOne Medicines to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BeOne Medicines Ltd. (NASDAQ: ONC; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, today announced it will participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, with a presentation at 7:30 am PST.

Live webcasts of these events can be accessed from the investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.beonemedicines.com , https://hkexir.beonemedicines.com , https://sseir.beonemedicines.com . Archived replays will be available on the Company's website.

About BeOne Medicines

BeOne Medicines is a global oncology company based in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. With a growing global team of nearly 12,000 colleagues spanning six continents, the Company is committed to radically improving access to medicines for far more patients who need them.

To learn more about BeOne, please visit www.beonemedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding BeOne's plans, commitments, aspirations and goals related to BeOne's medicines and drug candidates. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors which are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in BeOne's most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeOne's subsequent filings with the SEC. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BeOne undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

Investor Contact:
Liza Heapes
Tel: +1 857-302-5663
ir@beonemed.com

Media Contact:
Kyle Blankenship
Tel: +1 667-351-5176
media@beonemed.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

