BeOne Medicines to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 26

BeOne Medicines Ltd. (NASDAQ: ONC; HKEX: 06160; SSE: 688235), a global oncology company, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 26, 2026 before the financial markets open. Following the release of the financials, the Company will host a live webcast with management at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The live webcast of this event can be accessed from the investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.beonemedicines.com . To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. An archived webcast will be available on the Company's website.

About BeOne Medicines
BeOne Medicines is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more accessible to cancer patients worldwide. With a portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The Company has a growing global team of nearly 12,000 colleagues spanning six continents who are driven by scientific excellence and exceptional speed to reach more patients than ever before.

To learn more about BeOne, please visit www.beonemedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding BeOne's plans, commitments, aspirations and goals related to BeOne's medicines and drug candidates. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors which are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in BeOne's most recent periodic report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in BeOne's subsequent filings with the SEC. All information in this press release is as of the date hereof, and BeOne undertakes no duty to update such information unless required by law.

Investor:
Liza Heapes
Tel:+1 857-302-5663
ir@beonemed.com

Media:
Kyle Blankenship
Tel:+1 667-351-5176
media@beonemed.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

