- Financial media and data company Benzinga is capitalizing on its mission to bridge the gap between retail and institutional investors by holding free virtual events featuring speakers from innovative companies.

At 11 a.m. on Wednesday , June 22 Benzinga will hold its 2022 Esports Listmaker Event featuring cutting-edge companies that have made significant contributions to driving the esports industry forward.

The event can be seen live on YouTube at this link .

Here's a look at the 2022 Esports Listmakers.

Electronic Arts Inc. - Electronic Arts develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

Sony Group Corp - Recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation brand and family of products and services that includes PlayStation5, PlayStation4, PlayStationVR, PlayStationStore, PlayStationPlus, PlayStationNow and the PlayStation software titles from PlayStation Studios.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. - Activision Blizzard develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services on video game consoles, personal computers and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game and in-game sales, and it licenses software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc - Take-Two Interactive Software is a developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for console gaming systems, PC, and mobile including smartphones and tablets. Its products are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services.

Microsoft Corporation - Microsoft's Gaming Division is best known for Xbox Game Studios, which develops and publishes games and other interactive entertainment for the namesake Xbox platforms, Windows Mobile and other mobile platforms and web-based portals.

Super League Gaming, Inc. - Super League Gaming builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans.

Nintendo - Headquartered in Kyoto, Japan , Nintendo has created franchises that have become household names worldwide, including Mario, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, Metroid, Pokémon, Animal Crossing, Pikmin and Splatoon through its integrated hardware and software products.

Golden Matrix Group Inc - Golden Matrix Group gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region.

United Esports - United Esports is an esports and gaming marketing agency offering strategic positioning and creative solutions designed to engage with the 18- to 34-year-old demographic through all meaningful points of engagement.

EBET Inc - EBET develops wagering products for bettors, with a portfolio of intellectual property featuring patents pending around odds modeling simulation, an electronic sports betting exchange system, live streaming odds integration and enhancing modeling probabilities in multiplayer games.

The company also operates the online sportsbook and casino brands Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, GenerationVIP and Gogawi.

TSM/FTX - TSM FTX is a professional esports organization that seeks to provide maximum value through the competitive excellence of its teams and the creation of exciting, educational, and entertaining content that deliver the ultimate esports and gaming fan experience.

XSET - XSET is a gaming organization and lifestyle brand that has attracted top-tier, world famous talent across music, sports and entertainment to its shared vision of combining gaming and popular high-profile merchandise collaborations and exclusive pieces.

FaZe Clan - FaZe Clan is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture that operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. The company reaches over 350 million followers across social platforms through video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of gaming tournaments.

DarkZero - DarkZero is a professional esports organization that combines state-of-the-art training and development. Known for their Rainbow Six Siege team, their rising ambition is to gather talent, mentor and guide them through playing at a high level.

Epic Games - Epic Games is an interactive entertainment company and provider of 3D engine technology. Epic operates Fortnite, the world's largest game with over 350 million accounts and 2.5 billion friend connections, and it also develops Unreal Engine, which powers the world's leading games and is being adopted across industries such as film and television, architecture, automotive, and manufacturing for visualization and simulation.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc - Allied Esports Entertainment is a global esports entertainment venture dedicated to providing transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc - Engine Gaming & Media is focused on developing premium consumer experiences and technology and content solutions for partners in the esports, news and gaming industry. The company's subsidiaries include Stream Hatchet, Eden Games , WinView Games, UMG and Frankly Media, and it generates revenue through a combination of direct-to-consumer and subscription fees, streaming technology and data SaaS-based offerings, programmatic advertising and sponsorships.

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF - Roundhill Investments BETZ is the first ETF globally designed to track the online sports betting and online casino sector.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF - VanEck ESPO is an ETF focused on the video game and esports industry.

Turtle Beach Corp - Turtle Beach Corporation is a gaming accessory provider that offers a product line including headsets, game controllers and gaming simulation accessories.

About Benzinga

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Benzinga is a holistic solution for high-quality, low-cost, timely content.

The firm's core product portfolio consists of newswires, analytics software, and data services that are easy to consume and help users better act on market intelligence.

In helping investors achieve the next stage of their growth, as well as promote innovation across all spaces, Benzinga also hosts thought leadership, networking, and educational events.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benzingas-2022-esports-listmakers-are-driving-gaming-forward-301571993.html

SOURCE Benzinga

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

WowWee Launches Next Gen Fashion Doll Franchise Born From the Metaverse

WowWee partners with Gamefam to innovate the doll and gaming categories, bringing physical dolls to life online with My Avastars

WowWee® has entered the fashion doll category with its ground-breaking new toy line: My Avastars ™ . Inspired by kids' use of avatars to explore, create and express themselves in the metaverse, WowWee partnered with Gamefam, a top publisher on Roblox, in the creation of My Avastars for a doll that enables seamless interactive play in the physical and digital worlds.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Good Gamer Announces Launch of Playcash Play-To-Earn Game Discovery Platform

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTCQB: GGAMF) ("Good Gamer" or the "Company"), a multi-faceted play-to-earn mobile games and platform developer, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Good Gamer Corp. has announced the official launch of the Playcash play-to-earn game discovery platform in the Google Play Store.

The Playcash platform is a game discovery platform that rewards players to download and to play games. The platform also pays users to fill out surveys that can be cashed out for gift cards from the largest online retailer and prepaid charge cards from the two most popular credit card companies. The more you play, the more surveys you fill out, the more money users will earn. The Playcash platform offers users hundreds of free-to-play, and play-to-earn mobile games covering all genres including arcade, puzzle, social casino and hyper casual games. Players can also earn additional income by watching rewarded video ads.

"We are very excited to announce the launch of our Playcash play-to-earn game discovery platform to serve the fast-growing audience of casual gamers looking to earn real money just for playing games and filling out surveys," said Good Gamer CEO Charlo Barbosa . "Hyper-casual games made up over 50% of total mobile game downloads in 2021. We feel that this app will be the ultimate loyalty program for mobile gamers by incentivizing users with real-cash rewards for their time played, thus increasing the lifetime value and loyalty for our games and our partners. The launch of Playcash gives us the opportunity to grow our userbase at a much lower cost per install. It will also be a game launcher cross-promoting our growing library of in-house hyper casual and tournament games. With the inflation rate constantly increasing, more people will be looking at other means to entertain themselves and supplement their income. It is really a recession proof product, and unlike other play-to-earn blockchain games, it's supplemented by advertising revenue, not cryptocurrency tokens."

About Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTCQB: GGAMF) is a multi-faceted play-to-earn games and platform developer. The Playcash app allows players to discover new games to earn real cash rewards. The Tournament Management platform matches players in head-to-head tournaments to compete in real cash Esports tournaments. The Company is also the creator and game developer of the Chosen Ones play-to-earn blockchain game.

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. logo (CNW Group/Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.)

SOURCE Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/21/c4304.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Emergent Games Launches Prologue Game for Resurgence and 'Invite Only' Drop of Gen 0 Cryotag NFT

  • First generation of Resurgence Cryotag NFTs offered by invite only mint
  • 'The End' is the ARG, prologue to the MMORPG game Resurgence
  • 'AAA' game team with more than 40 developers from top gaming companies, including PlayStation, Sumo Digital and Codemasters
  • Roadmap announced to deliver multiple drops of games and experiences for fans to enjoy

Today, the new web 3 gaming studio, Emergent Games announces the launch of an alternate reality game (ARG), The End, on 29th June. It is the first instalment of a range of planned digital and immersive activities, leading to the launch of its first web 3 AAA massively multiplayer online (MMO) game Resurgence.

Emergent

The End is the first part of the game's world-building phase - an interactive 'story living' experience that introduces the setting, key characters, and politics that build the game's intriguing story.

As the genesis event of Resurgence, the prologue leverages digital channels, including websites and social media platforms, to create a powerful narrative. The End immerses players from the beginning of the Resurgence lore, allowing them to become part of the story. Players sign up through an email portal and are invited onto digital platforms to investigate mysteries, share information and earn rewards that have real value in the Resurgence world.

Emergent Games will also be launching a range of 1000 limited edition Resurgence Cryotag NFTs, offered exclusively via an invite-only free mint. A limited number of Cryotags will also be available through playing The End. Players need to register for the Resurgence newsletter to enter the competition.

The End will be followed by key Resurgence world-building game drops, including a mobile app and a single-player game, before the MMO phase of Resurgence in 2024.

Emergent Games formed earlier this year, with a promise to attract 2.7bn gamers through a 'game first' motto underpinned by a 'free to play' and 'choose to own' ecosystem. It is a joint venture between London -based digital entertainment studio Maze Theory and crypto technology and operations business Pluto Digital, who invested $7.6m as part of the deal.

This partnership combines blockchain expertise and immersive gaming prowess to form a business at the forefront of the new decentralised gaming sector and launch the first AAA web 3 game.

The game studio comprises a team of exceptional digital creatives with an illustrious collective game history which includes Wonderbook, The London Heist, Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins, Knightmare, FIFA, House of the Dead, Blood and Truth, Gran Turismo and Horizon Zero Dawn.

Ian Hambleton , CEO of Emergent Games, says, " The End (ironically!) marks an exciting first step in building the world of Resurgence . We are genuinely making something new with an incredible AAA game that also offers an optional NFT element. For both gamers and crypto enthusiasts, it's truly compelling."

He adds: "Bringing players in now helps immerse them in the lore and the dramatic build up to the post-apocalyptic world we'll see with Resurgence . Plus, they get the chance to win first generation NFTs that will prove invaluable further down the line."

To be in with a chance to receive an invitation for the free mint, register for the Resurgence email newsletter via the website https://www.resurgence-game.io/ )

Subscribe to the project's social channels for more details about opportunities to win the Cryotag NFTs and join in the ARG.

Twitter: www.twitter.com/resurgencegame

Telegram: https://t.me/resurgencegamechat

Instagram: www.instagram.com/resurgencegame

Facebook: https://www.facebhttps://t.me/resurgencegamechatook.com/Resurgence-111662718067482

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/resurgence_game/

Discord: https://discord.gg/Ruup9jG5Pr

Early concept art from the post-apocalyptic world of Resurgence

The Resurgence game roadmap from ARG to full multiplayer game launch

Resurgence 'Cryotag' NFT that will be on offer via invite only mint

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emergent-games-launches-prologue-game-for-resurgence-and-invite-only-drop-of-gen-0-cryotag-nft-301571060.html

SOURCE Emergent Games

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/21/c9710.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

InventHelp Inventors Develop Innovative Video Game Console

"We wanted to create a video game console that would engage players by making them feel that they are actually in the game," said one of two inventors, from West Palm Beach, Fla. "so we invented the GAMING TV CONSOLE. Our design could offer a virtual reality gaming experience without the hassle of wearing a VR headset." The invention provides an innovative gaming console for video game enthusiasts. In doing so, it offers a more immersive and engaging experience for the gamer. As a result, it could enhance fun and entertainment and it could encourage gamers to be more active while playing video games. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and video game enthusiasts. The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FJK-159, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http:www.InventHelp.com .

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-innovative-video-game-console-fjk-159-301570644.html

SOURCE InventHelp

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Idexo and Made For Gamers Join Forces to Simplify Web3 Onboarding for Game Developers and Players

Idexo, a simplified platform for building and growing web3 projects, and Made for Gamers, the infrastructure aggregation layer for gaming, are pleased to announce their partnership to advance great web3 gaming experiences. As part of this partnership, Made for Gamers becomes a client of idexo's NFT Marketing Staking, and Token Vesting Softwares and idexo will support them in creating a special NFT campaign to rapidly grow their community. Furthermore, Made for Gamers will be configuring all idexo's products and services to fit into their business model of offering an easy-to-use web3 onboarding experience for game developers.

Of particular interest is the idexo SDK that enables developers to build initial web3 experiences that happen through API key calls rather than needing a user wallet, providing a simple user migration path from newbie to pro, with an eventual offramp to self-custody. This feature fits deeply with Made for Gamers' vision of what web3 gaming experiences should look like.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Reality NFT powered by Golem Network's decentralized solutions

Landlord Go is a revolutionary augmented reality geolocation property trading game which is the biggest of its kind in the world. Every day, it allows 6 million players to buy, sell, or even collect rent on some of the most recognizable landmarks and buildings on the planet, such as the Eiffel Tower or Empire State Building. Landlord Go has transformed the gaming landscape and a new project is set to be released: Reality NFT, powered by Golem Network's decentralized solutions. Now, engaging with premium content on Landlord Go will generate passive income for Reality NFT holders.

Golem Network is a decentralized open-source platform designed for sharing computer resources. Thanks to Golem's architecture, it has provided Reality NFT with a platform that handles backend tasks, including access to blockchain and the calculation of passive income for NFT owners, thus enabling the creation of Reality's NFT ecosystem.

"Because of its decentralized nature, the Golem Network is a natural choice when it comes to hosting gateways to the blockchain. Golem's discovery mechanism allows it to avoid centralization points which are typical for web2 solutions. As a consequence of this approach it is much easier to assure permanent access to a service hosted on Golem," said Paweł Burgchardt - Chief Product Officer at Golem Factory.

Sieciech Czajka - Senior Software Engineer at Golem Factory, added: " The Golem Network allows hosting various applications ranging from batch processing (eg. scientific calculations, rendering) to service-like backends. Once demand for calculations is rising it is really easy to scale up by ordering more providers and deploying additional instances of a service on them. We are currently working closely together with Reality NFT to help them take advantage of decentralized computing and apply this technology to strengthen their backend."

"In the course of developing the Golem platform, our R&D team has been conducting research in various areas of cryptoeconomy and mechanism design. Through this research we have amassed a substantial body of experience that we are now happy to share with our partners. Similarly as with Golem, our goal is to lay solid foundations for a sustainable economy and help Reality Games create user value," said Marcin Benke - R&D Advisor at Golem Factory.

Soon the Golem Network will present more fascinating projects. In the meantime, the company runs a contest where users can win $1500 for an NFT from OpenSea. You can find more information at realitynft.golem.network .

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ehyeh_J2qgY
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1843084/Golem_Network_Team.jpg

Golem Network team (PRNewsfoto/Golem Factory GmbH)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reality-nft-powered-by-golem-networks-decentralized-solutions-301571002.html

SOURCE Golem Factory GmbH

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/20/c5100.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

