BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) ("BELLUS Health" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough ("RCC") and other cough hypersensitivity indications, today announced that three abstracts reviewing clinical data from the Phase 2b SOOTHE trial will be presented at the upcoming European Respiratory Society ("ERS") International Congress 2022, being held in Barcelona, Spain from September 4-6, 2022.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Characteristics of Participants with Refractory Chronic Cough Enrolled in A Phase 2b Trial of BLU-5937
Session: Chronic Cough, Airway Diseases, and Methods
Date/Time: Sunday, September 4 th , 2022, 2:30-3:30 a.m. ET/8:30-9:30 a.m. CET

Title: Efficacy in SOOTHE, A Phase 2b Trial of BLU-5937 In Refractory Chronic Cough, Was Not Dependant of Taste Disturbance Adverse Events
Session: Chronic Cough, Airway Diseases, and Methods
Date/Time: Sunday, September 4 th , 2022, 2:30-3:30 a.m. ET/8:30-9:30 a.m. CET

Title: Improvements in Awake Cough Frequency in SOOTHE, A Phase 2b Trial of BLU-5937 in Refractory Chronic Cough
Session: Chronic Cough, Airway Diseases, and Methods
Date/Time: Sunday, September 4 th , 2022, 2:30-3:30 a.m. ET/8:30-9:30 a.m. CET

ERS has announced that the abstracts and e-posters will be made available on the congress platform here on August 22. Following the conference, the presentation materials will be available in the "Scientific Publications" section of BELLUS Health's website at www.bellushealth.com .

About BELLUS Health ( www.bellushealth.com )

BELLUS Health is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of RCC and other cough hypersensitivity indications. The Company's product candidate, BLU-5937, has successfully completed a Phase 2b trial in RCC. BELLUS Health is preparing to initiate its CALM Phase 3 program in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Chronic cough is a cough lasting longer than eight weeks. When the cause of chronic cough cannot be identified or the cough persists despite treatment of all identified associated causes, the condition is referred to as RCC. It is estimated that there are approximately 9 million patients in the United States suffering from RCC. RCC is associated with significant adverse physical, social, and psychological effects on health and quality of life. Currently, there is no specific therapy approved for RCC outside of Japan and Switzerland and treatment options are limited.

The Company is exploring the potential use of BLU-5937 in other patient populations experiencing cough hypersensitivity as well as other P2X3-related hypersensitization conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, other than statements of fact that are independently verifiable at the date hereof, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and regulations, the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "potential," "possible," "projects," "plans," and similar expressions. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, known and unknown, many of which are beyond BELLUS Health's control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the potential of BLU-5937 to successfully treat RCC and other hypersensitization-related disorders and benefit such patients, BELLUS Health's expectations related to its preclinical studies and clinical trials, the timing and outcome of interactions with regulatory agencies, the potential activity and tolerability profile, selectivity, potency and other characteristics of BLU-5937, and the potential applicability of BLU-5937 and BELLUS Health's P2X3 platform to treat other disorders. Risk factors that may affect BELLUS Health's future results include but are not limited to: the benefits and impact on label of its enrichment strategy, estimates and projections regarding the size and opportunity of the addressable RCC market for BLU-5937, the ability to expand and develop its project pipeline, the ability to obtain adequate financing, the ability of BELLUS Health to maintain its rights to intellectual property and obtain adequate protection of future products through such intellectual property, the impact of general economic conditions, general conditions in the pharmaceutical industry, the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on BELLUS Health's operations, plans and prospects, including to the initiation and completion of clinical trials in a timely manner or at all, changes in the regulatory environment in the jurisdictions in which BELLUS Health does business, supply chain impacts, stock market volatility, fluctuations in costs, changes to the competitive environment due to consolidation, achievement of forecasted burn rate, achievement of forecasted preclinical study and clinical trial milestones, reliance on third parties to conduct preclinical studies and clinical trials for BLU-5937 and that actual results may differ from topline results once the final and quality-controlled verification of data and analyses has been completed. In addition, the length of BELLUS Health's product candidate's development process and its market size and commercial value are dependent upon a number of factors. Moreover, BELLUS Health's growth and future prospects are mainly dependent on the successful development, patient tolerability, regulatory approval, commercialization and market acceptance of its product candidate BLU-5937 and other products. Consequently, actual future results and events may differ materially from the anticipated results and events expressed in the forward-looking statements. BELLUS Health believes that expectations represented by forward-looking statements are reasonable, yet there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The reader should not place undue reliance, if any, on any forward-looking statements included in this news release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and BELLUS Health is under no obligation and disavows any intention to update publicly or revise such statements as a result of any new information, future event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. Please see BELLUS Health's public filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including, but not limited to, its Annual Information Form, and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 40-F, for further risk factors that might affect BELLUS Health and its business.

Ramzi Benamar
Chief Financial Officer
rbenamar@bellushealth.com

Media:
Julia Deutsch
Solebury Trout
jdeutsch@soleburytrout.com

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Corporate Update

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Corporate Update

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.(CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77i) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, provides the following corporate update.

  • Boosh lists products with additional distributor in Canada to reach more retailers. Horizon Grocery + Wellness is Western Canada's leading distributor of organic and natural foods, and nutritional health supplements. Horizon is the supplier of major natural, grocery and independent grocery chains, independent natural health stores, buying clubs, restaurants, cafes, and specialty retailers. Boosh will also utilize the services of their subsidiary, PSC Natural Foods natural and organic food distributor serving Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.
  • Boosh Plant-Based Brand's newest Line, Amuse Boosh, is currently shipping Nationwide. Amuse offers a delectable selection of fine vegan cheese and pate that is sure to please any discerning palate.
  • Boosh Mac n Cheese Shelf Stable product just listed at Georgia Main (24 IGA and 5 Fresh St Markets)
  • Sales update
  • Boosh has secured a lease for Head Quarters at # 205- 18428 53 Ave Surrey BC with Warehouse and Office space. Previous lease ends Aug 31, 2022. New Lease is in newer building and represents over 60% cost savings. (Previous lease and overhead was $156,889.00 annually and new one is $59,992.00)
  • Nobu Mano joins Boosh as Controller and brings 17 years in accounting with CPA, CA designation since 2009. Nobu has worked within the Food and Manufacturing industry for over 6 years and has audit experience in food companies, and manufacturing companies. His wealth of knowledge is well-suited for the company.
  • The Company is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the management cease trade order granted on August 2, 2022 (the "MCTO") by its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission under National Policy 12-203 -Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), following the Company's announcement on August 2, 2022 (the "Default Announcement") that it was unable to file its audited annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022, and accompanying management's discussion and analysis, annual information form and related certifications (collectively, the "Documents") on or before August 2, 2022, as required under applicable securities laws. The MCTO does not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Company.

The Company reports that: (i) there are no changes to the information contained in the bi-weekly status updated dated August 2, 2022, that would reasonably be expected to be material to an investor; (ii) the Company is satisfying and confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the delay in filing the Documents is continuing, each of which will be issued in the form of a press release; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203, and, except as set forth below, no such other default is anticipated; (iv) the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (v) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

Gilead Sciences Announces Collaboration With Morehouse School of Medicine and Xavier University of Louisiana College of Pharmacy to Address Inequities in HIV Care

Gilead Will Provide $4.5 Million in Funding to Help Improve Health Outcomes for Black Americans in the Southern United States –

– Investment Reflects Gilead's Broad and Ongoing Commitment to Advancing Health Equity –

Experience the JUVÉDERM® Difference with Allergan Aesthetics

Allē Double Point Promotion Encourages Consumers to See the JUVÉDERM ® Difference

Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), invites consumers to experience the JUVÉDERM ® difference. The JUVÉDERM ® Collection of Fillers is the number one selling collection of dermal fillers on the market and offers the largest portfolio of fillers specifically designed for different areas of the face to address key patient concerns, enabling a customized treatment approach. 1 Injectable dermal fillers are highly sought-after treatments among consumers who are looking to address key signs of aging or to simply accentuate what is already naturally theirs.

Bristol Myers Squibb Completes Acquisition of Turning Point Therapeutics, Expanding Precision Oncology Portfolio

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announced today that it has successfully completed its acquisition of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. ("Turning Point"), in an all-cash transaction. With the completion of the acquisition, Turning Point shares have ceased trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and Turning Point is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb.

"Turning Point has distinguished itself in the field of precision oncology, and this acquisition will further strengthen our leading oncology franchise," said Elizabeth Mily, Executive Vice President, Strategy & Business Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. "With Turning Point's lead asset, repotrectinib, Bristol Myers Squibb will be positioned to address a significant unmet medical need for ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer patients. We look forward to bringing this promising, innovative medicine to patients in the second half of 2023."

Bristol Myers Squibb and Turning Point Therapeutics Announce Expiration of HSR Act Waiting Period and Clearance from Federal Cartel Office of Germany Related to Pending Acquisition of Turning Point Therapeutics

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) ("Turning Point") today announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended ("HSR Act"), and the receipt of merger control clearance from the Federal Cartel Office of Germany ("FCO"), in connection with the previously announced offer (the "Offer") to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of Turning Point at a price of $76.00 per share in an all-cash transaction for total consideration of approximately $4.1 billion. The expiration of the HSR Act waiting period occurred at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 15, 2022, and the FCO clearance was received on August 15, 2022. The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 15, 2022 (the "Expiration Time"), and the Offer was not extended.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005404/en/

Gilead to Acquire Remaining Worldwide Rights of Trodelvy®

Gilead will Assume Responsibility for Clinical Development and Commercialization in Greater China and South Korea, among Other Asian Markets –

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced an agreement with Everest Medicines to transfer all development and commercialization rights to Gilead for Trodelvy ® (sacituzumab govitecan) in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Mongolia.

