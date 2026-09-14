Bell AI Fabric to expand nation-building project in Saskatchewan with up to 900 MW of additional power

This news release contains forward-looking statements. For a description of the related risk factors and assumptions, please see the section entitled "Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements" later in this news release.
Full buildout would create a 1.2 GW Canadian AI infrastructure hub, the largest capital investment in Saskatchewan's history, supporting jobs, investment and long-term economic growth
Bell Canada (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) and the Government of Saskatchewan today announced a non-binding memorandum of understanding to expand Bell AI Fabric in Saskatchewan with the phased development of up to 900 megawatts (MW) of additional capacity, creating a path to a 1.2 gigawatt (GW) Canadian AI infrastructure hub in the province, expected to represent the largest capital investment in Saskatchewan's history.
As part of this expanded partnership, Bell AI Fabric will establish a head office of its national ecosystem in Saskatchewan, placing the province at the heart of Canada's AI economy.
The project aligns with the Government of Saskatchewan's Data Centre Framework and reflects Bell's commitments to Canadian control, data sovereignty, local jobs and investment, environmental stewardship and non-grid power. Together, these principles have created the conditions required for investment and development at this scale.
The additional capacity would come from partner-developed power generation from natural gas. Consistent with all Bell AI Fabric projects, the proposed facilities will use closed-loop cooling technology that requires no municipal water. Development would proceed in phases as customer commitments are secured and subject to commercial agreements, permits, approvals, and any relevant environmental assessments.
At full buildout, total capital investment associated with this project, including data centre infrastructure, tenant compute and related power generation could exceed $50 billion, while supporting 800 to 1,200 construction, engineering and technical jobs, and creating up to 600 permanent operations and management roles. As many as 3,000 additional offsite and community jobs could result from a large data centre deployment of this nature based on precedents in other markets.
By working with Saskatchewan suppliers, Indigenous partners and post-secondary institutions, Bell will help build local skills and supply chains while creating infrastructure and expertise that remain in the province for decades to come.
Quotes
"Canada's next generation of economic growth will be built on Canadian infrastructure. By creating a path to 1.2 GW of AI capacity in Saskatchewan, Bell AI Fabric will give governments, businesses, researchers and innovators the secure, sovereign foundation they need to deploy AI at scale and compete globally. AI infrastructure is critical infrastructure, and we are proud to be building the additional compute capacity required to power Canada's future economy."
- Mirko Bibic, President and CEO, BCE and Bell Canada
"This historic investment will create thousands of good jobs and new opportunities for Saskatchewan people. It will also strengthen Canadian data sovereignty by keeping Canadian data here at home, stored by a Canadian company and protected under Canadian rules. When it comes to data storage, keeping that home ice advantage means Canadians set the rules and remain in control."
- Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan
About Bell
Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.
1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.
Media inquiries:
Matt Silver
media@bell.ca
Investor inquiries:
Kris Somers
krishna.somers@bell.ca
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements made in this news release are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the proposed expansion of Bell AI Fabric in Saskatchewan, including the expected benefits and impacts of such expansion; the phased development of the expansion, including the timing and scope of such expansion and Bell's ability to secure customer commitments, execute commercial agreements, and receive required permits, approvals and environmental assessments; Bell's ability to build to 1.2 GW of AI capacity in Saskatchewan, including plans to power such capacity with power generation from natural gas; the plan to establish a head office for Bell AI Fabric's national ecosystem in Saskatchewan; the projected economic value to be generated by the facility; the number of jobs expected to be supported and created by the facility; and other statements that are not historical facts. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the "safe harbour" provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws and of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from our expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release describe Bell's expectations at the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Bell does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements made in this news release, including the expected benefits and impacts of the proposed expansion of Bell AI Fabric in Saskatchewan and its development plans for such expansion, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and are based on certain assumptions including, without limitation, Bell's ability to implement the expansion plans contemplated by the non-binding memorandum of understanding, including the ability of Bell to enter into required commercial arrangements on acceptable terms, the timely receipt of necessary permits and approvals, customer demand and customer commitments, and other risks associated with the development and construction of infrastructure projects. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the expansion will occur, or will occur as contemplated in this news release. There can also be no assurance that the potential benefits expected to result from the expansion will be realized. For additional information on assumptions and risks underlying certain of the forward-looking statements made in this news release, please consult BCE's 2025 Annual MD&A dated March 5, 2026, BCE's 2026 First and Second Quarter MD&As dated May 6, 2026 and August 5, 2026, respectively, and BCE's news release dated August 6, 2026 announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2026, filed with the Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities (available at sedarplus.ca) and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at SEC.gov). These documents are also available at BCE.ca.
SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)
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