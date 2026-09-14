Belgravia Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. (CSE: BLGV,OTC:BLGVF) (OTC: BLGVF) (FRA: ECA) (the "Corporation" or "Belgravia") announces its intention to adopt the policies outlined in the Semi-Annual Reporting (" SAR ") Pilot Program utilizing the exemptions provided under Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the " Blanket Order ").
The SAR Pilot program is implemented under the Blanket Order, which allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. By adopting the SAR Program, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.
The Company will not file interim financial statements and related Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine-month period ending September 30, 2026.
The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of December 31) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of June 30).
The Company confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record. The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations.
The Company confirms that this news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 – 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.
About Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.
Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer focused on technology, finance, artificial intelligence, digital assets and related investment opportunities. Listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange and OTCQB, the Company is focused on the technology and finance sectors of the Bitcoin ecosystem. The Company's 2018 Investment Policy specifies cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media and digital streaming opportunities.
Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. Belgravia and its investments are considered very high-risk holdings and may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.
Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimer
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's eligibility to participate in and continue to rely on the SAR Pilot Program, its intention to adopt semi-annual reporting and the anticipated benefits of doing so.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. They are generally identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "continue" and "potential," including the negative or other variations of such terms or comparable terminology.
These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including changes in market trends, the impact of general economic and industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in preparing such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information: For More Information, Please Contact: Mehdi Azodi, President & CEO, Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc., (416) 779- 3268, mazodi@blgv.ca CO: Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc.