Beedie Investments Ltd. Announces Filing of Updated Early Warning Report in Relation to Artemis Gold Ltd.

Beedie Investments Ltd. Announces Filing of Updated Early Warning Report in Relation to Artemis Gold Ltd.

Beedie Investments Ltd. ("Beedie Capital") announces that it has completed an internal reorganization (the "Reorganization") of the holdings of Beedie Capital, pursuant to which Beedie Capital assigned and transferred 67,273,849 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of Artemis Gold Inc. (the "Company") to Beedie Holdings Ltd. ("Beedie Holdings"). The aforementioned Common Shares were valued at their original acquisition cost when transferred by Beedie Capital to Beedie Holdings as part of the internal Reorganization. In connection with the internal Reorganization, Beedie Investments Ltd. will wind-up into Beedie Holdings, being its parent company, in the third quarter of 2026.

Each of Beedie Capital and Beedie Holdings is controlled by Mr. Ryan Beedie, and Mr. Beedie is a director of the Company. Accordingly, Mr. Beedie, Beedie Capital and Beedie Holdings may be deemed to be a joint actors.

Immediately prior to the completion of the internal Reorganization, Beedie Capital, together with its joint actors, owned and controlled (i) 67,648,649 Common Shares, representing approximately 29.0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, (ii) options (the "Options") to acquire an additional 235,100 Common Shares and (iii) deferred stock units (the "DSUs") representing the right to receive 16,500 Common Shares. Assuming the exercise in full of the Options and DSUs, Beedie Capital, together with its joint actors, would beneficially own a total of 67,900,249 Common Shares, representing approximately 29.1% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately following the completion of the internal Reorganization, Beedie Capital, together with its joint actors, would continue to own and control (i) 67,648,649 Common Shares, representing approximately 29.0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, (ii) Options to acquire an additional 235,100 Common Shares, and (iii) DSUs representing the right to receive 16,500 Common Shares. Assuming the exercise in full of the Options and DSUs, Beedie Capital, together with its joint actors, would continue to beneficially own a total of 67,900,249 Common Shares, representing approximately 29.1% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Other than as disclosed herein, all of the securities in the Company held by Beedie Capital and its joint actors are being held for investment purposes. Beedie Capital and its joint actors may in the future take such actions in respect of its Company securityholdings as it deems appropriate in light of the market circumstances then existing, including the potential purchase of additional shares of the Company through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, a corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation, involving the Company, or the sale of all or a portion of such holdings in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions to one or more purchasers, or Beedie Capital or its joint actors may continue to hold its current positions.

A copy of the early warning report relating to the Common Shares and the aforementioned transactions will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and may also be obtained by contacting Beedie Investments Ltd. at 604-435-3321. Beedie Capital's head office is located at Suite 900 - 1111 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 4M3.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309122

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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