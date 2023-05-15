INFINITY STONE VENTURES ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Beckman Coulter Unveils Next Generation Immunoassay Analyzer Enabling Elite Laboratory Performance with No Daily Maintenance

DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer Boasts Industry's Highest Throughput per Footprint:
Up To 215 Tests/Hour/Square Meter

Innovations Bolster Assay Performance and Laboratory Productivity with
New Analyte Processing and Detection Technology, Precision Sensors, Smart Algorithms, Remote Real-Time System Monitoring, and is the Only Immunoassay Analyzer with No Daily Maintenance i

NT-proBNP Assay Now Available with Age-Based Cutoffs and Comorbidity Data

Beckman Coulter, a clinical diagnostics leader, today unveiled the DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer, the most productive immunoassay analyzer per footprint. The DxI 9000 Analyzer can run up to 215 tests per hour per square meter (testshrm 2 ).

Beckman Coulter logo. (PRNewsfoto/Beckman Coulter)

The DxI 9000 Analyzer innovations address today's speed, reliability, reproducibility, quality, and menu expansion demands. The platform has been independently verified to perform at the European Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine (EFLM) optimal level, the highest level of EFLM performance evaluation.  At the same time, the novel Lumi-Phos PRO Substrate has shown the capability to develop increasingly sensitive and clinically relevant assays, ensuring the system is able to meet the healthcare needs of tomorrow.

According to Julie Sawyer Montgomery , President, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, "The DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer sets new expectations for immunoassay testing operational performance and ability to develop and sustain improved assay sensitivity to meet tomorrow's analytical needs. Those in the laboratory will treasure ZeroDaily Maintenance to save them time, PrecisionVision Technology to safeguard against flawed data reports, and IntelliServe to maximize system uptime.  At the same time, clinical researchers are excited about the DxI 9000 Analyzer's capability to keep pace with increasingly sensitive testing requirements as healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies take aim at ever more challenging diseases. An inspiring feat of technology, the DxI 9000 Analyzer is a comprehensive healthcare innovation."

An early evaluator of the DxI 9000 Analyzer, Dr. Pamela Christudoss , Professor & Head, Department of Clinical Biochemistry, Christian Medical College Vellore, India noted, "Like clinical laboratories worldwide, we are running more tests than any time in our history.  The innovations packed into the DxI 9000 Analyzer will enable labs across the globe to improve their throughput rates and turnaround times with worldclass precision. In particular, the team loved the un-paralleled Zero Daily Maintenance especially for a platform that runs 450 tests per hour."

An additional evaluator, Mr. Ray Divilley, Chief Medical Officer, Mayo University Hospital, Ireland , added, "With the DxI 9000, Beckman Coulter has successfully produced a platform that addresses today's laboratories needs for speed, accuracy, and reliability.  Based on our use and evaluation of the system in our lab, we were able to get actionable results back quicker to doctors and ultimately patients as they consider treatment options."

ZeroDaily Maintenance highlights the embedded innovations that drive the DxI 9000 Analyzer's uptime performance. Beta users attest to ZeroDaily Maintenance redefining their workday with no daily maintenance requirements, thereby reducing annual maintenance routines by up to 96%.

Building on Beckman Coulter's workflow and automation leadership, PrecisionVision Technology is unmatched in its ability to inspect, identify and prevent erroneous reporting in real time. PrecisionVision automated safeguards include tube identification, cap detection, tip check, sample aspiration, and delivery, residual wash volume, and substrate volume. Each check reduces the risk of reporting flawed data and increases system reliability and reproducibility.

Beckman Coulter's newly designed remote service and diagnostics solution, DxS IntelliServe, connects with DxI 9000 Analyzers to monitor data and error trends, enabling timely, proactive system service when needed. In addition, the DxS IntelliServe solution identifies service experts to resolve issues with real-time monitoring, remote operation, and troubleshooting to maximize laboratory uptime and performance. Equally impactful, IntelliServe's remote update capabilities and proactive scheduling ensures systems are always running on the most up-to-date software, reducing unplanned workflow interruptions or downtime.

Beckman Coulter's Access NT-proBNP assay measures concentrations of N-terminal pro B-type natriuretic peptide that originate in a person's heart. High levels of natriuretic peptides can indicate heart failure. Access NT-proBNP provides rapid results in less than 11 minutes and increases accuracy in diagnosing heart failure with age-based cutoffs and disease-specific comorbidity data for improved test result interpretation.

The DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer is currently available in most countries worldwide.

An online news conference will be held on May 17, 2023 . Speakers include Dr. Pamela Christudoss , and Kathleen Orland , Senior Vice President & General Manager, Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay Business Unit, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics. Qualified journalists and analysts can reach out to mediarelations@beckman.com for a passcode.

Additional Resources

  • Link to DxI 9000 Access Immunoassay Analyzer media kit
  • Follow and connect with Beckman Coulter Diagnostics via LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Beckman Coulter, Inc.

A global leader in advanced diagnostics, Beckman Coulter has challenged convention to elevate the diagnostic laboratory's role in improving patient health for more than 80 years. Our mission is to Relentlessly Reimagine Healthcare, One Diagnosis at a Time – and we do this by applying the power of science, technology and the passion and creativity of our teams. Our diagnostic solutions are used in complex clinical testing, and are found in hospitals, reference laboratories and physician office settings around the globe. We exist to deliver smarter, faster diagnostic solutions that move the needle forward from what's now to what's next. We seek to accelerate care with an extensive clinical menu, scalable lab automation technologies, insightful clinical informatics, and optimize lab performance services. Beckman Coulter is part of the Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) family of global science and technology companies. Headquartered in Brea, Calif. , it has more than 11,000 global team members.

© 2023 Beckman Coulter. All rights reserved. Beckman Coulter, the stylized logo, and the Beckman Coulter product and service marks mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Beckman Coulter, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Lumigen and the Lumigen product marks mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Lumigen, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Lumigen is a Beckman Coulter company.  2023-11590

i Based on a comparative review for mid- and high-volume laboratories; data on file.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beckman-coulter-unveils-next-generation-immunoassay-analyzer-enabling-elite-laboratory-performance-with-no-daily-maintenance-301824151.html

Discovery Harbour Approved All Resolutions at Annual and Special Meeting

Discovery Harbour Approved All Resolutions at Annual and Special Meeting

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") shareholders approved all resolutions at the Company's annual and special meeting which was held on May 5, 2023. Details of these matters are disclosed in the management information circular for the meeting dated March 23, 2023, and posted under the company's profile on SEDAR.

At the meeting, shareholders elected the director nominees as listed in the Company's information circular, being Mark Fields, Richard Gilliam, Andrew Hancharyk and Rodney Stevens. The reappointment of Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company was approved by the shareholders as was the ratification and re-approval of the amended and restated 10% rolling stock option plan.

ALDEVRON ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF mRNA PRODUCTION CAPABILITY

ALDEVRON ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF mRNA PRODUCTION CAPABILITY

Will offer mRNA cGMP Production from Master Cell Bank to Drug Product Made Possible with Precision Nanosystems and Cytiva

Aldevron, a leading global manufacturer of DNA, RNA and proteins used in cell and gene therapies and vaccine development, will expand its mRNA production capabilities to include lipid nanoparticle (LNP) encapsulation and aseptic fill-finish capabilities enabling mRNA cGMP manufacturing services from Master Cell Bank through to Drug Product. This new capability will support the production of therapeutic-scale clinical and commercial-stage mRNA therapies for cancers and genetic diseases, and clinical-stage vaccines for infectious diseases.

Danaher Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company") today announced results for the first quarter 2023.  Net earnings refer to net earnings attributable to common shareholders.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023 net earnings were $1.4 billion , or $1.94 per diluted common share and non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per common share were $2.36 .

INN Video: Ian Graham of Discovery Harbour Resources

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV:DHR) President and CEO, Ian Graham, spoke with Resource Investing News on its flagship project, Wabassi, located in northern Ontario. “We’ve put our arms around an entire Greenstone Belt hosted VMS Mineral District. This is, as far as I’m aware, Canada’s most recent discovery of a new mineral district,” states Mr. Graham. In 2013, investors can expect the mobilization of drilling on the project, with news expected to come out in July. “Based on that news, we will be financing the Company a little further in the fall,” Mr. Graham says.

BELLUS Health Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights

- Announced agreement to be acquired by GSK for US$14.75 per share of common stock in cash representing an approximate total equity value of US$2.0 billion and a premium of approximately 103%; transaction expected to close in Q3 2023 –

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) ("BELLUS Health" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company working to better the lives of patients suffering from persistent cough, starting with the development of camlipixant (BLU-5937) for the treatment of refractory chronic cough ("RCC"), today reported its financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Gilead Emphasizes Unique Ways To Hire Top Talent

When Jamari Brooks was looking for a new job last fall, he knew he wanted his future employer to have a few key qualities. As he perused pharmaceutical companies' job postings, he kept a look out for diversity in leadership, the potential for personal career growth and a commitment to helping improve the lives of people and the health of the world

It was through Gilead's relationship with the National Black MBA Association that he encountered the company. Gilead checked all his boxes, but it was the interview process that really cinched the deal for Jamari. Jasmine Pree Hameth, Senior Director of Corporate Function and Strategic Talent Sourcing at Gilead, connected him with diverse, executive-level Gilead staff so he could learn about their experiences at the company - which, Jamari says, had an impact.

Gilead Strengthens Early Pipeline in Oncology and Inflammation Through the Acquisition of XinThera

Acquisition of XinThera Provides Gilead with Precision Small Molecules Focused on PARP1 and MK2 Inhibitors –

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced the acquisition of all outstanding shares of XinThera, a privately held biotech company in San Diego. The acquisition complements Gilead's existing clinical development priorities by adding additional pipeline assets for well-validated targets in oncology and inflammation.

Health Canada Approves AbbVie's RINVOQ® for the Treatment of Adults with Active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis

Health Canada Approves AbbVie's RINVOQ® for the Treatment of Adults with Active Non-Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis

- Approval is based on results from the Phase 3 SELECT-AXIS 2 pivotal clinical trial in which RINVOQ delivered rapid and meaningful disease control, meeting the primary endpoint of ASAS40 response at week 14 versus placebo 1
- RINVOQ is the first and only Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor approved to treat patients across the spectrum of axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA and ankylosing spondylitis) in Canada 1, 2, 3

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), today announced that Health Canada has approved RINVOQ ® (upadacitinib, 15 mg), the first oral, once-daily selective and reversible JAK inhibitor for the treatment of adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) with objective signs of inflammation who have had an inadequate response to a biologic disease modifying anti-rheumatic drug (DMARD) or when use of those therapies is inadvisable.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Kidney Biopsies Sub-study Data from the LUPKYNIS® AURORA 2 Clinical Trial Presented at Congress of Clinical Rheumatology East Conference

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Kidney Biopsies Sub-study Data from the LUPKYNIS® AURORA 2 Clinical Trial Presented at Congress of Clinical Rheumatology East Conference

First study to assess histologic changes in the kidneys of patients with lupus nephritis treated with LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin)

Treatment was not associated with chronic injury, with the average chronicity index remaining stable in both treatment arms from baseline to follow-up

Viemed Healthcare Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Viemed Healthcare Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX: VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):

×