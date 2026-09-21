Becca Mintz appointed as President of Capital One Canada

Capital One Canada announced today the appointment of Becca Mintz as President. Mintz assumes the leadership role as the business embarks on its next strategic chapter, broadening its focus to support all Canadians.
Mintz brings more than 17 years of deep operational and strategic experience to the position. Having joined Capital One Canada as an analyst in Toronto, she progressed through a range of leadership positions including customer acquisition, marketing and card partnerships. Most recently, as Managing Vice President and Head of Customer Credit and Data, she led the strategies behind many of Capital One Canada's products and services.
A trusted voice in Canadian financial services, Mintz was named one of Canada's Top 50 Women Leaders of 2025 by Women We Admire and one of the Top 100 Most Powerful Women by the Women's Executive Network in 2017. She is also a former member of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce's Council for Women's Advocacy.
Capital One Canada was built on a mission-driven foundation to support underserved consumers and has given access to credit to over 6 million Canadians. For 30 years, the company has evolved alongside its customers, continually adapting to meet the changing financial priorities and credit needs of Canadians. Under Mintz's leadership, the company is broadening its focus to deliver simple, transparent, and rewarding products built for all Canadians.
"Walking through the doors at Capital One more than 17 years ago, I fell in love with our commitment to helping customers succeed with credit," said Becca Mintz, President of Capital One Canada. "Having grown up alongside this incredible team, I've seen firsthand the real, life-changing impact that unlocking access to credit can have for those who need it most. I'm honoured to lead Capital One Canada into this next era as we deliver more choice, greater value, and rewarding financial experiences to support all Canadians."
About Capital One Canada
With corporate offices in Toronto, Capital One Canada has been offering Canadian consumers a range of competitive Mastercard credit cards since 1996. Capital One Canada challenges themselves to see the world through the eyes of their customers, to deliver the market-leading credit products and exceptional service they're looking for. Capital One Canada is a division of Capital One Bank, a subsidiary of Capital One Financial Corporation of McLean, Virginia (NYSE:COF). Visit capitalone.ca to learn more.
SOURCE Capital One Canada
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