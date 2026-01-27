BD to Announce Financial Results for its First Quarter of Fiscal 2026

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that BD management will host an audio webcast at 8 a.m. ET on Monday, February 9, 2026 to discuss the Company's financial results for its first quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended on December 31, 2025, and to provide an update on its operations and strategy. The audio webcast can be accessed at BD's investor relations website at www.bd.cominvestors, and a replay will be made available shortly after the call at the same website. Prior to the call, the Company will issue a news release and related presentation materials that will include summary financial information for the quarter. The news release and related presentation materials will be made available at www.bd.cominvestors.

About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson

Contacts:


Media:                                 

Investors:


Matt Marcus

Shawn Bevec

VP, Public Relations

SVP, Investor Relations

Matt.Marcus@bd.com 

Investor_Relations@bd.com 

Becton Dickinson and Company

Becton Dickinson and Company

