BD Celebrates 70 Years of Manufacturing, Innovation and Community Partnership in Sandy

Generations of Utah employees have helped ensure the reliable supply of essential medical devices that clinicians use every day to care for patients around the world
BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today marked 70 years of manufacturing in Sandy, Utah, a key part of the company's U.S. manufacturing network and a critical source of the medical technologies healthcare providers and patients depend on for daily care worldwide.
Founded in 1956 as Deseret Pharmaceuticals, the Sandy site has played a significant role in the evolution of vascular access technology. Today, the 650,000-square-foot facility employs more than 1,000 people and produces peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters used to deliver medications, fluids and treatments to patients. Combining advanced molding, extrusion and tubing capabilities, the site manufactures hundreds of millions of catheters and billions of molded components each year, serving healthcare systems across the United States and beyond.
"For 70 years, generations of Sandy employees have brought tremendous skill, pride and purpose to work that touches patient care every day," said Eric Borin, worldwide president, Medication Delivery Solutions at BD. "Their commitment to safety, quality, innovation and operational excellence helps ensure clinicians can rely on the products made here during some of the most fundamental moments in care delivery. I am incredibly proud of this team and the impact they make for patients, healthcare providers and the community."
BD has invested more than $100 million in the Sandy site over the past five years to expand production capacity, modernize operations and support future innovation. These investments reflect BD's commitment to U.S. manufacturing and to helping healthcare systems maintain reliable access to high-quality medical technologies.
Utah is also a key center for BD research, development and manufacturing, with more than 1,500 employees statewide, including at the company's business site in Salt Lake City. In 2025 alone, 165 patents were granted to BD Utah inventors. Together, BD teams across the state are advancing vascular access technologies designed to improve care for patients around the world.
"BD's legacy in Utah and in medtech worldwide is tremendous, and we're immensely proud of all that they've built in Sandy over the past 70 years," said Jefferson Moss, commissioner of the Governor's Office of Economic Development. "In Utah, we're scaling our ability to manufacture essential technologies and products that our country needs, and companies like BD and its talented workforce deserve our congratulations as thanks as they advance these efforts."
A legacy built by generations of Utahns
BD leaders, elected officials, employees and community partners gathered at the Sandy facility to celebrate its 70-year history and contributions to healthcare, manufacturing and the local economy.
That legacy is reflected in the generations of employees who have built careers at the site, including 34 employees with more than 40 years of service and more than 80 who have spent at least 25 years with the company.
As part of the celebration, BD will announce a $10,000 grant to the Maliheh Free Clinic, a nonprofit organization that provides free healthcare services to uninsured and underserved people across Utah. The grant builds on a partnership that began in 2024 and reflects BD's longstanding commitment to strengthening the communities where employees live and work. Since 2022, BD and Sandy employees have contributed more than $170,000 to local organizations, including FIRST Robotics Utah, Make-A-Wish Utah and the Mabuhay Deseret Foundation.
BD also partners with local schools through internships, educational programs and site visits designed to spark interest in medical technology and advanced manufacturing careers. The Sandy facility has earned numerous awards over the past decade for its commitment to sustainability, employee wellbeing and operational excellence.
About BD
BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.
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SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)