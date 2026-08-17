BD Appoints Gary Sorsher as Chief Quality Officer; Jeff Silvestri to Retire

BD Appoints Gary Sorsher as Chief Quality Officer; Jeff Silvestri to Retire

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that Gary Sorsher has been named executive vice president and chief quality officer, effective September 8.

BD Appoints Gary Sorsher as Chief Quality Officer

Sorsher brings more than 30 years of experience leading quality organizations across world-class MedTech companies. Most recently, he served as chief quality officer at Edwards Lifesciences, where he led advancing quality excellence while supporting innovation, growth and operational performance across a complex global business. Throughout his career, Sorsher has built and led high-performing quality organizations, strengthened quality systems and helped companies navigate growth while maintaining a focus on product quality, reliability and patient safety.

The company also announced that Jeffrey (Jeff) Silvestri, senior vice president, global head of quality, will retire from BD in October after more than 25 years. Since joining BD in 1998, Silvestri has helped strengthen BD's quality foundation and advance quality capabilities across the enterprise.

"Quality is the most important way we earn trust with customers and patients who rely on BD every day," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "Gary's experience leading high-performing global quality teams and his practical, continuous improvement approach will be important as we continue to advance world-class quality excellence and keep raising the bar for what we deliver. I'd also like to thank Jeff for the contributions he has made to our company and wish him well in his retirement."

About BD
BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at  www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X  @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

Contacts:

Media

Investors

Megan Dubrowski
Senior Director, Executive Communications
Megan.Dubrowski@bd.com   

Shawn Bevec

SVP, Investor Relations

Investor_Relations@bd.com 

 

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