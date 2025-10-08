BD and Opentrons Collaborate to Accelerate Single-Cell Multiomics Discoveries with Robotic Automation

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, and Opentrons Labworks, Inc., recognized worldwide for accessible lab automation with more than 10,000 robotic systems deployed, today announced a multi-year collaboration. Together, BD and Opentrons will integrate robotic liquid-handling capabilities into BD single-cell multiomics instruments, automating critical experimental steps to accelerate and scale disease research and drug development.
"By revealing the multiple layers of biological information within cells, the field of single-cell multiomics is quickly transforming research in oncology, immunology and beyond – and automation can further accelerate adoption especially in translational and biopharma settings," said Ranga Partha , PhD, VP/GM of Global Marketing and Strategic Growth Areas, BD Biosciences. "By integrating robotics with our instruments – including the BD Rhapsody® HT Xpress System which enables million-cell studies – we are helping scientists access potentially life-changing insights with greater speed, scale and reproducibility."
The companies intend to integrate the BD Rhapsody™ System with the Opentrons Flex® platform, as well as develop verified protocols, allowing scientists to perform hands-free workflows with their single-cell multiomics experiments. A cornerstone of the collaboration is the development of an automation-compatible module for the BD Rhapsody™ System that will enable the steps of next-generation sequencing library preparation and cell capture to be automated.
"This collaboration brings together the long-standing expertise of BD in the field of single-cell multiomics with the flexible and open automation ecosystem of Opentrons," said James Atwood , PhD, CEO of Opentrons Labworks. "By combining our hardware platforms, we are making it easier and more cost-effective for labs everywhere, across basic and translational research, to perform cutting-edge single-cell sequencing at scale."
Early access opportunities for interested labs will be available soon. To learn more about the collaboration and the early access program, visit Opentrons (Booth 635) and BD (Booth 447) at the upcoming American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting in Boston , from October 14-18, 2025 . Additional information is also available at opentrons.com and bdbiosciences.com.
About BD
BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ , X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson .
About Opentrons
Opentrons Labworks , Inc., a disruptive life science company and the current market leader in entry-level lab automation, accelerates innovation in research and healthcare through its integrated lab platform. Opentrons has raised over $200 million in funding and achieved unicorn status based on its innovative technologies. The Opentrons Flex® is Opentrons ' newest generation of liquid-handling lab robots, offering open-source accessibility and compatibility with generative AI tools. Opentrons provides thousands of institutions with flexible, easy-to-use lab robots, automating R&D operations and making a vast open-source library accessible to life sciences researchers worldwide. Opentrons is used in labs at the top 20 academic universities in the US and 14 of 15 leading global biopharmaceutical companies. Learn more at https://opentrons.com/ .
|
Contacts:
|
|
|
|
Media :
|
Investors :
|
For BD:
|
|
Fallon McLoughlin
|
Adam Reiffe
|
Director, Public Relations
|
VP, Investor Relations
|
201.258.0361
|
201.847.6927
|
|
|
For Opentrons:
|
|
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-and-opentrons-collaborate-to-accelerate-single-cell-multiomics-discoveries-with-robotic-automation-302577700.html
SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)