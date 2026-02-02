BCM Resources Corporation Financing Fully Subscribed

Further to the January 30, 2026 News Release, BCM (TSXV: B,OTC:BCMRF) ("BCM" or the "Company") announces the non-brokered private placement of 36,200,00 Units at a price of $0.20 per unit (gross proceeds of $7,240,000.00) is fully subscribed. The financing is subject to continued review and approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF BCM Resources CORP.
"Sergei Diakov"
Chief Executive Officer
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations,
Telephone: 1 (604) 646-0144, ext. 222
info@bcmresources.com 
www.bcmresources.com

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release and related texts and images on BCM Resource Corporation website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

