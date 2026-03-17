BCM Resources Corp Initiates Its 2026 Drill Campaign at Its 100% Controlled Thompson Knolls Porphyry-Skarn Cu-Au-Ag-Mo Project, Utah

BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV: B,OTC:BCMRF) ("BCM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its 100% controlled Thompson Knolls porphyry-skarn Cu-Au-Ag-Mo discovery situated proximal to Highway 50 in southwestern Utah. In a Company news release dated March 2, 2026, BCM announced it had contracted National EWP of Elko, Nevada, and TonaTec Exploration of South Jordan, Utah, to complete its fully funded 2026 drill campaign.

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In a company news release dated May 24, 2023, BCM announced a skarn-hosted intercept of 155.4 m grading 0.66% Cu, 0.12 gpt Au, and 7.4 gpt Ag in hole TK8. Following this discovery, the Company, through a research project undertaken by the Colorado School of Mines' Center to Advance the Science of Exploration to Reclamation in Mining ("CASERM"), analyzed core from TK8 and other nearby drill holes. This study identified a strong vector pointing to potentially increasing mineralization to the southwest and/or south of hole TK8. To test this theory, BCM has permitted an array of drill holes fanning out in a southwesterly and southerly pattern from TK8. Spacing between holes is approximately 250 m. National EWP will complete a series of cased pre-collar holes through pediment fanglomerate gravel using reverse-circulation drilling. National EWP will use its Schramm Epiroc 685 Reverse Circulation rig (capable of drilling to a depth of 2,950 feet).

Upon completion of the first pre-collar hole by National EWP, TonaTec Exploration will deploy its AtlasCopco Christensen CS4002 Diamond Drill rig (capable of drilling to a depth of 5,250 feet), to complete core tails that will test extensions of the mineralized zone encountered in hole TK8. Based on magnetic data, BCM's geologic team believes skarn mineralization may underlie a broad area beneath the valley floor. A number of permitted holes will also test the Porphyry mineralization in Area 2.

World-class porphyry-skarn systems situated in the same geologic province as Thompson Knolls include KGHM's Robinson Mine, situated approximately 120 km west, and Rio Tinto Group's Kennecott Copper Mine (aka Bingham Canyon Mine), situated approximately 200 km northeast. Thompson Knolls shares numerous geologic characteristics with both important porphyry-skarn deposits.

At this time, the BCM Board would like to thank shareholders for their patience and understanding during this period of inactivity and poor market conditions. The company worked hard to secure the best financing terms available with the least dilution to our many long-term shareholders.

Warrant amendment – the Company has amended the terms of 20,600,000 warrants that were due to expire on May 22, 2026. Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company. The term of the Warrants will be extended by one year with an expiry date of May 22, 2027. The exercise price of $0.25 per share remains unchanged. The Warrant Amendment is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About BCM Resources Corporation
The Company is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company now focused on advancing exploration of the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu, Au, Ag, Mo discovery. The Company controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. The Company is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF BCM Resources CORP.

"Sergei Diakov"
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations, Telephone: 1 (604) 646-0144, ext. 331

info@bcmresources.com

www.bcmresources.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288880

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