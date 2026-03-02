BCM Resources Corp Hires Drillers for Upcoming Thompson Knolls Exploration Program

BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV: B,OTC:BCMRF) (BCM) is pleased to announce it has contracted National EWP of Elko, Nevada, and TonaTec Exploration of South Jordan, Utah, to complete its fully-funded, aggressive 2026 drill campaign at its 100% controlled Thompson Knolls Porphyry-Skarn Cu-Ag-Au-Mo discovery. In a company news release dated May 24, 2023, BCM announced a 155.4 m intercept of 0.66% Cu, 0.12 gpt Au and 7.4 gpt Ag in hole TK8. Since this time, the Company has extensively analyzed this hole and other nearby drill holes determining a strong vector pointing to a potential increase in mineralization to the southwest of TK8. The 2026 drill campaign will focus on testing this theory.

National EWP will provide a Schramm Epiroc 685 Reverse Circulation rig, capable of drilling to a depth of 2,950 feet. TonaTec Exploration will provide a AtlasCopco Christensen CS4002 Diamond Drill rig, capable of drilling to a depth of 5,250 feet.

The RC rig will drill and case through fanglomerate cover until reaching bedrock. The DD rig will complete a core tail to the target depth. With this combination, the Company expects vastly improved productivity and cost savings.

BCM will soon issue a NR detailing the upcoming drill program at it's Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Ag-Au-Mo discovery.

About BCM Resources Corporation
The Company is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company now focused on advancing exploration of the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu, Au, Ag, Mo, discovery. The Company controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. The Company is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our web site at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF BCM Resources CORP.

"Sergei Diakov"
Chief Executive Officer

BCM Resources
