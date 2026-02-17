BCM CEO - Dr. Sergei Diakov - Presents at Inaugural Copper Explo 2026

BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV: B,OTC:BCMRF) ("BCM") announces that Dr. Sergei Diakov will be making a technical presentation today at the inaugural Copper Explo Conference being held in Tucson, Arizona. Dr. Diakov will focus on the Company's Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu, Au, Ag, Mo, discovery. He will also review the CASERM research study and conclusions. Sergei will also discuss the upcoming drill program and the TK district potential.

A copy of Dr. Diakov's Presentation will be made available on the BCM Resources Corporation website shortly. www.bcmresources.com

About BCM Resources Corporation
The Company is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company now focused on advancing exploration of the Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu, Au, Ag, Mo, discovery. The Company controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. The Company is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our web site at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF BCM Resources CORP.,
"Dale McClanaghan"
Chief Financial Officer

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations, 
Telephone: 1 (604) 646-0144, ext. 331
info@bcmresources.com
www.bcmresources.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284081

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

bcm-resourcesb-cctsxv-bbase-metals-investing
B:CC
The Conversation (0)
Corcel Exploration Appoints New Director

Corcel Exploration Appoints New Director

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the appointment of Thy Truong to the Board of Directors, replacing Oliver Friesen effective immediately.Corcel would like to thank Mr. Friesen for his guidance and meaningful contributions... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Appoints New Director

Corcel Exploration Appoints New Director

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the appointment of Thy Truong to the Board of Directors, replacing Oliver Friesen effective immediately.Corcel would like to thank Mr. Friesen for his guidance and meaningful contributions... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Appoints New Director

Corcel Exploration Appoints New Director

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the appointment of Thy Truong to the Board of Directors, replacing Oliver Friesen effective immediately.Corcel would like to thank Mr. Friesen for his guidance and meaningful contributions... Keep Reading...
Empire Metals Limited Announces Major Drilling Campaign to Commence at Pitfield

Empire Metals Limited Announces Major Drilling Campaign to Commence at Pitfield

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the commencement of a major drilling campaign at the Pitfield Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield' or... Keep Reading...
Empire Metals Limited Announces Major Drilling Campaign to Commence at Pitfield

Empire Metals Limited Announces Major Drilling Campaign to Commence at Pitfield

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the commencement of a major drilling campaign at the Pitfield Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield' or... Keep Reading...
Empire Metals Limited Announces Major Drilling Campaign to Commence at Pitfield

Empire Metals Limited Announces Major Drilling Campaign to Commence at Pitfield

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE)(OTCQX:EPMLF), the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the commencement of a major drilling campaign at the Pitfield Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield' or... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

Related News

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

copper-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Certified Assays from DDH-WD-25-02 of 2.78% CUEQ over 32.10 METERS, Including 4.78% CUEQ over 11.52 Meters and 5.64% CUEQ over 6.02 Meters

precious-metals-investing

Brixton Metals Corporation Announces Share Consolidation