BCE to participate in upcoming investor conferences

- Members of BCE Inc.'s (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) executive leadership will participate in fireside chats at three investor conferences in September.
Mirko Bibic, President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Bank of America Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference in New York at 1:10 pm EST on Thursday, September 10, 2026.
Curtis Millen, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will speak at the BMO Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference in Toronto at 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.
Curtis Millen will also participate in a fireside chat at the CIBC Eastern Institutional Investor Conference in Montréal on Thursday, September 24, 2026.
Details and live webcasts will be available on BCE's website.
About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.
1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.
Media inquiries:
Ellen Murphy
media@bell.ca
Investor inquiries:
Richard Bengian
richard.bengian@bell.ca
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SOURCE BCE Inc.