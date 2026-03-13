BCE to participate in the Desjardins Montréal Conference

Curtis Millen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) will participate in a fireside chat at the Desjardins Montréal Conference on Tuesday, March 17th, 2026, at 9:00 am eastern in Montréal.

A live webcast will be available on BCE's website.

About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

____________________________

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections

Media inquiries:
Ellen Murphy
media@bell.ca

Investor inquiries:
Krishna Somers
krishna.somers@bell.ca

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bce-to-participate-in-the-desjardins-montreal-conference-302712647.html

SOURCE BCE Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2026/13/c6918.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bell Canada BCE:CC TSX:BCE
BCE:CC
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Peruvian Metals Upsizes Private Placement

Anteros Metals Reports Assay Results from RM26-01 and Provides Exploration Update at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Peruvian Metals: Driving Shareholder Value through Mineral Processing and Exploration in Peru

Summit Royalties: Rapidly Scaling a Diversified Precious Metals Royalty and Streaming Portfolio

Related News

Resource Nationalism Surges Across Africa As Governments Tighten Control

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Upsizes Private Placement

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Reports Assay Results from RM26-01 and Provides Exploration Update at the Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

gold investing

Peruvian Metals: Driving Shareholder Value through Mineral Processing and Exploration in Peru

gold investing

Summit Royalties: Rapidly Scaling a Diversified Precious Metals Royalty and Streaming Portfolio

base metals investing

Cygnus intends to advance resource evaluation and technical studies following successful A$25m placement

precious metals investing

Early Warning Reports Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103