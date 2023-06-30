Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Canadian Filing Extension

Bausch Health's Bausch + Lomb to Acquire Novartis' XIIDRA

Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSETSX:BLCO), a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX:BHC), announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Novartis to acquire XIIDRA® (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution) 5%, a non-steroid eye drop specifically approved to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease (DED) focusing on inflammation associated with dry eye

Under the terms of the agreement, Bausch + Lomb, through an affiliate, has agreed to acquire XIIDRA, libvatrep and AcuStream from Novartis for up to $2.5 billion, including an upfront payment of $1.75 billion in cash with potential milestone obligations up to $750 million based on sales thresholds and pipeline commercialization. Bausch + Lomb will also bring on the sales force supporting XIIDRA. Bausch + Lomb has obtained fully committed financing from J.P. Morgan for the transaction and intends to finance the $1.75 billion upfront cash purchase price with new debt prior to closing. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2023 and be immediately accretive to Bausch + Lomb. The transaction was approved by the Board of Directors at each of the respective companies and is subject to receipt of regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements about the future performance of Bausch Health, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. In addition, such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: uncertainties relating to the timing of the consummation of the proposed transaction with Novartis (the "Transaction"); the possibility that any or all of the conditions to the consummation of the Transaction may not be satisfied or waived, including failure to receive required regulatory approvals; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Transaction on Bausch + Lomb's ability to maintain relationships with customers, suppliers, and other business partners; the impact of the Transaction if consummated on Bausch + Lomb's business, financial position and results of operations, including with respect to expectations regarding margin expansion, accretion and deleveraging; and risks relating to potential diversion of management attention away from Bausch + Lomb's ongoing business operations.

Investor Contact:Media Contact:
Mark MaicoKevin Wiggins
ir@bausckhealth.comcoporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)(908) 541-3785

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764882/Bausch-Healths-Bausch-Lomb-to-Acquire-Novartis-XIIDRAR

Medtronic: By the Community, for the Community

When Olwi Abzueta learned a school in her community in the Dominican Republic (DR) needed help, she knew she couldn't turn down the opportunity to make a difference

When she joined Medtronic as an engineer in 2017, her colleagues in the DR often volunteered in the community, but there wasn't a formal process for getting involved. To help, Abzueta joined a committee and led volunteers to do more.

Medtronic Board appoints Greg Lewis as new Director

Medtronic announced today that its Board of Directors appointed Greg Lewis Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Honeywell, to the Board. Lewis will serve on the Audit Committee and the Finance and Financial Risk Committee, effective June 26, 2023 .

Greg Lewis

"We are thrilled to have Greg Lewis join our Board. His background in financial leadership across multiple industries will be a strong asset as Medtronic pushes forward a comprehensive transformation that will set us up to deliver on durable growth," said Geoff Martha , Chairman and CEO of Medtronic.

"I'm honored to join the Medtronic Board of Directors. I believe in the company's mission to alleviate pain, restore health and extend life," Lewis said. "I'm excited to bring my experience to bear as they transform the company and move this mission forward."

Lewis joined Honeywell in 2006 and has held a variety of financial leadership roles across the company, including Vice President of Corporate Finance and CFO of Honeywell's Automation and Control Solutions (ACS) segment. Lewis started his career at Kraft Foods and went on to roles at Tyco International and the Stanley Works. He received his MBA from Fordham University and a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Connecticut .

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:


Erika Winkels

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-763-526-8473

+1-763-505-4626

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medtronic-board-appoints-greg-lewis-as-new-director-301861293.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

Medtronic presents new data on MiniMed 780G system on fixed meal dosing and real-world Time in Range across wide variety of users

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, is presenting a robust collection of new clinical and real-world data on the MiniMed™ 780G system. These latest data sets, which evaluated the system across a wide range of users, including historically challenging younger patients, those not meeting glycemic goals, and individuals using a simplified meal announcement leveraging fixed carbohydrate amounts instead of exact carb calculations, found that the proprietary Meal Detection™ technology supported Time in Range outcomes that exceed consensus guidelines of 70 percent. Additionally, the system is helping reduce the percent of time spent in hyperglycemia in children and adults. These latest results were presented this weekend at the 83 rd American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions in San Diego, CA.

Glen Eagle Resources Acquires Highly Prospective Lithium Properties

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (the " Corporation ") (TSXV:GER) is pleased to announce that it has acquired by map designation 120 mining claims in three groups in the Lebel-sur-Quevillon area, Northwestern Quebec

8 Surgical Robotics Stocks (Updated 2023)

Robotics technology is quickly disrupting a variety of sectors, including the medical space, and surgical robot applications are a major component of the overall medical robots market.

In fact, a Grand View Research report projects that this industry will reach a value of US$18.2 billion by 2030, up from an estimated US$4.4 billion in 2022. According to the firm, the increased need for procedure-specific surgical robots and advancements in medical robot technology are seen as the main drivers of this sector.

Surgical robotics companies are developing products for a variety of surgery types, including cardiac, spinal and endoluminal surgeries. The tools these firms provide can increase surgeons’ performance ability and can lessen scarring, incisions, blood loss and more. They can also make surgeries safer and lead to a more comfortable recovery.

Recipe for Bonding: Paid Leave Gives New Dad Needed Time

When Todd Gillenwater and his wife adopted two children from Bulgaria, there was a lot to learn - from the kids' favorite foods to how to help them acclimate to life in the U.S

Thanks to Medtronic paid leave benefits, Gillenwater could take 12 weeks away from work to learn those details and bond with Ani, 4, and Plamen, 8. He even learned to cook their favorite dishes, including tarator, a cold cucumber soup, and moussaka, a Bulgarian casserole made from potatoes and ground beef.

