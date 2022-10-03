Base MetalsInvesting News

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report for its NI 43-101 resource estimate at Punitaqui on SEDAR. This report is authored by JDS Mining and Energy Inc. ("JDS").

The technical report includes sections pertaining to the project history, geology, exploration, drilling, adjacent properties, sampling, QA/QC, data validation, metallurgy, mineral resources, conclusions, and recommendations as well as other required sections. The main highlight is the indicated and inferred resources which can be seen in the Table 1, below.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6076/139397_2365b73f94807827_002.jpg

Table 1: Sulphide Resources at Punitaqui by Zone

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6076/139397_2365b73f94807827_002full.jpg

Notes to the Sulphide Mineral Resource Estimate Table

  • Prepared by Garth Kirkham (Kirkham Geosystems Ltd.) an Independent Qualified Person in accordance with NI 43-101.

  • Effective date: August 16, 2022. All mineral resources have been estimated in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") definitions, as required under NI 43-101.

  • Mineral Resources reported demonstrate reasonable prospect of eventual economic extraction, as required under NI 43-101. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, and other relevant issues.

  • Cut-off grades are based on a price of US$3.50/lb copper, US$20/oz silver and several operating costs, metallurgical recoveries, and recovery assumptions, including a reasonable contingency factor.

  • Historic work at the Cinabrio Mine did not include silver analyses therefore silver grades are assumed to be at a null grade for the purpose of completeness however, it is reasonable to assume that silver grades will be at a similar tenor as Cinabrio Norte.

  • An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

  • Resources reported for Cinabrio, San Andreas, Cinabrio Norte and Dalmacia are reported with internal dilution applied but are not fully diluted.

Note that all four zones of the resource estimate (the Cinabrio mine, the Cinabrio Norte zone, the San Andres zone and the Dalmacia zone) have underground access previously established by prior operators of the Punitaqui mine complex.

Battery's CEO and director, Martin Kostuik states, "We are extremely pleased to have completed the very comprehensive Punitaqui Technical Report. This report encompasses four different deposits, including Cinabrio which is the deposit that was the main source of ore for the Punitaqui copper concentrator for the nine plus years of operating history. We are very encouraged with the results of our drilling program but also encouraged by the opportunity we have to continue adding resources in not only all four deposits but throughout our significant land package of 8,693 hectares. In addition, the report displays the large amount of work including engineering, permitting and metallurgy which has been focussed on both de-risking and uncovering opportunities at this very promising project. Work is nearing completion to apply best practices to these new resources with the intention of arriving at sound conclusions regarding project economics and mine life. It is the full intention to use these conclusions to obtain the remainder of funding required for the recommencing of mine operations this year, followed closely by copper concentrate production at the Punitaqui mill. On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company I'd like to thank the people at JDS as well as our team in Chile for their hard work in accomplishing this major milestone for the company."

Qualified Persons
The scientific information in this release was reviewed by Peter Doyle, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for BMR. Both Qualified Persons have read and approved the information contained in this press release.

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.
Battery Mineral Resources ("BMR") is a battery minerals company providing shareholders exposure to the global mega-trend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favourable mining jurisdictions. Battery Mineral's mission is the discovery, acquisition, and development of battery metals (namely cobalt, lithium, graphite, and copper), in North America, South America and South Korea, to become a premier and responsible supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace. BMR is currently pursuing a potential near-term resumption of operations in late 2022 of the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a past copper-gold producer, in the Coquimbo region of Chile. BMR is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp in Ontario, Canada, and continues to pursue a focused program to build on the recently announced, +1-million-pound high-grade cobalt resource at McAra. In addition, Battery Mineral owns 100% of ESI Energy Services, Inc. a profitable mainline pipeline and renewable energy equipment rental and sales company with operations in Alberta, Canada and Arizona, USA. Battery Minerals Resources is based in Canada and its shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol "BMR" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "BTRMF". Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com.

For more information, please contact:

Martin Kostuik, CEO
Phone: +1 (604) 229 3830
info@bmrcorp.com

Mars Investor Relations
+1 (604) 335-1976
bmr@marsinvestorrelations.com

Harbor Access Corp.
475-477-9402
jody.kane@harbor-access.com

Twitter: @BMRcorp
www.bmrcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of the Company on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to complete exploration and development activities, the ability of the Company to complete the Debenture offering, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the ability of the Company to meet its anticipated development schedule, government regulation and fluctuating metal prices. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Battery undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139397

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Battery Mineral ResourcesTSXV:BMRGraphite Investing
BMR:CA
Battery Mineral Resources

Battery Mineral Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Approval of Its Environmental Permit for Mining at Cinabrio and San Andres at its Punitaqui Copper Mining Complex

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Approval of Its Environmental Permit for Mining at Cinabrio and San Andres at its Punitaqui Copper Mining Complex

 Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that it has received public approval by the Chilean Environment Assessment Service ("SEA") for the Environmental Impact Declaration ("DIA") pertaining to mining at its Cinabrio and San Andres deposits. The approval of the DIA allows BMR to be on schedule to move forward with starting mining operations in Q4 of this year and copper mineral processing activities at its Punitaqui complex in early 2023.

The DIA is an environmental permit which grants the permission to mine at a rate of up to 100,0000 tonnes per month (~ 3,333 tonnes per day) at the Cinabrio/San Andres area at its Punitaqui copper mining complex. The DIA permit covers aspects not only related to environmental considerations, but also social, health, flora, fauna, paleontology, amongst other items. With the DIA approval in hand the next step is to obtain the exploitation permit, which has been submitted for approval to the National Geology and Mining Service (SERNAGIOMIN).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Appointment of Julia Aspillaga to the Board of Directors & Provides Corporate Update

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Appointment of Julia Aspillaga to the Board of Directors & Provides Corporate Update

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Julia B. Aspillaga Rodriguez ("Julia Aspillaga") to the board of directors of the company. Julia Aspillaga is a mining executive and partner of several mining exploration companies having worked in Chile and in several other Latin American countries since the 1980's. At present, Miss Aspillaga is Managing Partner of Andeak Global Management, a firm providing mining exploration services to several international companies, including Lowell Mineral Exploration, Orestone Resources (Canada), and Emerita Resources which has exploration projects in Spain.

Miss Aspillaga studied at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, graduating as an English teacher in 1977, then completed studies and graduated in Business Administration in 1979. Miss Aspillaga has participated in the discovery and development of several mining projects, including as a partner of Dr. David Lowell in the San Cristobal gold project, in Region II, Chile at the end of the 1980's. In the 1990's she was manager of Bema Gold in Chile, a company that developed the Refugio gold deposit in Region III, Atacama-Chile, that was previously exploited by Kinross Gold Corp. (Canada). From the year 2000 to date, Miss Aspillaga has participated as manager and/or management advisor for various international companies including Mineral Resource Development (Great Britain), Yorkton Securities (Canada), Endeavour Financial (Canada), Galileo Minerals (Canada), and Global Hunter Corp (Canada).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Robust NI 43-101 Resource Estimate of 6.2 million Tonnes Indicated and 3.1 million Tonnes Inferred At its Punitaqui Copper Mine Complex

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Robust NI 43-101 Resource Estimate of 6.2 million Tonnes Indicated and 3.1 million Tonnes Inferred At its Punitaqui Copper Mine Complex

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is excited to announce a robust NI 43-101 resource update for its Punitaqui copper mining complex in Region IV of Chile. This resource estimate, completed for Battery by independent consultants JDS Energy & Mining Inc. ("JDS"), is a major milestone for the company.

The resource estimate is based on our Phase 1 drill program, initiated in August 2021 which totalled 32,526 meters ("m") of diamond core drilling and also includes the drilling and mining data from the Cinabrio mine completed by prior operators including Glencore PLC. The BMR Phase 1 drilling focused on three zones at Punitaqui: Dalmacia, San Andres, and Cinabrio Norte. An updated technical report will be filed on the Company's website and SEDAR within 45 calendar days of this disclosure.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Appointment of Derek White to the Board of Directors

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Appointment of Derek White to the Board of Directors

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Derek White to the board of directors. Mr. White was previously an advisor to the company and is currently the President & CEO of Ascot Resources Ltd., a Canadian mineral development company publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange focused on re-starting the processing plant at the historic Premier gold mine, a mine once named North America's largest gold mine.

Derek has over 30 years of experience in the mining and metals industry. He holds an undergraduate degree in Geological Engineering from the University of British Columbia and is also a Chartered Accountant. Prior to joining Ascot Resources, Mr. White, was the Principal of Traxys Capital Partners LLP, a private equity firm specializing in the mining and minerals sectors. Mr. White was President and CEO of KGHM International Ltd. from 2012 to 2015, and held the positions of Executive Vice President, Business Development and Chief Financial Officer of Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. from 2004 to 2012. Mr. White has held executive positions with International Vision Direct Ltd., BHP-Billiton Plc, Billiton International Metals BV and Impala Platinum Ltd., in Vancouver, Toronto, London, The Hague, and Johannesburg. Mr. White is also an ICSA Accredited Director.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Provides Corporate Update on Its Path to Production at Its Punitaqui Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Provides Corporate Update on Its Path to Production at Its Punitaqui Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to provide a broad corporate update on its recent accomplishments in Chile as it moves its Punitaqui mine complex towards a production restart. The Punitaqui mine and mill have been on continuous care and maintenance since April 2020, when copper prices as low as $2.00 per pound forced the previous operators to cease operations.

Drilling and Updated 43-101 Resource Estimates
The Phase 1 drill program at the Punitaqui Mining complex was completed in May and all assays have now been received and reported. The final tally for the Phase 1 program totalled nearly 33,000 meters ("m") of diamond drilling focusing on three zones: San Andres, Dalmacia and Cinabrio Norte. The results of these drilling campaigns will be combined with historical drilling and resource estimates will be calculated and reported. In addition, the current remaining resources for the Cinabrio mine, which fed the Punitaqui copper processing plant for eight-plus years, will be included in the report.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Strengthens its Management Team with the Addition of Mining Construction, Legal, and Indigenous Relations Expertise as the Company Prepares for its Next Growth Phase

+ Anoop Singh, P.Eng., to join NMG as Vice President, Mining Projects, bringing demonstrated skillset in project management and construction of mining facilities

+ Josée Gagnon, LL.B, MBA, to take on the role of Vice President, Legal Affairs & Corporate Secretary, contributing her experienced advisory on business and legal issues in corporate development, commercial transactions, and project implementation

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Graphene Ltd

First Graphene Ltd

First Graphene Ltd is an advanced materials company. It is the producer of graphene which is exfoliated from high-grade, crystalline Sri Lankan graphite. The company's graphene products are used in Fire retardant coatings, Concrete strengthening, Battery electrode materials, Conductive inks and sensors, Rubber and composite strengthening and Moisture barrier in thermoset composites. Its operating segment includes Graphene production; Research and development; Corporate services and Mining Asset Maintenance. The company generates maximum revenue from the Graphene production segment.

South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of Phase 1 Construction Permit for Santa Cruz Mine in Brazil, Meetings with State of Bahia Development & Industrial Agencies and the Port Facilities in Salvador Officials

South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of Phase 1 Construction Permit for Santa Cruz Mine in Brazil, Meetings with State of Bahia Development & Industrial Agencies and the Port Facilities in Salvador Officials

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has received the construction permit for its Santa Cruz Mine in Brazil from the municipality of Itabela on September 15, 2022. In addition, South Star held meetings with the State of Bahia development agency, the Bahia industrial confederation as well as representatives from the port facilities in Salvador, Bahia.

Richard Pearce, CEO of South Star, said, "The municipal construction permit was the final approval we needed for Phase 1 construction to begin in earnest, and are pleased to have achieved this important milestone. Once again, we would like to thank the mayor of Itabela and his/her team for their continued support of South Star. We look forward to working closely with them through construction and the start of commercial production in Q4 of 2023."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Chemicals

Altech - To Commercialise 100MWh Sodium Alumina Solid State Batteries for Grid Storage

Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is excited to announce that it has executed a Joint Venture Shareholders’ Agreement with world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS (“IKTS”) to commercialize IKTS’ revolutionary CERENERGY® Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. Altech, inclusive of associated entity Altech Advanced Materials AG, will be the majority owner at 75% of the JV company, which will commercialize a 100 MWh project to be constructed on Altech’s land in Schwarze Pumpe, Germany. The SAS CERENERGY® battery uses common table salt and ceramic solidstate technology

Highlights

Keep reading...Show less

Altech Chemicals Limited Interview MD Iggy Tan Sodium Alumina Solid State Batteries

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) advises that a recent interview with Managing Director Iggy Tan can be found on the Company's website www.altechchemicals.com and on the following YouTube link: https://youtu.be/pRu67iUhG4Q

In the interview, Iggy discusses Altech's plans to commercialize 100 MWh Sodium Alumina Solid State Batteries for grid energy storage in Saxony, Germany. Altech announced yesterday that it has executed a joint venture agreement with world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("IKTS") to commercialize IKTS' revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. Altech, inclusive of associated entity Altech Advanced Materials AG, will be the majority owner at 75% of the JV company.

"Our CERENERGY(R) batteries use common table salt which is readily available everywhere" - Iggy Tan.

Altech Chemicals Interactive Investor Hub

Engage with Altech directly by asking questions, watching video summaries and seeing what other shareholders have to say about this, as well as past announcements, at our Investor Hub https://atc.freshamplify.com/



About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101821931"]

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Announces Completion of Exploration Drilling for its La Loutre Graphite Project

Lomiko Announces Completion of Exploration Drilling for its La Loutre Graphite Project

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its infill and extension exploration drilling program at its wholly-owned La Loutre graphite project, located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions, 180 kilometers northwest of Montreal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006281/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×