Base MetalsInvesting News

 Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that it has received public approval by the Chilean Environment Assessment Service ("SEA") for the Environmental Impact Declaration ("DIA") pertaining to mining at its Cinabrio and San Andres deposits. The approval of the DIA allows BMR to be on schedule to move forward with starting mining operations in Q4 of this year and copper mineral processing activities at its Punitaqui complex in early 2023.

The DIA is an environmental permit which grants the permission to mine at a rate of up to 100,0000 tonnes per month (~ 3,333 tonnes per day) at the Cinabrio/San Andres area at its Punitaqui copper mining complex. The DIA permit covers aspects not only related to environmental considerations, but also social, health, flora, fauna, paleontology, amongst other items. With the DIA approval in hand the next step is to obtain the exploitation permit, which has been submitted for approval to the National Geology and Mining Service (SERNAGIOMIN).

Battery's CEO and director, Martin Kostuik states, "we are extremely pleased to have the DIA for Cinabrio, and San Andres approved. The application for mining operations has been submitted and is on schedule for approval in the next two months. In addition, our DIA permit application to transition from thickened tailings deposition to filtered (dry stack) tailings deposition is being submitted this month. This is well supported by the regulators as it will allow the Punitaqui operations to greatly reduce its consumption of water. On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company I'd like to thank our team in Chile and the SEA for all their hard work in accomplishing this major milestone for the company ahead of schedule."

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources ("BMR") is a battery minerals company providing shareholders exposure to the global mega-trend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favourable mining jurisdictions. Battery Mineral's mission is the discovery, acquisition, and development of battery metals (namely cobalt, lithium, graphite, and copper), in North America, South America and South Korea, to become a premier and responsible supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace. BMR is currently pursuing a potential near-term resumption of operations in late 2022 of the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a past copper-gold producer, in the Coquimbo region of Chile. BMR is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp in Ontario, Canada, and continues to pursue a focused program to build on the recently announced, +1-million-pound high-grade cobalt resource at McAra. In addition, Battery Mineral owns 100% of ESI Energy Services, Inc. a profitable mainline pipeline and renewable energy equipment rental and sales company with operations in Alberta, Canada and Arizona, USA. Battery Minerals Resources is based in Canada and its shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol "BMR" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "BTRMF". Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com.

For more information, please contact:

Martin Kostuik, CEO
Phone: +1 (604) 229 3830
info@bmrcorp.com

Mars Investor Relations
+1 (604) 335-1976
bmr@marsinvestorrelations.com

Harbor Access Corp.
475-477-9402
jody.kane@harbor-access.com

Twitter: @BMRcorp_
www.bmrcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of the Company on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to complete exploration and development activities, the ability of the Company to complete the Debenture offering, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the ability of the Company to meet its anticipated development schedule, government regulation and fluctuating metal prices. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Battery undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/136259

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Battery Mineral ResourcesTSXV:BMRGraphite Investing
BMR:CA
Battery Mineral Resources

Battery Mineral Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Appointment of Julia Aspillaga to the Board of Directors & Provides Corporate Update

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Appointment of Julia Aspillaga to the Board of Directors & Provides Corporate Update

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Julia B. Aspillaga Rodriguez ("Julia Aspillaga") to the board of directors of the company. Julia Aspillaga is a mining executive and partner of several mining exploration companies having worked in Chile and in several other Latin American countries since the 1980's. At present, Miss Aspillaga is Managing Partner of Andeak Global Management, a firm providing mining exploration services to several international companies, including Lowell Mineral Exploration, Orestone Resources (Canada), and Emerita Resources which has exploration projects in Spain.

Miss Aspillaga studied at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, graduating as an English teacher in 1977, then completed studies and graduated in Business Administration in 1979. Miss Aspillaga has participated in the discovery and development of several mining projects, including as a partner of Dr. David Lowell in the San Cristobal gold project, in Region II, Chile at the end of the 1980's. In the 1990's she was manager of Bema Gold in Chile, a company that developed the Refugio gold deposit in Region III, Atacama-Chile, that was previously exploited by Kinross Gold Corp. (Canada). From the year 2000 to date, Miss Aspillaga has participated as manager and/or management advisor for various international companies including Mineral Resource Development (Great Britain), Yorkton Securities (Canada), Endeavour Financial (Canada), Galileo Minerals (Canada), and Global Hunter Corp (Canada).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Robust NI 43-101 Resource Estimate of 6.2 million Tonnes Indicated and 3.1 million Tonnes Inferred At its Punitaqui Copper Mine Complex

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Robust NI 43-101 Resource Estimate of 6.2 million Tonnes Indicated and 3.1 million Tonnes Inferred At its Punitaqui Copper Mine Complex

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is excited to announce a robust NI 43-101 resource update for its Punitaqui copper mining complex in Region IV of Chile. This resource estimate, completed for Battery by independent consultants JDS Energy & Mining Inc. ("JDS"), is a major milestone for the company.

The resource estimate is based on our Phase 1 drill program, initiated in August 2021 which totalled 32,526 meters ("m") of diamond core drilling and also includes the drilling and mining data from the Cinabrio mine completed by prior operators including Glencore PLC. The BMR Phase 1 drilling focused on three zones at Punitaqui: Dalmacia, San Andres, and Cinabrio Norte. An updated technical report will be filed on the Company's website and SEDAR within 45 calendar days of this disclosure.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Appointment of Derek White to the Board of Directors

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Appointment of Derek White to the Board of Directors

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Derek White to the board of directors. Mr. White was previously an advisor to the company and is currently the President & CEO of Ascot Resources Ltd., a Canadian mineral development company publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange focused on re-starting the processing plant at the historic Premier gold mine, a mine once named North America's largest gold mine.

Derek has over 30 years of experience in the mining and metals industry. He holds an undergraduate degree in Geological Engineering from the University of British Columbia and is also a Chartered Accountant. Prior to joining Ascot Resources, Mr. White, was the Principal of Traxys Capital Partners LLP, a private equity firm specializing in the mining and minerals sectors. Mr. White was President and CEO of KGHM International Ltd. from 2012 to 2015, and held the positions of Executive Vice President, Business Development and Chief Financial Officer of Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. from 2004 to 2012. Mr. White has held executive positions with International Vision Direct Ltd., BHP-Billiton Plc, Billiton International Metals BV and Impala Platinum Ltd., in Vancouver, Toronto, London, The Hague, and Johannesburg. Mr. White is also an ICSA Accredited Director.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Provides Corporate Update on Its Path to Production at Its Punitaqui Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Provides Corporate Update on Its Path to Production at Its Punitaqui Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to provide a broad corporate update on its recent accomplishments in Chile as it moves its Punitaqui mine complex towards a production restart. The Punitaqui mine and mill have been on continuous care and maintenance since April 2020, when copper prices as low as $2.00 per pound forced the previous operators to cease operations.

Drilling and Updated 43-101 Resource Estimates
The Phase 1 drill program at the Punitaqui Mining complex was completed in May and all assays have now been received and reported. The final tally for the Phase 1 program totalled nearly 33,000 meters ("m") of diamond drilling focusing on three zones: San Andres, Dalmacia and Cinabrio Norte. The results of these drilling campaigns will be combined with historical drilling and resource estimates will be calculated and reported. In addition, the current remaining resources for the Cinabrio mine, which fed the Punitaqui copper processing plant for eight-plus years, will be included in the report.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Announces Intercept of 48 Meters of 1.31% Cu From the Cinabrio Norte Target at Its Punitaqui Copper Mine in Chile

Battery Mineral Resources Announces Intercept of 48 Meters of 1.31% Cu From the Cinabrio Norte Target at Its Punitaqui Copper Mine in Chile

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce encouraging drill core assay results from the recently completed Phase 1 2021-2022 exploration and infill diamond drill program focused on extensions of the Cinabrio orebody, the Dalmacia target and the San Andres target within the Punitaqui mine complex ("Punitaqui") in Chile. The Punitaqui mine is slated for resumption of mine operations in the second half of 2022.

The Cinabrio Norte target represents a potential northern extension of the main Cinabrio mine orebody, which was historically the primary source of ore feed to the Punitaqui copper ore concentration plant for eight-plus years. These drill results continue to highlight the presence of strong copper mineralization and the significant vertical extent of the Cinabrio Norte target (see Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko announces initial assay results from its natural flake graphite exploration program at La Loutre, Quebec and intersects up to 14.43% graphitic carbon over 12.5 m

Lomiko announces initial assay results from its natural flake graphite exploration program at La Loutre, Quebec and intersects up to 14.43% graphitic carbon over 12.5 m

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initial round of analytical results from the infill and extension exploration drill program at its wholly-owned La Loutre Graphite property, located approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Montréal in the Laurentian region of Québec. The La Loutre graphite project site is located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory. The drilling was supervised by Québec-based, independent geological consultant Breakaway Exploration Management Inc. and was operated under ECOLOGO requirements and compliance protocols, as Lomiko is ECOLOGO certified. Please see the press release issued on March 22, 2022 for more details about Lomiko's ECOLOGO certification.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

Electric Royalties Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has adopted a shareholder rights plan (the "Shareholder Rights Plan") to help ensure the fair treatment of all Electric Royalties shareholders in connection with any take-over bid for the outstanding common shares of the Company

The Shareholder Rights Plan is effective immediately but is subject to ratification by shareholders of the Company at its 2022 annual general meeting. If ratified, the Shareholder Rights Plan would have a term of three years.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xantippe Resources Ltd

Xantippe Resources Ltd

Xantippe Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The company operates various mineral projects which include the Graphite project, Base Metal project, Lithium project, and Gold project. The Group operates as two segments, which are Mineral Exploration and Evaluation within Australia and South Korea. It has acquired the southern cross gold project in Western Australia.

SAYONA FPO [SYA]

SAYONA FPO [SYA]

Sayona Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the identification, acquisition and evaluation of mineral exploration assets, focusing on lithium and graphite. The company's primary focus is the development of the advanced stage Authier lithium project in Quebec, Canada. It also holds interests in East Kimberley Graphite Project and West Australian Lithium Project.

Altech Chemicals Ltd Expansion of Research Laboratories for Pouch Cell Batteries

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to announce an expansion of its Research and Development Laboratories in Perth, Western Australia to allow the production of pouch cell size batteries to proceed to the next stage of the Silumina AnodesTM Project.

Altech announced in November last year that it had achieved the game-changing breakthrough and produced a lithium-ion battery with 30% more energy capacity than a conventional graphite-only lithium-ion battery. The Company was able to successfully incorporate alumina-coated silicon into the graphite anode of lithium-ion batteries and achieve higher energy capacity, as well as increased cyclability. The battery performance testing was conducted with the industry standard coin cell rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

Coin battery cells provide a very useful comparison at the early research stage, but they have limitations, because of their design and construction. When developing new active material for lithium-ion batteries, the cell chemistry is first optimized in smaller format coin cells and then progressively scaled up to full-sized pouch cells to provide more information on electrochemical performance, energy density, and safety. To assess anode material against EV application targets, a scale-up from coin cell to pouch cell is necessary.

The pouch cell, a common design of a lithium-ion battery, is in a vacuum-packed thin plate shape in which many layers of thin cathode and anode electrodes are arranged. (See Figure 1). Conductive foil tabs welded to the electrode and sealed to the pouch carry the positive and negative terminals to the outside. The pouch cell pack design is used in current consumer, military, and automotive applications.

By having an in-house pouch cell production and testing facility, electrical abuse scenarios, whereby the cell is required to operate outside nominal voltage and current limitations, can be tested. Physical and environmental abuse scenarios, whereby the cell is subjected to temperature extremes or mechanical deformation, can also be tested.

Proposed Testwork

Altech plans to assemble lithium-ion pouch cells for high-power applications. Electrochemical tests will apply on both coin cells and pouch cells with the same electrode to know whether the performance measured in coin cells is representative of full-sized cells. It is also important to understand the different contributions of mechanical and thermal factors to the degradation process in each cell format. Once optimized in electrochemical properties, Altech will also undertake a safety test on pouch cells using its Silumina Anodes TM material in-house, or collaborate with external laboratories.

Expansion of Silumina AnodesTM Making Capability

Manufacturing a pouch cell with multiple layers requires more anode material and additional cell-making equipment. During the first quarter of 2022, Altech installed and commissioned a larger-scale tube furnace in its Research and Development Laboratories in Perth. The new furnace has the capability of producing larger kilogram samples per batch.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/I2S28U93



About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101821931"]

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Previously Announced Partial Disposal of Seymour Lake Royalty

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Previously Announced Partial Disposal of Seymour Lake Royalty

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") would like to inform the market of the termination of the previously announced agreement signed on June 27, 2022 to sell 1% of its existing 1.5% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR") on the Seymour Lake Lithium Deposit in Ontario, Canada, to Lithium Royalty Corp. ("LRC"). LRC has informed the Company that it is unwilling to waive certain conditions to closing set out in the agreement and the Company accepts LRC's position that the agreement has terminated. Accordingly, Electric Royalties will retain it's 1.5% NSR on the Seymour Lake lithium deposit

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties,commented:"Since signing of the initial LOI an estimate that doubles the mineral resource1 at Seymour Lake has been announced. Further, the price of lithium carbonate has neared all time highs in China of more than $70,000 a tonne2. These factors, coupled with the property owner having just raised A$55M3 to further development at Seymour Lake mean that we are delighted to retain our full 1.5% NSR."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×