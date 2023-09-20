Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

What are Silver Futures? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Diggers and Dealers 2023 Presentation

Northern Dynasty: CEO Provides Open Letter on Recent Events

Abra Cash Flow Positive

Lancaster Resources MT Results Show Strong Lithium Targets

TomaGold provide further details on recent announcement to acquire majority of Chibougamau Mining Camp properties

Trailbreaker Resources Extends Surficial Gold Signature at Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Controlled Thermal Resources

Solis Minerals Ltd.

SLMN:CA

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Updated!)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Baselode Confirms New Uranium Mineralization at Depth at ACKIO, Mineralization Remains Open

Baselode Confirms New Uranium Mineralization at Depth at ACKIO, Mineralization Remains Open

  • AK23-88: 0.32% over 16.5 m at 184 m drill hole depth, including 0.53% over 3.0 m and 0.75% over 1.5 m (best uranium intersection beneath 150 m depth)
  • Mineralization remains open at depth
  • Assays from 25 remaining drill holes on this program are pending

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce uranium ("U3O8") assay results from 11 drill holes (AK23-81 to AK23-91) of the 7,500 m diamond drilling program (the "Program") targeting the deepest parts of the ACKIO high-grade uranium system ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project"). The assays reported herein are all from the deepest drilling at ACKIO. Baselode anticipates, based on previously released radioactivity results, to release even more encouraging results from shallower intersections with pending assay results from 25 drill holes remaining.

"The results from the deep targets in drill holes AK23-88 and AK23-82 clearly demonstrate mineralization remains strong and open at depth as we attempt to connect the near-surface mineralization with these new zones at depth. The assay results from hole AK23-88 rank it is a top-ten drill hole at ACKIO. In particular, AK23-88 intersected 4 individual high-grade uranium lenses, including 0.53% over 3.0 m and 0.75% over 1.5 m, while holes AK23-84 through AK23-88 demonstrate continuity of higher grades of mineralization at depth. ACKIO is a robust uranium system with shallow mineralization extending deep and remains open for additional discovery potential," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

ACKIO Drill Program Details

36 drill holes over 7,512 metres ("m") were completed. Within this, ACKIO consisted of 30 drill holes for 6,193 m, Mirror consisted of 5 drill holes for 1,145 m (AK23-105 to AK23-109), and 1 drill hole (HK23-008) for 174 m was completed on a regional exploration target (Figure 1, Table 1).

Drill holes AK23-90 and AK23-91 confirmed mineralization starting at 72 m and 82 m below surface, respectively, demonstrating shallow mineralization is prevalent in other Pods at ACKIO.

The remainder of the drill hole assay results were all intersected between 130 and 225 m beneath the surface, demonstrating uranium mineralization is prevalent at depth at ACKIO and is not restricted to shallow mineralization. Mineralization remains open at depth and provides a target for future drill programs.

Four of the reported drill holes (AK23-84 to AK23-88, excluding AK23-87) all intersected high-grade uranium mineralization (i.e., >0.50% U3O8) over a minimum width of 0.5 m core length. These results continue to demonstrate high-grade uranium occurs at depth ACKIO.

Three drill holes (AK23-82, AK23-86, AK23-88) all intersected continuous mineralization over 10 m core length, demonstrating thick mineralized zones at depth.

Geochemical U3O8 assay results from drill holes AK23-81 to AK23-91 were provided by Saskatchewan Research Council's Geoanalytical Laboratory ("SRC") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The assay methodology includes SRCs "U3O8 Wt% Assay" analysis package where an aliquot of sample pulp is digested in a concentration of HCL:HNO3. The digested volume is then made up with deionized water for analysis by ICP-OES. Uranium assay results from the remaining twenty-five drill holes will be released after being compiled and thoroughly quality checked by the technical team.

ACKIO is 30 km southeast of well-established infrastructure, including an all-season road and powerline between Cameco Corp.'s and Orano's McArthur River mine and Key Lake uranium mill joint ventures. ACKIO is 70 km northeast of the Key Lake mill. The Program was helicopter-supported to lessen any ground-induced environmental impacts within the project area.

NOTES:

  1. All reported drill hole lengths do not represent true thicknesses which have yet to be determined.
  2. * "High-grade uranium mineralization" is defined by the Company as any result with >0.50% U3O8 over a minimum of 0.25 m drill hole interval.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, high-grade uranium deposit in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 11 separate zones, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m beneath the surface and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open to the west, north, south, and along the Athabasca sandstone unconformity to the east and south.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

Baselode Energy Corp.

FIND on the TSXV
info@baselode.com
www.baselode.com

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/181330_31f4455a24de3b9b_005.jpg
 
FIGURE 1 - Surface projections of modeled ACKIO uranium mineralization, drill hole collar locations and traces for AK23-81 to AK23-91
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/181330_31f4455a24de3b9b_005full.jpg
 

TABLE 1 – Drill collar details, continuous composite elevated radioactivity results, and uranium assay results (U3O8) from drill holes AK23-81 to AK23-91

DDHTarget AreaLocationEastNorthElevationAz.DipEOHRadioactivity (>300 cps)Assay Results (>0.05 wt% U3O8)
AK23-81ACKIOPod 4 - Edge5261706372857466247-65195400 cps over 0.2 m at 178.1 mNo significant Results









417 cps over 0.5 m at 179.35 m0.06% over 0.5 m at 179.5 m
AK23-82ACKIOPod 5 - Edge5261706372857466248-80240300 cps over 0.2 m at 84.1 mNo significant Results









368 cps over 9.3 m at 151.3 m0.09% over 8.0 m at 151.0 m1


Pod 4 - Edge





356 cps over 7.8 m at 195.75 m0.09% over 11.1 m at 195.5 m









319 cps over 0.25 m at 206.1 m









316 cps over 6.5 m at 215.1 m0.16% over 5.45 m at 215.0 m2









300 cps over 0.15 m at 229.15 m0.07% over 0.15 m at 229.15 m
AK23-83ACKIOPod 4 - Edge5261706372857466248-57201748 cps over 4.35 m at 158.65 m0.19% over 4.5 m at 158.5 m
AK23-84ACKIOPod 5 - Edge


265-72240588 cps over 18.15 m at 147.4 m0.29% over 4.1 m at 147.4 m3








includes0.70% over 0.5 m at 149.0 m









0.19% over 6.5 m at 154.0 m








and includes0.65% over 0.5 m at 155.0 m









0.08% over 2.0 m at 162.5 m









313 cps over 2.9 m at 167.85 m0.17% over 0.5 m at 170.0 m


Pod 4 - Centre





329 cps over 0.55 m at 185.7 mNo significant Results









518 cps over 2.05 m at 188.6 m0.09% over 1.0 m at 188.5 m
AK23-85ACKIO
5261706372857466265-54210450 cps over 0.05 m at 161.1 mNo significant Results


Pod 4 - Edge





797 cps over 2.5 m at 163.2 m0.14% over 2.7 m at 163.0 m









657 cps over 5.6 m at 168.25 m0.15% over 3.5 m at 168.5 m








includes
0.54% over 0.55 m at 168.5 m
AK23-86ACKIOPod 5 - Edge5262276372821467242-60210320 cps over 0.2 m at 175.85 m0.14% over 11.0 m at 176.0 m









320 cps over 0.2 m at 176.25 m


Pod 4 - Centre





508 cps over 7.1 m at 179.6 m








includes
0.93% over 0.9 m at 182.6 m4









326 cps over 1.0 m at 189.8 m0.11% over 1.0 m at 189.5 m
AK23-87ACKIOPod 4 - Edge5262276372821467247-54201No Significant ResultsNo significant Results
AK23-88ACKIOPod 8 - Edge


255-65225300 cps over 0.35 m at 115.1 mNo significant Results









300 cps over 0.15 m at 117.0 mNo significant Results


Pod 5 - Edge





600 cps over 4.6 m at 172.4 m0.38% over 4.5 m at 172.5 m5








includes
0.53% over 3.0 m at 174.0 m6









361 cps over 0.85 m at 180.5 m0.06% over 1.0 m at 180.5 m


Pod 4 - Centre





759 cps over 21.8 m at 184.1 m0.32% over 16.5 m at 184.0 m








includes6,000 cps over 0.1 m at 186.75 m0.69% over 1.55 m at 185.45 m








and includes
0.73% over 0.5 m at 190.0 m








and includes
0.75% over 1.5 m at 193.5 m
AK23-89ACKIOPod 5 - Edge5262276372821467262-57213300 cps over 0.1 m at 172.05 mNo significant Results









No Significant Results0.11% over 0.1 m at 181.35


Pod 4 - Centre





353 cps over 0.45 m at 189.6 m0.08% over 0.5 m at 189.5 m
AK23-90ACKIOPod 3 - Edge5262276372821467235-70234305 cps over 2.7 m at 76.85 m0.06% over 2.5 m at 77.0 m


Pod 4 - Edge





351 cps over 4.5 m at 195.35 m0.08% over 3.5 m at 195.0 m









656 cps over 1.15 m at 202.15 m0.14% over 1.5 m at 202.0 m
AK23-91ACKIOPod 3 - Edge5262276372821467235-75205317 cps over 2.65 m at 82.65 m0.08% over 0.5 m at 85.0 m
11 DDH






2,37410 DDH10 DDH
NOTES: East and North units are metres using NAD83 datum, UTM Zone 13N
Elevation is recorded as "metres above sea level"
Az. = Azimuth, EOH = End of hole (measured in metres)
Composite radioactivity results use 300 cps cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution
Composite U3O8 results use 0.05% U3O8 cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution (i.e., dilution is 3O8)
"includes/and includes" are composite U3O8 results using 0.50% U3O8 cut-off and do not contain greater than 2.0 m consecutive dilution (i.e., dilution is 3O8)
1includes 1.25 m core loss over interval length
2includes 0.9 m core loss over interval length
3includes 0.6 m core loss over interval length
4includes 0.3 m core loss over interval length
5includes 0.9 m core loss over interval length
6includes 0.9 m core loss over interval length

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181330

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode EnergyFIND:CATSXV:FINDEnergy Investing
FIND:CA
Baselode Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Baselode Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
TSXV:FIND

Baselode Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Confirms Second Shallow Zone of Uranium Mineralization Starting 32 Metres From Surface Within ACKIO

Baselode Confirms Second Shallow Zone of Uranium Mineralization Starting 32 Metres From Surface Within ACKIO

  • Two drill holes (AK23-112 and AK23-113) intersected elevated levels of radioactivity in Pod 7 at overburden-basement contact within 32 and 37 metres from surface, respectively
  • Drill holes in "Mirror" exploration target intersected elevated radioactivity within massive alteration system
  • Assays from this Drill Program are expected shortly

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project") (see Figures 1 and 2, Table 1).

"Several of our holes intercepted elevated levels of radioactivity, which will expand our mineralized footprint. We also achieved several milestones, including extending mineralization along strike and at depth, discovering more shallow mineralization including Pod 7 starting at the overburden-basement rocks contact similar to Pod 1, defining thicker zones of mineralization within previously modeled areas, and identifying a new trend of mineralization at the Mirror target which displays intense alteration over a 300 m width," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Hits More Shallow Radioactivity, Extends Uranium Mineralization Footprint at Hook

Baselode Hits More Shallow Radioactivity, Extends Uranium Mineralization Footprint at Hook

  • High levels of radioactivity and multiple intersections of >10,000 cps in AK23-102 within 2,271 cps* over 16.0 m starting at 120 metres from surface
  • ACKIO growth: AK23-102 extends mineralization in Pod 7 by 50 metres (~50% strike length growth) with mineralization open along strike
  • Near Surface: Eight of nine holes with radioactivity starting within 100 m from surface

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of the diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project") (see Figures 1 to 3 and Table 1).

"We are impressed with these results that extend ACKIO's near-surface mineralization along with higher levels of radioactivity. Pod 7 has grown along strike and at depth with higher radioactivity. In particular, hole AK23-102 has some of the highest radioactivity encountered at ACKIO, and mineralization remains open along strike," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Video Details Latest Wide Zone of Radioactivity and Ongoing Drill Program

Baselode Video Details Latest Wide Zone of Radioactivity and Ongoing Drill Program

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a video update of the diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") as part of the larger Program for the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project").

Update of the ACKIO 2023 Drill Program

Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lDAHUjlRD_4

The video discusses;

  • The results of the 2023 drill campaign, including 1,019 cps* over 35.75 m starting at 36 m beneath surface in AK23-095 (see News Release dated July 13, 2023),
  • The proximity of the discovery holes (AK21-001 to AK21-004) to AK23-095,
  • Alteration in AK22-028 could be a "near-miss" vectoring in on new mineralization.

ACKIO/Hook 2023 Summer Drill Program Details
A total of 15 drill holes (AK23-081 to AK23-095) in 3,214 metres ("m") have been completed of a planned 10,000 metres diamond drilling program. The current drilling has been focused on delineation and expansion diamond drilling on ACKIO. An additional 2,500 metres is partitioned in three to five areas for reconnaissance exploration to discover the next uranium zone on Hook.

The ACKIO delineation and expansion part of the Program will first focus on the shallowest and/or the highest-grade uranium intersections defined in last years successful 22,500 metre drill campaign. Drill collars have been planned to optimize the allocated metres by intersecting multiple zones of mineralization from the same setups, and by limiting drill holes to specific stopping depths. The drill program is anticipated to be complete by October. The company remains fully-funded to complete the program.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, high-grade uranium deposit in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 11 separate zones, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m beneath the surface and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open to the west, south, and along the Athabasca sandstone unconformity to the east and south.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

Baselode Energy Corp.
FIND on the TSXV
info@baselode.com
www.baselode.com

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/174039

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Intersects Wide Zone of Radioactivity 36 Metres from Surface

Baselode Intersects Wide Zone of Radioactivity 36 Metres from Surface

  • 1,019 cps* over 35.75 m starting at 36 m beneath surface in AK23-095

  • Five drill holes with greater than 20 metres of elevated radioactivity

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BTV Showcases: Northstar Gaming, Goldshore Resources, Nighthawk Gold, Baselode Energy & Marimaca Copper

BTV Showcases: Northstar Gaming, Goldshore Resources, Nighthawk Gold, Baselode Energy & Marimaca Copper

On BNN Bloomberg broadcast on June 24 & 25, 2023 - BTV-Business Television interviews emerging companies in the markets including:

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) - BTV highlights NorthStar's rapid rise in the iGaming market after a successful IPO, raising over $22 million. With strategic acquisitions including Slapshot Media and Spreads.ca, NorthStar is positioned for substantial growth in the Canadian iGaming industry, particularly in Ontario.

Goldshore Resources Inc. (TSXV: GSHR) (OTCQB: GSHRF) - BTV updates on Goldshore's flagship project, unveiling a remarkable mineral resource estimate exceeding 6 million inferred ounces of gold. Backed by a seasoned team and strong governance, Goldshore is primed to establish themselves as a premier gold company.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSX: NHK) (OTCQX: MIMZF) - BTV explores Nighthawk's recent report revealing impressive results including nearly 300,000 ounces of projected annual production. With a significant global resource base of approximately 4 million ounces of gold and promising exploration targets, Nighthawk is primed for growth.

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) - A key player in uranium exploration, Baselode is focusing efforts in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. With abundant near-surface deposits and an impressive 1% uranium concentration, the company has launched an extensive drill program. Positioned near existing mills Baselode benefits from favourable mining conditions and holds promising prospects in the Athabasca Basin.

Marimaca Copper Corp. (TSX: MARI) - With over 900,000 tonnes of contained copper, Marimaca is poised to become a major copper source. BTV uncovers their exciting exploration prospects and recent funding partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation solidifying Marimaca Copper's industry position. The company targets a definitive feasibility study by early 2024 and copper production by 2026.

TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF: BTV learns about the TD Canadian Bank Dividend Index ETF, an ideal investment option for Canadian investors seeking stable income and attractive yields.

Stenner Wealth Partners+: Stenner Wealth Partners+ is an award-winning in person/virtual team of financial/wealth specialists with a boutique approach and global perspective servicing Canadian and US investors/households with generally a minimum of 10M+ in investable assets or 25M+ net worth. As a CG Wealth Management team, SWP+ is a highly exclusive practice team with Canada's largest independent wealth management firm.

About BTV - Business Television:

On air for 25 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up-and-coming companies and investment opportunities. Discover Investment Opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday June 24 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday June 25 @ 5:30pm ET
US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun July 2 @ 1:00pm ET
Suggest a Company to Feature!

Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com. To receive BTV news, subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171007

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces Mobilization To Moon Lake South For Drill Program

CanAlaska Announces Mobilization To Moon Lake South For Drill Program

Program is Focused on Testing Extensions of New High-Grade Uranium Mineralization

Two Drill Program Continues at Pike Zone Discovery on West McArthur JV Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Stakes 11,143 Hectare Constellation Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Stakes 11,143 Hectare Constellation Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

18 Kilometres of Priority Basement Uranium Target Corridors Identified

60 Kilometres from the Key Lake Uranium Mine and Mill

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Announces Expansion of Ursa Property, Acquisition of Polaris and Eclipse Uranium Exploration Properties in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Announces Expansion of Ursa Property, Acquisition of Polaris and Eclipse Uranium Exploration Properties in the Athabasca Basin Region, Saskatchewan

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its Ursa Project and the acquisition of the 100% owned Polaris and Eclipse uranium exploration properties in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Radio Fuels Energy Corp. Announces Resignation of Director

Radio Fuels Energy Corp. Announces Resignation of Director

Radio Fuels Energy Corp. (CSE: CAKE) (OTCQB: CKEFF) (the "Company") announces the resignation of Denis Laviolette as a director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Laviolette for his contributions and wishes him well on his future endeavours.

About Radio Fuels Energy Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals to Present at the 2023 Beaver Creek Precious Metal Summit - Energy Transition Session, September 12-15, 2023

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the 2023 Beaver Creek Precious Metal Summit - Energy Transition Session, September 12-15, 2023

Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) will be presenting at the Energy Transition Session of the Beaver Creek Precious Metal Summit, September 12-15, 2023. Participation is by invite only and delegates must register at https:www.precioussummit.comevent2023-precious-metals-summit-beaver-creek.

The Energy Transition Session opens on Tuesday September 12 at 8am for a Panel discussion with David Talbot, Mining Analyst, Red Cloud Securities, John Feneck, Feneck Consulting and Michael Konnert, Inventa Capital Corp. The session will have presentations from twelve companies with energy metal projects - uranium, copper, nickel and tin.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Completes Drilling on Its Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Forum Completes Drilling on Its Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that it has completed its inaugural drill program on its Thelon Basin uranium project located 100 km west of the Hamlet of Baker Lake, Nunavut. Forum holds a 100% interest in 95,500 hectares of ground adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium project (Figure1). Five holes were completed on two uranium targets, Tatiggaq and Ned for a total of 991 metres. Assay results are expected in SeptemberOctober.

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Forum's VP, Exploration, stated, "Forum's drill program successfully infilled and extended uranium mineralization at the near surface Tatiggaq deposit located five kilometres west of Orano's Andrew Lake and End deposits, which together contain a total of 93 million pounds of uranium at its Kiggavik uranium project. This drill program was successful in confirming our understanding of the controls of mineralization, which will focus our targeting in Forum's next drill program to extend the deposit at depth and along strike. Only 200 metres of this 1.5 kilometre long anomaly has been drill tested. The drilling at Ned shows that the area is fertile for unconformity-type uranium mineralization processes due to the intersection of clay alteration in the sandstone."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Baselode Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Latest Tests Reveal Potential For Increased Organic Growth At Rhyolite Ridge

Greenbushes South Drilling Update

Drilling Commences At The Gorge Lithium Project

Daydream-2 Well Update

Related News

Lithium Investing

Latest Tests Reveal Potential For Increased Organic Growth At Rhyolite Ridge

Lithium Investing

Greenbushes South Drilling Update

Lithium Investing

Drilling Commences At The Gorge Lithium Project

Resource Investing

Daydream-2 Well Update

Copper Investing

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) – Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium to Host Investors Update Call on September 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT

×