Baru Gold Corp. Announces Amendment to Warrant Terms

December 10, 2025 TheNewswire - Baru Gold Corp ("Baru Gold" or the "Company") ( BARU: TSX.V | EAIAF:US ) announces that subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company wishes to amend the expiry date of the following warrants from December 31, 2025 to February 15, 2026: (i) 8,040,000 warrants granted as to 7,040,000 warrants on January 24, 2023 and 1,00,000 warrants on February 21, 2023; (ii) 13,136,799 warrants granted as to 5,681,799 warrants on February 24, 2023 and 7,455,000 warrants on March 15, 2023; and (iii) 3,966,666 warrants granted on June 26, 2023 of which a director hold 1,533,333 of such warrants. There is no amendment to the exercise price of $0.10 per common share.
ABOUT Baru Gold CORP.
Baru Gold Corporation is a dynamic junior gold developer with NI 43-101 gold resources in Indonesia, one of the top ten gold producing countries in the world. Based in Indonesia and North America, Baru's team boasts extensive experience in starting and operating small-scale gold assets.
Baru Gold CORPORATION
Per: " Terry Filbert "
Terry Filbert
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
For investor contacts more information, please contact Kevin Shum Investor Relations kevin@jeminicapital.com
647-725-3888 ext. 702
