Baru Gold Announces Appointment of Brigadier General Rudolf Samuel Warouw as Commissioner

(TheNewswire)
December 8, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, Canada Baru Gold Corp. ( BARU : TSX.V | BARUF: OTCQB ) ("Baru Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a pivotal addition to its leadership team with the appointment of Brigadier General (Ret.) Rudolf Samuel Warouw as Commissioner of its Indonesian subsidiary, PT Tambang Mas Sangihe (TMS).
This appointment represents a significant milestone in the Company's strategy to secure operational success and community integration for the Sangihe Gold Project.
Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Warouw is a senior military leader with a distinguished career spanning multiple high-level command and strategic roles in the Army of the Indonesian National Armed Forces. His service included positions of critical national importance, including Commander of Korem 164 and Commander of the Military Operational Implementation Command (Pangkolakops) in East Timor. At the time, these positions were the most strategically important and politically influential military commands in Indonesia.
As Commander of the East Timor Operations, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Warouw was responsible for all security, territorial control, intelligence coordination, and operations in East Timor. During his career he successfully reduced corruption and increased transparency and accountability in the Army.
His operations in East Timor included direct command and close collaboration with President Prabowo Subianto, who was then a Lieutenant Colonel. President Prabowo still publicly acknowledges him as his Army Commander.
Beyond his national stature, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Warouw is a proud native of Minahasa, North Sulawesi , where Sangihe Island is located, and has deep, multi-generational roots in the region. He is widely revered in Indonesia for his military service and his contributions to national sports governance and public institutions.
His appointment directly addresses the need for robust local stakeholder engagement. His longstanding, trusted relationships with community leaders and regional organizations make him uniquely positioned to bridge gaps, foster trust, and accelerate PT TMS's mandate on Sangihe Island.
Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Warouw commented: " My ultimate goal, both professionally and personally, is to advance the progress of Indonesia. Through the Sangihe Gold Project , I am committed to delivering a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the people of Sangihe and North Sulawesi. I will vigorously support the Company's dedication to strong governance, regulatory compliance, and community development. "
Mr. Terrence Filbert, CEO and Chairman of Baru Gold commented: " I am profoundly honoured to welcome Brigadier General (Ret.) Warouw to the Board of Commissioners. His extensive command experience, proven commitment to transparency, and deep North Sulawesi roots provide us with an invaluable strategic advantage . His guidance will be instrumental as we navigate the path forward, securing the trust and approvals necessary to advance the Sangihe Gold Project into production. "
Stock Option Grant
The Company has granted 2,000,000 options to Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Warouw in accordance with the provisions of the Company's stock option plan, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Each option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.06 for a period of two years. The options are subject to a four month hold period from the date of grant and 25% will vest every three months.
ABOUT Baru Gold CORPORATION
Baru Gold Corporation is a dynamic junior gold developer with NI 43-101 gold resources in Indonesia, one of the top ten gold producing countries in the world. Based in Indonesia and North America, Baru's team of mining and finance professionals boasts extensive experience in starting and operating small-scale gold and coal assets. Baru is positioned to become Indonesia's next gold producer.
Baru Gold CORPORATION
Per: "Terry Filbert"
Terry Filbert, Director
President & CEO
info@barugold.com
604-684-2183
For investor contacts more information, please contact:
Kevin Shum
Investor Relations
kevin@jeminicapital.com
647-725-3888 ext. 702
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain statements in this News Release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning future work programs, results and timing of any work programs, the Company's performance or events as of the date hereof. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Those risks include the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; general market and mining exploration risks and production and economic risks related to design and engineering, manufacturing, technological processes and test procedures and the risk that the project's output will not be salable at a price that will cover the project's operating and maintenance costs. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as investment advice. Readers should perform a detailed, independent investigation and analysis of the Company and are encouraged to seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date hereof.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.