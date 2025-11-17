Baru Gold Announces Addition to the Board and Grants Options

November 17, 2025 TheNewswire - Baru Gold Corp. (" Baru " or the " Company ") ( BARU : TSX.V | BARUF: OTCQB ) announces the appointment of Matthew Charles Farmer to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Farmer is a senior exploration and mining executive with more than 30 years of experience across Southeast Asia, Australasia, and the Americas. He has held leadership roles with major and junior mining companies—including Newmont, BP Minerals, PanAust, and Tiberon Minerals—and is recognized for his discovery track record, operational discipline, and ability to advance projects from early exploration through development.

Mr. Farmer has made significant contributions to several world-class deposits, including Batu Hijau, the Nui Phao polymetallic deposit, Mesel, Mt. Muro, and the Ban Houayxai extension. His expertise covers the full exploration life cycle, with broad experience in managing large multicultural teams, multimillion-dollar budgets, and complex technical programs.

Mr. Farmer's experience in Indonesia is particularly extensive , spanning multiple regions, commodities, and stages of project development. As Exploration Manager Indonesia for Sumatra Copper and Gold, he led all exploration across South and West Sumatra, overseeing three exploration projects and one major development project. Under his leadership, the team discovered the high-grade Belinau underground resource, secured a joint venture with Newcrest at Lebong Tandai, and supported successful fundraising on the LSE and ASX.

Earlier, during more than a decade with Newmont, Mr. Farmer held senior exploration roles across Sulawesi, Kalimantan, and Nusa Tenggara. He managed major programs at the Mesel Mine, Lanut, and Bakan deposits; supervised advanced drilling, geological modeling, and early development studies; and contributed to generative work that supported Newmont's Indonesian growth pipeline. His time in Indonesia also included the early drilling phases at Batu Hijau, one of the region's largest copper-gold porphyry deposits.

Most recently, Mr. Farmer served as General Manager Exploration for Pan Australian, overseeing exploration programs in Laos, Chile, and Papua New Guinea. He rebuilt discovery-focused teams, delivered new gold-silver resources now under development, expanded near-mine gold-copper inventories, and strengthened the company's generative and data capabilities.

His broader Southeast Asian career includes senior roles in Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos, and Papua New Guinea, where he managed large technical teams, led commercial and joint venture negotiations, and presented exploration strategies to boards and major institutional investors.

Mr. Farmer holds a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Auckland and has completed executive and technical programs at Stanford University and James Cook University. In addition to English and Bahasa Indonesia, he has a working knowledge of  Thai, Lao, French, and Vietnamese, and has cultivated a wide network of government and industry contacts throughout Southeast Asia.

A New Zealand, British, and Australian national based in the region, Mr. Farmer brings to Baru Gold a deep understanding of Indonesia's geology, regulatory environment, and operating landscape—along with a proven ability to deliver exploration results and advance projects toward development.

Stock Option Grant

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange , the Company has granted 300,000 stock options to Mr. Farmer and an additional 950,000 stock options to directors, management and employees of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Company's stock option plan, Each option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.06 for for a period of two years. The options are subject to a four month hold period from the date of grant. .

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,800,000 stock options to an officer of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Company's stock option plan, Each option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.075 for a period of two years. The options are subject to a four month hold period from the date of grant.

ABOUT Baru Gold CORPORATION

Baru Gold Corporation is a dynamic junior gold developer with NI 43-101 gold resources in Indonesia, one of the top ten gold producing countries in the world. Based in Indonesia and North America, Baru's team of mining and finance professionals boasts extensive experience in starting and operating small-scale gold and coal assets. Baru is positioned to become Indonesia's next gold producer.

Baru Gold CORPORATION

Per: "Terry Filbert"

Terry Filbert, Director

President & CEO
info@barugold.com
604-684-2183

For investor contacts more information, please contact:

Kevin Shum

Investor Relations

kevin@jeminicapital.com
647-725-3888 ext 702

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements in this News Release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning future work programs, results and timing of any work programs, the Company's performance or events as of the date hereof. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Those risks include the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; general market and mining exploration risks and production and economic risks related to design and engineering, manufacturing, technological processes and test procedures and the risk that the project's output will not be salable at a price that will cover the project's operating and maintenance costs. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as investment advice. Readers should perform a detailed, independent investigation and analysis of the Company and are encouraged to seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

