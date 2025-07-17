Barrick to Report Second Quarter 2025 Results on August 11, 2025

 

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) will release its second quarter 2025 results before markets open on Monday, August 11, 2025 at approximately 6:00 AM EDT. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a webcast to discuss the results at 11:00 AM EDT followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts.

 
     
  Q2 2025 RESULTS  
  Q2 Results release    August 11, 06:00 EDT / 10:00 UTC  
  Live presentation and webcast    August 11, 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC  
  Register to attend the webcast   
 

 
The presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website at www.barrick.com and the webinar will remain online for later viewing.

 

  About Barrick Mining Corporation
Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry — including six of the world's Tier One gold mines — Barrick's operations and projects span 18 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘B' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘ABX'.

 

  Enquiries:  
Claudia Pitre
Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: investor@barrick.com

 

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

 

  Website:   www.barrick.com  

 

Barrick Mining

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world's largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

