Barrick to Report Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2025 Results on February 5

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) will release its full year and fourth quarter 2025 results before markets open on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 6:00 AM ET. The management team will host a live webcast and presentation at 11:00 AM ET the same day, followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts.

Event Details – February 5, 2026

  • Results release – 6:00 AM ET
  • Live webcast and presentation – 11:00 AM ET

To join the webcast, please register at https://barrick-q4-2025.open-exchange.net. Presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website prior to the event with a replay available soon after.

Investor Relations Contact
Barrick Mining Corporation
Cleve Rueckert, +1 775 397 5443
cleveland.rueckert@barrick.com

Media Contact
Brunswick Group
Carole Cable, +44 7974 982 458
barrick@brunswickgroup.com


