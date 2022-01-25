Barrick Gold Corporation North Mara and Bulyanhulu, which were moribund gold mines when Barrick took over their management two years ago, delivered a combined production of more than 500,000 ounces 1 in 2021, meeting a key criterion for membership of the company’s elite Tier One 2 portfolio. The within-guidance performance was achieved with both mines retaining their ISO 45001 safety and ISO 14001 environmental ...

ABX:CA