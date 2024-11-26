Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Barrick Confirms Arrest of Four Malian Employees, Reaffirms Commitment to Resolution of Disputes

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) today confirmed that four employees of its Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex had been charged and detained pending trial. While Barrick refutes these charges, it said it would continue to engage with the Malian government to find an amicable dispute settlement that would ensure the long-term sustainability of the complex.

President and chief executive Mark Bristow said that since September 30, the company had been actively seeking to finalize a Memorandum of Agreement that would guide Barrick's partnership with the government in future, including the state's share of the economic benefits generated by the complex and the legal framework under which this would be managed.

"Our attempts to find a mutually acceptable resolution have so far been unsuccessful, but we remain committed to engage with the government in order to resolve all the claims levied against the company and its employees and secure the early release of our unjustly imprisoned colleagues," he said.

Barrick enquiries

Investor and media relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans, or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "continue", "intended", "committed", "engage", "negotiate", "pursue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: the status of negotiations with the Government of Mali in respect of ongoing disputes regarding the Loulo-Gounkoto Complex and Barrick's commitment to reach a mutually acceptable solution; the potential to increase the Government of Mali's share in the economic benefits of Loulo-Gounkoto; and Loulo-Gounkoto's partnership with the Government of Mali.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/ or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Mali and other jurisdictions in which the Company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future; fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation, and exploration successes; risks related to disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities, including disruptions in the supply of key mining inputs due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and conflicts in the Middle East; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; employee relations including loss of key employees; increased costs and physical and transition risks related to climate change, including extreme weather events, resource shortages, emerging policies and increased regulations related to greenhouse gas emission levels, energy efficiency and reporting of risks; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ABX:CA
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Dec 5th

Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Dec 5th

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

November 27th, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rich Checkan: US$3,800 Gold a Minimum This Cycle, US$90 Silver “Very Doable”

Rich Checkan: US$3,800 Gold a Minimum This Cycle, US$90 Silver “Very Doable”

Rich Checkan, president and COO of Asset Strategies International, explained to the Investing News Network why the gold price fell after the US election, as well as why he thinks the bull market is nowhere near over.

He sees the yellow metal reaching US$3,800 to US$5,700 per ounce during this cycle.

“Post-election we had a selloff, which I think was wonderful and needed and healthy. These are buying opportunities, this is not the end of the bull market — not even close. None of the factors suggesting that are firing right now,” he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Several piles of coins at different heights. The middle three piles have wooden blocks on top with letters spelling ETF.

4 Biggest ASX Precious Metals ETFs in 2024

Gold has long been the standard bearer for investors looking to diversify their portfolios, hedge against inflation or access a safe haven in times of trouble. However, it often overshadows other precious metals, including silver, platinum and palladium, that offer similar benefits at differing prices.

Like gold, these metals have low or negative correlations with the stock and bond markets, reducing risk and protecting against volatility. Industrial use in the manufacture of solar panels and within the auto industry is increasing demand for these metals.

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs) offer an alternative for those seeking exposure to precious metals. While investing in physical metals has benefits, it also has its share of challenges, including reduced liquidity, storage concerns and premiums from sellers.

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Metals

Heliostar Announces First Results from 2024 Drilling Program at La Colorada Mine


Keep reading...Show less
"Mergers and acquisitions" written on stock ticker board.

Newmont to Sell Éléonore Gold Mine in Québec for US$795 Million

Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), the world’s largest gold miner, is continuing its divestiture program through the sale of its Éléonore mine in Québec to Dhilmar, a private UK-based mining firm, for US$795 million in cash.

Located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, Éléonore is a prominent underground gold operation. Since producing its first gold in 2014, the mine has contributed significantly to Newmont’s output, averaging 215,000 ounces annually.

The sale is expected to close in Q1 2025, pending regulatory approvals and other standard closing conditions.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold nuggets at gold mine.

Spartan Resources Gets Green Light for Underground Mining at Dalgaranga Gold Project

Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR,OTC Pink:GYYSF) said it has received approvals from the Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety, as well as the Department of Water and Environment Regulation, for the mining and processing of underground ores at its flagship Dalgaranga gold project.

In a press release on Monday (November 25), the company said that the approvals will facilitate Dalgaranga's transition from development to full-scale mining and production activities.

“On behalf of the Spartan team, I would like to thank the regulatory agencies for the efficient and pragmatic way in which they oversaw our pre-submission consultation period, clearing the way for a seamless and expedient approval process,” said Simon Lawson, interim executive chair of the company.

Keep reading...Show less

