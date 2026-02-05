Barrick Announces Board Appointments

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today announced that Robert Samek has been appointed to its Board of Directors (the "Board") and will join the Audit & Risk and Compensation committees. In addition, given the strong performance of the business under Mark Hill's leadership, the Board has appointed him as President and CEO to lead the Company through the planned IPO process of Barrick's North American gold assets, and has elevated him to the Board as a Non-Independent Director.

Mr. Samek, a Canadian national and former Senior Partner of McKinsey & Company, brings significant global experience in energy and materials. Over his thirty-one-year career at McKinsey, he held many senior leadership positions. From 2015 to 2018, he was Managing Partner of the Americas Mining and Metals / Basic Materials practice. From 2010 to 2023, he led the Public Sector practice in Canada, with a focus on natural resources, infrastructure and industrials. He also created and led major new global practice areas for McKinsey: one in AI for energy and mining (2016 to 2023); and another in Capital Projects (2009 to 2015). He was President of McKinsey & Company Canada from 2014 to 2023.

John Thornton, Chairman of the Board, said: "I want to welcome Rob to the Board. He brings exceptional industry knowledge and insights from his distinguished career as a senior adviser to some of the natural resource industry's biggest companies. His insights and global perspective will be invaluable in helping drive Barrick's strategy."

Mr. Thornton continued: "The Board is pleased to welcome Mark Hill as a director. Mark brings the rigor and operational discipline to fully capitalize on Barrick's world-class assets and capabilities, and to drive improved performance, growth and shareholder value. His deep operational knowledge and sector expertise will be invaluable as the Board oversees the Company's next stage of development."

About Barrick Mining Corporation

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry, Barrick's operations and projects span 17 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘B' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘ABX'.

Investor Relations Contact
Barrick Mining Corporation
Cleve Rueckert, +1 775 397 5443
cleveland.rueckert@barrick.com

Media Contact
Brunswick Group
Carole Cable, +44 (0) 20 7404 5959
barrick@brunswickgroup.com


Barrick Mining

