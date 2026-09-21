Barksdale Resources Releases Final Spring 2026 Program Results and Plans 8,000-Metre Fall 2026 Diamond Drill Program And ZTEM Survey

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO,OTC:BRKCF) (OTCQB: BRKCF) (FSE: 2NZ) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all assays have been received from the Spring 2026 drill program at the Sunnyside property. The drill program results confirm that porphyry style Cu-Mo mineralization occurs across a broad area in the northeast portion of the Sunnyside Property. Drill holes SUN26-001, 002 and 003 established the core of the mineralization with hole SUN26-013R extending the lode style zone to the northwest with holes SUN26-018R and SUN26-021R extending the mineral zone to the southeast. Please see Figures 1 and 2 for drill hole locations and geologic cross section interpretations. Please review significant results in Table 1 with drill hole collar locations found in Table 2.
Key Spring 2026 Intercepts include:
- SUN26-018R, 102.1m of 0.19% Cu from 93.0m, including 18.3m of 0.35% Cu from 111.3m
- SUN26-021R, 21.3m of 0.20% Cu from 205.7m, 6.1m of 0.35% Cu from 256.0m
Along with previously released intercepts:
- SUN26-013R, 109.7m of 0.32% Cu from 158.8m, 7.6m of 1.93% Cu from 187.4m and 64.01m of 0.47% Cu from 188.98m
- SUN26-001R, 39.62m of 0.95% Cu from 248.41m
- SUN26-002R, 60.9m of 0.9% Cu and 60.9m of 0.93% Cu from 265.12m
- SUN26-003R, 53.34m of 0.64% Cu from 7.62m
Alan Roberts, Barksdale's Vice President of Exploration, stated, "The results from the RC drill hole program overall are consistent with the belief that we have identified a large zone of copper lode vein mineralization that is continuous over approximately 1km of strike and continues to depths of up to 1km, and remains open to the west and to the south for several kilometres. The working hypothesis is that the copper lode veins follow a northwest-southeast structural trend that controls their distribution, and that they are proximally sourced from a much larger porphyry Copper-Molybdenum (Cu-Mo) mineral deposit."
"These results validate the exploration model we have been pursuing at Sunnyside," said William Wulftange, Chief Executive Officer. "We have confirmed copper mineralization of meaningful scale and grade, and historical drilling and geophysical surveys point to a larger porphyry source at depth. The Sunnyside porphyry extends for more than 10 kilometres northwest-southeast and is up to 5 kilometres wide, and to date we have drill-tested only a small portion of it in the northeast corner of the property. Our priority now is to complete the ZTEM survey and commence the initial 8,000 metres of diamond drilling to test that target directly and reach the depths an RC rig could not."
Fall 2026 Program
Barksdale has proposed a phased exploration program to its JV partner that includes:
- An airborne ZTEM geophysical survey across the whole of the Sunnyside Property to identify the potential for mineralization within the Sunnyside Porphyry; and
- An initial 8,000m of diamond core drilling to (a) extend the near surface Cu-Mo porphyry mineralization identified in the 2026 program to depth, and (b) to begin definition of a mineral resource.
Drill Results Update
The results from the Spring 2026 drill program indicate the potential for porphyry Cu-Mo mineralization trending northwest-southeast that covers an area of approximately 1km in length by 1km depth and remains open to depth and to the west and is illustrated in Figure 2. This roughly parallels the overall northwest-southeast trend of the Sunnyside quartz-monzonite/monzonite porphyry that extends from the north-east corner as far as the southern boundary of the Sunnyside Property, as well as occurring at surface and in drill holes on the Company's Four Metals Property.
Figure 1: Plan view geology map with Spring 2026 drill hole locations and planned Fall 2026 DDH traces in white. Note the thin red SE to NW lines indicating proposed Cu lode vein trends. Please note A to A' section orientation.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/315338_figure1.jpg
Figure 2: A-A' cross section with compiled copper and silver assay results
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8531/315338_9bd0ec5834858993_005full.jpg
Drill Hole Results
|SUN26-014R
|From
|To
|Interval
|Au
|Ag
|Cu
|Mo
|Mn
|Pb
|Zn
|ft
|ft
|ft
|g/t
|g/t
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|75
|405
|330
|0.035
|0.3
|0.02
|0.93
|0.15
|incl.
|80
|85
|5
|0.051
|23.9
|0.17
|0.57
|0.8
|incl.
|320
|325
|5
|0.082
|12.9
|0.05
|0.48
|0.31
|555
|565
|10
|0.11
|2.5
|0.13
|880
|890
|10
|0.043
|11.4
|0.2
|0.21
|1055
|1060
|5
|0.01
|1200
|1205
|5
|0.065
|14.3
|0.23
|0.25
|SUN26-015R
|From
|To
|Interval
|Au
|Ag
|Cu
|Mo
|Mn
|Pb
|Zn
|ft
|ft
|ft
|g/t
|g/t
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|50
|155
|105
|0.34
|incl.
|90
|105
|15
|8.2
|0.05
|0.27
|0.29
|0.24
|405
|410
|5
|0.137
|6
|0.32
|0.22
|0.15
|SUN26-016R
|From
|To
|Interval
|Au
|Ag
|Cu
|Mo
|Mn
|Pb
|Zn
|ft
|ft
|ft
|g/t
|g/t
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|0
|170
|170
|1.00
|0.28
|0.05
|470
|530
|60
|0.03
|17.00
|0.35
|0.33
|0.46
|incl.
|510
|515
|5
|0.02
|68.1
|0.38
|1.25
|2.1
|630
|1120
|490
|0.05
|4
|0.38
|0.07
|0.13
|incl.
|660
|705
|45
|0.06
|10
|0.52
|0.25
|0.45
|incl.
|690
|695
|5
|0.04
|26.5
|1.93
|0.17
|0.31
|incl.
|880
|885
|5
|1.125
|11.5
|1.96
|0.18
|0.91
|SUN26-017R
|From
|To
|Interval
|Au
|Ag
|Cu
|Mo
|Mn
|Pb
|Zn
|ft
|ft
|ft
|g/t
|g/t
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|25
|70
|45
|0.136
|4.6
|incl.
|25
|30
|5
|0.318
|8.6
|80
|95
|15
|0.03
|1.4
|0.2
|SUN26-018R
|From
|To
|Interval
|Au
|Ag
|Cu
|Mo
|Mn
|Pb
|Zn
|ft
|ft
|ft
|g/t
|g/t
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|35
|105
|70
|0.203
|7.0
|0.01
|incl.
|35
|45
|10
|0.355
|10.2
|incl.
|95
|105
|10
|0.292
|10.1
|190
|260
|70
|0.127
|2.7
|0.003
|incl.
|190
|195
|5
|0.418
|1.4
|0.01
|incl.
|305
|640
|335
|2.6
|0.19
|incl.
|365
|425
|60
|6.4
|0.35
|incl.
|555
|585
|30
|1.1
|0.32
|incl.
|605
|640
|35
|1.9
|0.30
|800
|810
|10
|2.6
|0.37
|1300
|1325
|25
|1.5
|0.24
|SUN26-019R
|From
|To
|Interval
|Au
|Ag
|Cu
|Mo
|Mn
|Pb
|Zn
|ft
|ft
|ft
|g/t
|g/t
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|20
|55
|35
|0.222
|5.3
|incl.
|25
|30
|5
|0.698
|10.7
|incl.
|45
|50
|5
|0.311
|10.8
|110
|115
|5
|205
|230
|25
|0.15
|340
|370
|30
|0.16
|860
|865
|5
|0.012
|1170
|1255
|85
|0.07
|1350
|1365
|15
|1455
|1465
|10
|SUN26-020R
|From
|To
|Interval
|Au
|Ag
|Cu
|Mo
|Mn
|Pb
|Zn
|ft
|ft
|ft
|g/t
|g/t
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|20
|80
|60
|0.15
|4.6
|115
|130
|15
|0.24
|165
|250
|85
|0.10
|3.7
|incl
|185
|190
|5
|0.11
|2.3
|0.015
|365
|430
|65
|0.17
|5.8
|0.03
|incl
|385
|390
|5
|0.36
|4.6
|0.03
|incl
|400
|405
|5
|0.29
|4.8
|0.04
|435
|510
|75
|1.3
|0.12
|incl
|500
|505
|5
|3.3
|0.58
|590
|595
|5
|0.19
|1.9
|620
|625
|5
|16.3
|630
|690
|60
|4.0
|0.16
|incl
|640
|645
|5
|0.27
|9.5
|0.23
|incl
|655
|660
|5
|5.8
|0.325
|0.01
|710
|720
|10
|0.15
|2.5
|SUN26-021R
|From
|To
|Interval
|Au
|Ag
|Cu
|Mo
|Mn
|Pb
|Zn
|ft
|ft
|ft
|g/t
|g/t
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|15
|40
|25
|0.17
|7.2
|60
|80
|20
|0.11
|3.1
|0.017
|90
|105
|15
|0.26
|3.8
|125
|130
|5
|0.17
|2.1
|0.008
|170
|225
|55
|0.10
|5.1
|285
|400
|115
|0.13
|5.5
|incl
|295
|305
|10
|0.05
|2.6
|0.24
|365
|375
|10
|0.17
|5.7
|incl
|370
|395
|25
|0.21
|10.1
|400
|490
|90
|0.07
|3.2
|0.15
|520
|525
|5
|0.19
|2.8
|590
|600
|10
|0.43
|2.4
|630
|670
|40
|0.12
|3.5
|675
|745
|70
|0.05
|3.5
|0.20
|800
|815
|15
|0.03
|4.2
|0.19
|840
|860
|20
|0.03
|5.5
|0.35
|SUN26-022R
|From
|To
|Interval
|Au
|Ag
|Cu
|Mo
|Mn
|Pb
|Zn
|ft
|ft
|ft
|g/t
|g/t
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|240
|270
|30
|0.7
|0.11
|300
|320
|20
|1.1
|0.18
|440
|490
|50
|1.5
|0.17
|530
|550
|20
|1.2
|0.17
|580
|590
|10
|0.10
|11.4
|0.04
|0.12
|585
|625
|40
|3
|0.15
|670
|675
|5
|0.15
|1.6
|0.11
|750
|760
|10
|0.236
|1
|795
|800
|5
|0.13
|0.5
|1155
|1285
|130
|2.3
|0.17
|incl
|1255
|1285
|30
|3.5
|0.37
|SUN26-023R
|From
|To
|Interval
|Au
|Ag
|Cu
|Mo
|Mn
|Pb
|Zn
|ft
|ft
|ft
|g/t
|g/t
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|60
|120
|60
|2.2
|0.13
|205
|220
|15
|0.15
|335
|340
|5
|0.24
|465
|575
|110
|0.32
|0.08
|665
|670
|5
|0.16
|0.8
|685
|730
|45
|0.06
|3.8
|0.22
|0.16
|775
|790
|15
|0.06
|0.14
|940
|945
|5
|960
|965
|5
|23
|0.43
|1225
|1235
|10
|5.2
|0.12
|1280
|1290
|10
|0.07
|1.1
|0.1
|SUN26-024R
|From
|To
|Interval
|Au
|Ag
|Cu
|Mo
|Mn
|Pb
|Zn
|ft
|ft
|ft
|g/t
|g/t
|%
|%
|%
|%
|%
|35
|100
|65
|1.5
|0.15
|incl
|85
|95
|10
|4.1
|0.23
|270
|275
|5
|0.15
|410
|465
|55
|3.2
|0.04
|0.05
|0.38
|incl
|455
|460
|5
|6.4
|0.04
|0.19
|1.11
|520
|590
|70
|0.25
|0.15
|700
|720
|20
|810
|820
|10
|0.93
|4.2
|0.43
|870
|875
|5
|0.07
|2.9
|0.07
|0.56
|1000
|1005
|5
|0.56
|1.9
|0.13
|1150
|1155
|5
|0.13
|12.1
|0.49
|0.06
Complete Spring 2026 program assay results, including numbers for arsenic, antimony, mercury, bismuth and tellurium can be found at: https://www.barksdaleresources.com/news/supplemental-news-release-information.
Ongoing Exploration
Historic mapping of the Patagonia Mountains and across the Sunnyside Property indicate that the Sunnyside Quartz-monzonite - Monzonite Porphyry continue for over 10kms northwest-south east and is up to 5kms wide, and to date, the Company has explored only a small portion of the porphyry on its property in the northeast. For this reason, the Company has contracted Geotech Ltd. to conduct a ZTEM geophysical survey across the Sunnyside and Four Metals Properties this fall once weather conditions permit, with the intent to identify areas within the Sunnyside Porphyry, including Four Metals, that are highly prospective for further porphyry Cu-Mo mineralization. Prior work at Four Metals indicates that Cu-Mo mineralization occurs and is associated with potassic (biotite) alteration.
The Company will also implement a diamond core drilling program this fall with a phased 16,000m drill program with an initial 8,000-metre program to directly follow up on the results of the RC drill program, as well as potentially extending mineralization to the west-southwest. Steeply angled oriented core holes will cross the main zone of mineralization identified by the RC program, and will be sufficiently closely spaced that, if successful in identifying Cu-Mo mineralization, could support the future definition of a mineral resource. The program will also test the area to the west around the historic Sunnyside, Volcano and Thunder Mines that historically mined Copper on the property and believed to contain high grade mineralized structures that extend to depth in the Sunnyside Porphyry.
Complete Spring 2026 Drill Hole Location Table
|Drill Hole
|Easting m
|Northing m
|Elev m
|Az/Dip
|TD m
|Completed
|SUN26-001R
|524223
|3481149
|1574
|0/-90
|457
|2/23/2026
|SUN26-002R
|524224
|3481148
|1574
|090/-65
|396
|2/25/2026
|SUN26-003R
|524218
|3481151
|1574
|040/-55
|305
|2/27/2026
|SUN26-004R
|524218
|3481149
|1574
|315/-55
|24
|3/2/2026
|SUN26-005R
|524795
|3481305
|1534
|315/-45
|244
|3/3/2026
|SUN26-006R
|524795
|3481305
|1534
|220/-45
|402
|3/5/2026
|SUN26-007R
|524807
|3481308
|1513
|000/-90
|416
|3/23/2026
|SUN26-008R
|524537
|3481273
|1545
|000/-90
|245
|3/28/2026
|SUN26-009R
|524540
|3481273
|1545
|270/-55
|354
|4/2/2026
|SUN26-010R
|524436
|3481272
|1543
|090/-55
|256
|4/6/2026
|SUN26-011R
|523992
|3481801
|1535
|135/-90
|337
|4/21/2026
|SUN26-012R
|523997
|3481805
|1555
|180/-60
|402
|4/24/2026
|SUN26-013R
|523994
|3481801
|1568
|225/-55
|268
|4/27/2026
|SUN26-014R
|524005
|3481802
|1553
|135/-45
|408
|4/29/2026
|SUN26-015R
|525330
|3482291
|1454
|045/-45
|250
|5/11/2026
|SUN26-016R
|525114
|3482625
|1453
|265/-45
|341
|5/21/2026
|SUN26-017R
|524562
|3481020
|1696
|00/-90
|154
|5/25/2026
|SUN26-018R
|524561
|3481021
|1696
|00/-45
|404
|5/30/2026
|SUN26-019R
|524554
|3481022
|1696
|00/-90
|457
|6/5/2026
|SUN26-020R
|524550
|3481011
|1693
|315/-45
|247
|6/21/2026
|SUN26-021R
|524554
|3481022
|1696
|305/-45
|335
|6/29/2026
|SUN26-022R
|524482
|3480521
|1689
|0/-90
|396
|7/15/2026
|SUN26-023R
|524482
|3408521
|1689
|340/-45
|396
|7/22/2026
|SUN26-024R
|524485
|3480516
|1689
|290/-45
|366
|7/26/2026
|Total drilled
|7,862
|metres
|25,795
|feet
Management Committee Update
The Company's news release dated August 31, 2026, incorrectly stated the joint venture management committee delegates as three for Barksdale and two for Great Basin Metals. The correct number is two representing Barksdale's 67.5% ownership and two representing Great Basin's 32.5% ownership.
Sampling and QAQC
Reverse circulation chip samples are placed in bar coded samples bags at the drill rig; samples averaging 5kgs are collected from the drill site by Barksdale representatives and transported to a locked, gated compound where they are dried prior to shipping. Dried samples are then placed in large totes and transferred to a Skyline Assayers truck for transport to the assay laboratory in Tucson Arizona. All samples for this drill program are being submitted for multi-element and gold analysis at Skyline Assayers & Laboratories of Tucson, Arizona. Samples are primary crushed to >75% passing -10 mesh (2000 microns) and then pulverized to >95% passing -150 mesh (100 microns). Gold is then analyzed by fire assay AAS using a 30g charge. Multi-element analysis was conducted using Aqua Regia digestion with ICP-OES analysis for 31 elements. All pulps and coarse rejects will be retained and returned to the Company for long-term storage.
Quality assurance & Quality Control (QAQC) samples were inserted into the sample stream at a 6% overall ratio comprising 2% certified reference materials or standards, 2% blank material, and 2% field duplicates that are collected at the drill. Results from the QAQC program are reviewed by the Qualified Person (QP) for the Company to assure assay result accuracy and precision prior to any data being released to the market.
Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alan Roberts, Vice President of Exploration of the Company, a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists (AIPG # 11260) and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101.
Grant of Equity Incentives
The Company also announces that the Board of Directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 1,500,000 stock options and 1,000,000 share units to certain consultants, officers and directors of the Company pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Plan").
Each option will be exercisable for up to 10 years at an exercise price per share set with reference to the closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange on September 22, 2026, and shall vest annually in one-third increments starting on the grant date, with such options being fully vested upon the second anniversary. Each share unit will vest in accordance with the Plan following the one-year anniversary of the grant date.
Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver project located in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.
ON BEHALF OF Barksdale Resources CORP.
William Wulftange
Chief Executive Officer and Director
For more information please phone 604-398-5385, email info@barksdaleresources.com or visit www.BarksdaleResources.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "plans", "proposes", "potential", "prospective" and similar expressions, or by statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could", "would" or "should" occur or be achieved.
All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the proposed Fall 2026 exploration program at the Sunnyside and Four Metals Properties, including the proposed ZTEM geophysical survey and the proposed phased 16,000-metre diamond drill program and the initial 8,000-metre phase thereof, and the approval, scope, timing, cost, funding and completion of that program; the Company's geological interpretations of the results of the Spring 2026 drill program, including as to the extent, continuity, depth, orientation and structural controls of mineralization and the existence of a larger porphyry copper-molybdenum source at depth; the prospectivity of the properties for further mineralization; and the potential for future exploration to support the definition of a mineral resource.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management considers reasonable, including that the joint venture management committee will approve the proposed program on the terms and within the timeframe proposed; that the joint venture participants will fund their respective shares of program costs; that necessary permits, regulatory approvals and surface access will be obtained and maintained on a timely basis; that required services, equipment and personnel will be available and that weather will permit the program to proceed; that assay results received to date are accurate and the Company's interpretations of them are correct; and that financing will be available to the Company on acceptable terms.
Actual results may differ materially. Risks include, without limitation: the failure to obtain management committee approval, or disagreement between the joint venture participants as to the scope, timing or funding of exploration; the inability of either participant to fund its share of program costs, and consequent dilution or reduction in program scope; the risk that the ZTEM survey does not identify targets of merit, or that targets identified are not confirmed by drilling; the risk that drill results do not support the Company's interpretations, or that exploration does not result in the definition of a mineral resource; delays in obtaining permits, regulatory approvals or surface access, and opposition to mineral exploration in the Patagonia mining district; title risks; the availability and cost of drilling, geophysical and analytical services; adverse weather; accidents and other operating risks; metal price volatility; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; and the other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are made as at the date of this news release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable securities laws.
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