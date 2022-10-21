Base MetalsInvesting News

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated September 6, September 21 and October 3, 2022, it has now closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing ("Financing") with Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"), with respect to Teck's pro-rata equity participation right.

In the Financing, Teck subscribed for 550,000 units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $264,000. The Units have identical terms to the Units issued in the first tranche of the Financing that closed on September 21, 2022 (see News Release dated September 21, 2022). Each Unit consists of one common share of Barksdale (each a "Common Share") and one-half (½) of one transferable share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at $0.72 for a period of three years. Teck now holds approximately 9.9% of Barksdale's current equity on a partially diluted basis.

The net proceeds from the entire Financing will be used to advance the Company's mineral projects and for general corporate and working capital purposes. All shares issued to Teck under the Financing are subject to a four month hold period expiring February 6, 2023. No fees or commissions were paid with respect to Teck's participation in the Financing.

Further to its news releases dated September 6 and October 14, 2022, the Company has now received TSX Venture Exchange acceptance to the extension of the maturity date of the secured convertible debentures ("Debentures") administered by Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. by one year until December 31, 2023 ("Debenture Extension"). The Debentures have a remaining principal amount of $1,500,000 and all other terms of the Debentures remain unchanged except for the conversion price, which has increased to $0.55 per share from $0.45 per share.

Incidental to the Debenture Extension, the Company issued 206,595 units of the Company (the "InterestUnits") in settlement of $99,166 of accrued interest payable on the Debentures. Each Interest Unit consists of one Common Share and one-half (½) of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, an "InterestWarrant"). Each Interest Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.72 for a period of three years from the date of issuance. Any subsequent interest accrued under the Debentures is payable in cash in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Debentures.

In exchange for extending the Debentures, the Company has also issued an extension fee of 2,777,777 share purchase warrants, exercisable into 2,777,777 Common Shares at a price of $0.72, for a period lasting up to December 31, 2023 ("ExtensionWarrants").

Should any part of the Debentures be repaid or converted prior to the maturity date, a pro-rata portion of the Extension Warrants will have their maturity date accelerated to the later of (i) one year from closing of the Debenture Extension, and (ii) 30 days after the date of repayment or conversion.

All securities issued with respect to the Interest Units, Interest Warrants and Extension Warrants and underlying Common Shares are subject to a four month hold period expiring February 22, 2023.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF Barksdale Resources Corp

Rick Trotman
President, CEO and Director
Rick@barksdaleresources.com

Terri Anne Welyki
Vice President of Communications
778-238-2333
TerriAnne@barksdaleresources.com

For more information please phone 778-558-7145, email info@barksdaleresources.com or visit www.BarksdaleResources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation including, but not limited to the Company's proposed use of proceeds from the Financing. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information is neither a promise nor guarantee, and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or third party approvals as well as general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets and lack of available capital. In addition, there is uncertainty about the continued spread and severity of COVID-19, the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising inflation and interest rates and the impact they will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access mineral properties, conduct due diligence or procure equipment, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

THIS NEWS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL SECURITIES AND THE COMPANY IS NOT SOLICITING AN OFFER TO BUY THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED OR EXEMPT THEREFROM.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR
DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141362

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Barksdale Resources Corp.TSXV:BROBase Metals Investing
BRO:CA
Barksdale Resources Logo

Barksdale Resources Corp.


Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Provides Update on Debenture Extension

Barksdale Provides Update on Debenture Extension

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") has finalized the extension of the maturity date of the secured convertible debentures ("Debentures") administered by Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. (see new release dated September 6, 2022) by one year until December 31, 2023 ("Debenture Extension"). The Debentures have a remaining principal amount of $1,500,000 and all other terms of the Debentures remain unchanged except for the conversion price, which has increased to $0.55 per share from $0.45 per share.

Additionally, Delbrook and the Company have agreed to a debt for equity plan whereby approximately $99,166 of accrued interest will be exchanged for 206,595 units of the Company (the "Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of Barksdale (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.72 for a period of three years from the date of issuance. Any subsequent interest accrued under the Debentures shall be payable in cash in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Debentures.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strategic Shareholder Maintains Equity Ownership in Barksdale

Strategic Shareholder Maintains Equity Ownership in Barksdale

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"), a large shareholder of the Company and one of Canada's leading mining companies, has elected to exercise its pro-rata equity participation rights and will subscribe for 550,000 units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $264,000 ("Financing"). The Units have identical terms to the financing that closed on September 21, 2022. Each Unit consists of one share and one-half (12) of one transferable share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share at $0.72 for a period of three years. Following the Financing, Teck will hold approximately 9.9% of Barksdale's equity on a partially diluted basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Closes Financing

Barksdale Closes Financing

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement financing announced September 6, 2022 ("Offering"). Due to excess demand, the Company increased the size of the Offering from the $2,000,000 originally announced and issued a total of 4,622,917 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.48 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,219,000. Each Unit consisted of one common share and one-half (12) of one transferable share purchase warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share at $0.72 for a period of three years.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Announces Financing and Extension of Financial Instruments

Barksdale Announces Financing and Extension of Financial Instruments

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that it intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement financing of 4,166,666 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.48 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of $2,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of Barksdale (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.72 for a period of three years from the date of issuance. Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat"), a significant shareholder of the Company, has committed $1,000,000 to the financing. In connection with the Offering, Barksdale has agreed to grant Crescat an equity participation right to maintain its pro-rata ownership in the Company for as long as it owns more than 2% of the outstanding common shares of Barksdale.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Closes $1,750,000 Financing

Barksdale Closes $1,750,000 Financing

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement of $1,750,000 secured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") arranged through Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc., an existing securityholder of the Company.

The Debentures bear interest at 10% per annum and are secured by a general security agreement over all of the present and after-acquired personal property of the Company as well as a pledge of shares over IC Exploration Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Barksdale that holds the San Antonio, Goat Canyon, and Canelo properties in Arizona. The Debentures mature on December 31, 2022 and are convertible into common shares of the Company at any time prior to maturity at a conversion price of $0.45 per share. The Debentures and any common shares issuable upon conversion thereof are subject to a 4 month hold period expiring May 26, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Xander Resources Acquires 100 Claims West of CNC's Crawford Project

Xander Resources Acquires 100 Claims West of CNC's Crawford Project

Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV: XND) (OTCQB: XNDRF) (FSX: 1XI) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the " Option ") to acquire (the " Acquisition ") 100% interest in certain 100 mineral claims (the " Claims " and the " Property ") located in Timmins, Ontario .

The property consists of 100 separate mineral claim blocks comprising over 21 square kilometres that are located contiguous to the west of the Company's existing Timmins North claims. Historical work at the property includes airborne geophysical survey work (Geotech's helicopter-borne VTEM (versatile time domain electromagnetic)) which has delineated six (6) drill targets in line with the existing high-priority electromagnetic anomalies within the property (often indicative of sulphide mineralization) and numerous major and minor structures.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Romios Gold Applies to Extend November and December 2021 Warrants

Romios Gold Applies to Extend November and December 2021 Warrants

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it will make an application to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to extend the expiry dates of certain warrants as set out in more detail below.

The Company will make an application to the TSXV to extend 7,510,000 warrants (the "November Warrants"), exercisable at $0.08 until November 4, 2022, issued pursuant to the private placement financing which closed on November 4, 2021, for a period of one (1) year, from the original expiry date to expire November 4, 2023. There has been no change in the exercise price.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green River Gold Corp. Announces Formation of an Advisory Board and the Addition of Its First Member, John K. Davies

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Formation of an Advisory Board and the Addition of Its First Member, John K. Davies

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to welcome John K. Davies to the Green River team as the inaugural member of the Company's new Advisory Board.

Mr. Davies spent thirty-five years in the private investment management, capital financing, and risk management sectors. From the early 1980's, as a representative for highly prestigious brokerage and commodity firms, Mr. Davies established a bar of excellence for managing client funds and developing innovative hedging approaches for multinational firms.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Acquires Claims Near Go Metals, HSP Project, Havre St. Pierre, Quebec

Noble Minerals Acquires Claims Near Go Metals, HSP Project, Havre St. Pierre, Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario October 20, 2022 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report the acquisition of 188 claims covering 10,152 hectares of strategic ground through staking in the vicinity of Go Metals Corp, HSP Nickel Copper Platinum Group Project north of Havre St Pierre located in Quebec. The staking covers approximately 56 km of prospective contact of the Havre St Pierre Anorthositic Complex where Go Metals Corp recently announced the discovery of "Wide Intervals of Nickel and Copper Sulphides. (Go Metals Press Release Dated September 13, 2022).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update

Heritage Mining Ltd. Provides Field Program Update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

Final Sampling Results from 2022 Summer Check Sampling Program and Channel Sampling Program Underway

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper to Webcast Live at Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference October 20th

World Copper to Webcast Live at Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference October 20th

World Copper Ltd. (OTCX:WCUFF) (TSXV: WCU) based in Vancouver BC and focused on the development of copper assets in North and South America, today announced that Nolan Peterson, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 20 th 2022.

DATE : October 20 th , 2022
TIME: 1:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3q1Z3Ka

Individuals interested in arranging a meeting with management are welcome to contact World Copper.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×