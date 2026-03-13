Barksdale Announces Repricing of Crescat Private Placement

Barksdale Announces Repricing of Crescat Private Placement

NOTE: All figures are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated.

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO,OTC:BRKCF) (OTCQB: BRKCF) (FSE: 2NZ) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to recent market price changes, the Company is repricing its private placement with Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat"), a strategic investor in Barksdale, consisting of 8,478,049 common share units in the capital of the Company (the "Units"), whereby the units shall be priced at $0.09 per Unit for gross proceeds of $763,024.41 (the "Offering").

Each Unit shall comprise one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.15 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance. No finder's fee is payable in connection with the private placement.

Use of proceeds includes funding for on-going corporate expenses.

This news release supersedes the Company's private placement news releases of March 10, 2026, and February 11, 2026.

Crescat's participation in the Offering will constitute a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such participation will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities to be acquired by Crescat, nor the consideration for the securities to be paid by Crescat, will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Crescat Capital LLC

Crescat is a value-driven asset management firm with a global macro thematic overlay. The goal of its activist metals' strategy is to help exploration-focused mining companies create new economic metal deposits in viable mining jurisdictions around the world. The firm's investment process involves a mix of asset classes and strategies to assist with each client's unique needs and objectives and includes Global Macro, Long/Short, and Precious Metals funds.

About Barksdale Resources Corp.

At Barksdale, our mission is to drive long-term shareholder value through the strategic acquisition, exploration, and advancement of high-quality critical, base, and precious metal projects across the Americas.

We are focused on the metals essential to the global energy transition and modern infrastructure—particularly copper, zinc, and other critical minerals—at a time when secure, domestic and regional sources are more important than ever.

With a sharp focus on critical metals and a commitment to responsible growth, Barksdale is positioned to play a key role in meeting tomorrow's resource needs.

On Behalf of Barksdale Resources Corp.
William Wulftange
Chief Executive Officer and Director
info@barksdaleresources.com

Ira M. Gostin
Investor Relations
604-398-5385 x3
ir@barksdaleresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the Offering are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Barksdale, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies.

Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release concerning these items. Barksdale does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements if beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288566

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