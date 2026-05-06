Banyan Gold Announces Closing of $46.5 Million Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2026 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN,OTC:BYAGF)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $46.5 million (the "Offering"), consisting of: (i) 15,500,000 common shares (the "FT Shares"), which qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "Tax Act"), at a price of $1.918 per FT Share, for gross proceeds of $29.7 million; and (ii) 12,000,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.40 per share, for gross proceeds of $16.8 million.
The FT Shares and Common Shares were issued pursuant to applicable private placement exemptions and are subject to a hold period under Canadian securities laws expiring September 7, 2026. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").
The Company will use the gross proceeds raised pursuant to the issuance of FT Shares to incur (or be deemed to incur) eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as both terms are defined in the Tax Act) related to the Company's projects in the Yukon (the "Qualifying Expenditures"), on or before December 31, 2027, and will renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective on or before December 31, 2026.
"With this financing now closed, Banyan is set to complete 70,000 metres of drilling and accelerate derisking the AurMac Project," stated Tara Christie, President and CEO. "With Banyan well-funded through 2027, we are positioned for a fully funded drill program, continued resource expansion, and a clear path toward our first economic study."
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or when an exemption from such registration requirements is available. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the meaning ascribed to them in Regulation S under the 1933 Act.
Qualified Persons
Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE (as defined below). Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.
About Banyan
Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of June 28, 2025 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.274 million ounces of gold ("Au") (112.5 M tonnes at 0.63 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.453 Moz of Au (280.6 M tonnes at 0.60 g/t ) (as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43‑101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage.
Table 1: Pit-Constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project
|
Deposit
|
Gold Cut-Off
|
Tonnage
|
Average Gold Grade
|
Contained Gold
|
Indicated MRE
|
|
Airstrip
|
0.30
|
27.7
|
0.69
|
0.611
|
Powerline
|
0.30
|
84.8
|
0.61
|
1.663
|
Total Combined Indicated MRE
|
0.30
|
112.5
|
0.63
|
2.274
|
Inferred MRE
|
|
Airstrip
|
0.30
|
10.1
|
0.75
|
0.245
|
Powerline
|
0.30
|
270.4
|
0.60
|
5.208
|
Total Combined Inferred MRE
|
0.30
|
280.6
|
0.60
|
5.453
Notes to Table 1:
The effective date for the MRE is June 28, 2025, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. For further details, please refer to the technical report entitled "Technical Report, AurMac Property, Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada" dated August 20, 2025 and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.
The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an Indicated Mineral Resource.
Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$2,050/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$10.00/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.1
The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.
In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council. The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion-related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("K") ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes of ore at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 Koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes of ore at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag) (as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43‑101) effective September 1, 2025 and with technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Hyland Gold Project, Yukon Territory, Canada", filed on Sedar+ on October 27, 2025.
Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project, a grassroots exploration project located in the Mayo Mining district, approximately 10 km west of the AurMac Gold property. The Nitra Property lies in the northern part of the Selwyn basin and is underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the property including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The property is 100% owned and operated by Banyan and covers approximately 313.9 sq km. The property is accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and 4x4 roads.
Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.
ON BEHALF OF Banyan Gold CorpORATION
(signed) "Tara Christie"
Tara Christie
President & CEO
For more information, please contact:
Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com
Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: This release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations, Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the potential for resource expansion; the receipt of final TSXV approval of the Offering; proposed exploration and development activities, and the associated timing and costs of same; availability of permitting and the necessary financial resources to carry out the Company's proposed operations through 2027; mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
1 The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs and, in particular, with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects.
SOURCE: Banyan Gold Corp.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire