Bank of America Now Accepting Proposals for 2027 Art Conservation Project

Key points

  • Applications for the 2027 Bank of America Art Conservation Project® will be accepted from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30, 2026.
  • The program supports the conservation of historically or culturally significant artworks and artifacts around the world.
  • Eligible nonprofit cultural institutions may submit proposals through the Art Conservation Project website.
  • The Art Conservation Project has provided support for more than 15,000 objects in 40 countries since launching in 2010.

Bank of America is now accepting proposals for its 2027 Art Conservation Project through Sept. 30, 2026. The program provides grant funding to nonprofit museums, cultural institutions and conservation organizations undertaking projects to preserve historically or culturally significant artworks and artifacts.

Organizations interested in applying can find program details, eligibility requirements and application materials on the Bank of America Art Conservation Project® website.

"Art has a unique ability to connect people across cultures, generations and geographies," said Brian Siegel, Global Arts, Culture & Heritage executive at Bank of America. "By supporting the conservation of important works of art, we help preserve our shared cultural heritage and ensure these stories continue to inspire and inform communities around the world."

Since launching in 2010, Bank of America's Art Conservation Project has supported the conservation of more than 15,000 objects in 40 countries across a broad range of cultures, time periods and artistic disciplines.

Frequently asked questions

Question: Where can organizations learn about program eligibility?

Answer: Information about the 2027 application process can be found on the Art Conservation Project Frequently Asked Questions page.

Question: Why does Bank of America invest in art conservation?

Answer: Art and objects of cultural heritage are highly vulnerable to the effects of time. Conserving these works helps ensure that society can continue to be inspired by the richness of the human experience for generations to come.

Question: Where can I find information about previous projects?

Answer: Selections of previous projects can be found on the Art Conservation Project website.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving more than 69 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

At Bank of America, we believe that investing in the arts has a positive impact on our lives. We support a wide range of nonprofit organizations with funding and programming to help make the arts more accessible to communities around the world and to preserve works of art and heritage sites for generations to come.  For more information about how we support the arts, please visit our Bank of America arts website.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

AnnMarie McDonald, Bank of America
Phone: 1.332.234.8635
annmarie.mcdonald@bofa.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-now-accepting-proposals-for-2027-art-conservation-project-302843447.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

bank of americaBACnyse:bacfintech investing
BAC
The Conversation (0)
Blackstone Minerals

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Visits Blackstone’s Projects

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that His Excellency, Mr Andrew Goledzinowski, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam visited Son La Province and met with Son La Provincial Peoples Committee and toured the Company’s mining and refining... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis Provides Business Update and Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Re-affirms expectation of positive annual Adjusted EBITDA 1 for fiscal 2024 and Positive Free Cash Flow 1 generation in calendar 2024 Announces Intention to Consolidate Common Shares Q3 2024 Investor Conference call scheduled for February 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time... Keep Reading...

Aurora Unveils Innovative Cannabis-Infused Ready-to-Drink Beverage in Latest Medical Product Launch

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Available at launch exclusively to Aurora's veteran patients, new products span THC, CBD and CBG offerings to meet the discerning taste, experience and product variety patients seek Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results and Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $ 3.4 Million Quarterly Net Revenue 1 rose 30% YoY to $63.4 Million ; Strong Growth of 42 % in Global Medical Cannabis Net cash position of over $200 Million , Expects to Repay the Remaining US$5.3 Million Balance of Convertible... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brixton Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $5 Million

QIMC Defines Multiple New Hydrogen Hot Zones in Nova Scotia, Reports Stronger Preliminary DDH-26-05 Hydrogen Readings and Triples 2026 Nova Scotia Exploration Program Across a 43-km District-Scale Corridor

Omega Pacific Closes Private Placement

Oreterra Announces Drilling Start at Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

Related News

critical metals investing

Todd Stone: Canada Must Close Critical Minerals’ “Valley of Death”

uranium investing

Eagle Nuclear Added to Solactive Global Uranium Index

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $5 Million

oil and gas investing

QIMC Defines Multiple New Hydrogen Hot Zones in Nova Scotia, Reports Stronger Preliminary DDH-26-05 Hydrogen Readings and Triples 2026 Nova Scotia Exploration Program Across a 43-km District-Scale Corridor

precious metals investing

Omega Pacific Closes Private Placement

base metals investing

Oreterra Announces Drilling Start at Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC

precious metals investing

Lahontan Drills 12.2m Grading 1.25 g/t Au Oxide at Calvada East