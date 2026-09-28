Bank of America Launches Payments Insights for CashPro® Clients

New Capability Within the AI-Powered CashPro Data Intelligence Suite Helps
Treasury Teams Turn Data into Actionable Insights
Key points
- New Payments Insights expands CashPro's AI-powered data intelligence suite, providing clients with actionable intelligence about payment efficiency, cross-border flows and working-capital performance
- Clients can benchmark performance against industry standards and use dynamic visualizations to identify areas that may require attention
Bank of America today announced the launch of Payments Insights, a new CashPro® capability that will give corporate and commercial clients actionable intelligence about payment efficiency, cross-border flows and working-capital performance on their U.S. accounts. The capability will be part of CashPro Data Intelligence, the bank's AI-powered suite of treasury insights and analytics tools.
Turning payments data into action
Through proprietary peer benchmarking and dynamic visualizations, Payments Insights will help treasury teams explore trends and identify areas that may require attention. The new insights offering expands the AI and advanced analytics available through CashPro, giving treasury teams personalized, tailored insights based on available client data that helps them turn data into action.
"Corporate treasury teams are managing enormous volumes of payments and foreign exchange data, but that data only creates value when it is organized and delivered in a way that supports action," said Jennifer Sanctis, head of CashPro Personalized Technologies in Global Payments Solutions at Bank of America. "Payments Insights will help finance teams cut through complexity and focus on the decisions that matter most."
Built with client input
Payments Insights was developed with direct input from clients, including members of the bank's CashPro Boards, helping ensure the experience addresses real-world treasury needs.
"The future of treasury isn't just about having access to more data—it's about quickly understanding what the data means and how to act on it," said Laura Fox, Director of Treasury for Allegis Group and member of the US CashPro Board. "Payments Insights helps us see patterns and trends, giving our teams greater visibility to make more informed, strategic decisions."
Improving payment decisions at scale
CashPro facilitated 213 million payments in 1H 2026, a 10% increase year over year. Clearer visibility into payment patterns can help clients identify potential opportunities regarding payment methods, cross-border transactions, currency usage and working-capital management.
"At that scale, even incremental improvements in how a company makes payments can deliver meaningful benefits," said Jay Davenport, co-head of Global Corporate Sales in GPS. "By helping clients identify more efficient payment methods and optimize cross-border and currency choices, Payments Insights can support stronger working-capital outcomes."
Frequently asked questions
Question: What is CashPro Data Intelligence?
Answer: CashPro Data Intelligence is Bank of America's suite of AI-powered treasury insights and analytics tools. It helps clients better understand their operations, identify opportunities and turn treasury data into action. The suite includes Payments Insights, Capital Markets Insights, Mobile Security Insights, CashPro Forecasting and CashPro Search.
Question: What is next for CashPro Data Intelligence?
Answer: Next month, Capital Markets Insights, first launched in 2025 through the App, will be available online.
In 2027, Security Insights will expand and become available globally to CashPro program administrators. The capability will analyze company, user and account-level settings, provide security scores and recommend actions clients can take to help strengthen protections and help mitigate the risk of fraud and account compromise.
Question: What industry recognition has CashPro Data Intelligence received?
Answer: CashPro Data Intelligence received the 2025 Datos Impact Award for Best Innovation in Artificial Intelligence. In 2026, Capital Markets Insights was named Innovation of the Year by American Banker, a Top Innovation in North America and Best Fintech AI by Global Finance, Best Solution Innovation in AI by Treasury Management International, and Treasury Technology Bank Solution of the Year by Trade Treasury Payments. These honors are among 37 awards CashPro has received over the past three years.
Question: What are the CashPro Boards?
Answer: CashPro Boards are client advisory groups representing different client segments and regions. Their feedback helps shape CashPro development, investment priorities and the user experience.
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving more than 69 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.
Reporters may contact
Louise Hennessy, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.858.6471
louise.hennessy@bofa.com
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SOURCE Bank of America Corporation