Ballard Announces Q3 2026 Results Conference Call

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) will hold a conference call on Monday November 16th, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review third quarter 2026 operating results.

Ballard Power Systems logo

The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-833-821-2814 (Canada/US toll free). Alternatively, a live webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard's homepage (www.ballard.com), in the 'Latest News' section or by clicking here: Q3 Webcast.

Following the call, a link to the webcast will be available in the 'Investor Hub' area of the 'Investors' section of Ballard's website (www.ballard.com/investors).

About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) is a global leader in zero-emission hydrogen energy solutions and an integrated Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) provider. Together, with its wholly owned subsidiary, GeoPura Ltd., Ballard delivers turnkey, vertically integrated hydrogen ecosystem solutions spanning hydrogen production, logistics, refuelling, zero-emission fuel cell engines, and stationary Hydrogen Power Units.

Ballard powers critical off-grid, stationary applications - including construction, events, film sets, healthcare, defense, temporary power infrastructure, and supplies fuel cell engines for heavy-duty mobility applications such as bus, rail, and marine. With an EaaS model, combined with cutting-edge technology across the hydrogen value chain, Ballard decarbonizes mission-critical operations worldwide. To learn more about Ballard, visit www.ballard.com.

Further Information
Sumit Kundu –Investor Relations,+1.604.360.9714 or investors@ballard.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballard-announces-q3-2026-results-conference-call-302911661.html

SOURCE Ballard Power Systems Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/16/c3334.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

bldp:cc tsx:bldp cleantech investing
BLDP:CC
The Conversation (0)
Westport Rebrands as Aetherion Technologies, Focused on Accelerating Proven Solutions for Heavy-Duty Clean Transport

Westport Rebrands as Aetherion Technologies, Focused on Accelerating Proven Solutions for Heavy-Duty Clean Transport

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced that it has changed its name to Aetherion Technologies Inc. ("Aetherion"). The new name reflects the company's sharpened focus on delivering proven, commercially ready technologies that enable... Keep Reading...
Westport Enters Into Committed Equity Facility of up to US$25 Million

Westport Enters Into Committed Equity Facility of up to US$25 Million

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport" or the "Company") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced that on September 15, 2026, it entered into a Committed Equity Facility ("CEF") with Roth Principal Investments, LLC ("RPI"), an affiliate of CR Financial Holdings, Inc., the holding company for... Keep Reading...
Cespira, the Joint Venture between Westport and Volvo Group, reveals how HPDI 3.0 advances fuel economy and expands OEM options

Cespira, the Joint Venture between Westport and Volvo Group, reveals how HPDI 3.0 advances fuel economy and expands OEM options

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq: WPRT), today announced Cespira, its joint venture with Volvo Group, released new technical details of HPDI™ 3.0, the next generation of its proven High Pressure Direct Injection fuel system. HPDI 3.0 retains proven HPDI combustion... Keep Reading...
Westport Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Westport Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

~ Strong demand for the LNG HPDI trucks drives 125% Q2 revenue growth for Cespira ~ Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport") (TSX:WPRT Nasdaq:WPRT) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and provided an update on operations. All figures are in U.S. dollars... Keep Reading...
Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q4 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Update to early-conversion incentive

Update to early-conversion incentive

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Update to early-conversion incentiveDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PBF

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Steadright Private Placement Upsized to $900K and Appoints Director

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Final Closing of Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures, Total Raise of $20 Million

Related News

lithium investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Lithium Africa Rises Over 50 Percent on Assay Results

uranium investing

Uranium American, DISA Partner to Recover Uranium Waste

precious metals investing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

base metals investing

Steadright Private Placement Upsized to $900K and Appoints Director

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Final Closing of Private Placement of Unsecured Convertible Debentures, Total Raise of $20 Million

precious metals investing

Aurum hits gold outside BST1 resource ahead of MRE update

gold investing

Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold, Silver's Next Leg — This "Engine" to Drive Prices?