Ballard Announces Q3-2025 Results Conference Call

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 13 th 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time ( 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time ) to review third quarter 2025 operating results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-833-821-2814 ( Canada /US toll free). Alternatively, a live webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard's homepage ( www.ballard.com ). Following the call, a link to the webcast will be available in the 'Investor Hub' area of the 'Investors' section of Ballard's website ( www.ballard.com/investors ).

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP) vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, and stationary power. To learn more about Ballard, please visit www.ballard.com .

Further Information
Sumit Kundu – Investor Relations, +1.604.453.3517 or investors@ballard.com

